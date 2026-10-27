D-Wave Quantum to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 10, 2026

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) ("D-Wave" or the "Company"), the only dual-platform quantum computing company providing both annealing and gate-model systems, software and services, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2026 ended September 30, 2026 on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 before market open. The press release will be available on the D-Wave Investor Relations website: ir.dwavequantum.com .

In conjunction with this announcement, D-Wave will host a webcast on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook. Participants can click this link to access the webcast.

Following the webcast, an on-demand recording and transcript will be available on the D-Wave Investor Relations website.

Participating in the call will be Chief Executive Officer Dr. Alan Baratz and Acting Chief Financial Officer Greg Golkov.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. It is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the first and only to offer dual-platform quantum computing products and services, spanning both annealing and gate-model quantum computing technologies. D-Wave's mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum today through enterprise-grade systems available on-premises and via its Leap™ quantum cloud service, which offers 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations across commercial, government and research sectors trust D-Wave to address complex computational challenges using quantum computing. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how D-Wave is shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: www.dwavequantum.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Investor Contact:
Kevin Hunt
ir@dwavesys.com

Media Contact:
Alex Daigle
media@dwavesys.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

QBTSNYSE: QBTS
QBTS
The Conversation (0)
ROTH to Host Its 16th Annual London Conference, June 16-18, 2026

ROTH to Host Its 16th Annual London Conference, June 16-18, 2026

Two days of meetings connecting institutional investors with more than 80 companies across Sustainability, Technology, Energy, Metals and Mining. Featured presentations from ARK Invest Founder and CEO Cathie Wood, ROTH Chief Economist Michael Darda, and ROTH Chief Technical Strategist JC O'Hara... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated April 27 th 2023, the Company has completed its acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project ("South Dufferin" or the "Project")... Keep Reading...
Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors - May 27, 2023

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), a leading U.S.-based critical minerals company, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 25, 2023.The ten (10) nominees... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lahontan Gold Provides Corporate Update on Santa Fe and West Santa Fe Drill Programs

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Pre-Feasibility Study Outlining Future Expansion Options to Quadruple Planned U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Capacity, Indicating an Incremental Post-Tax NPV of Up to US$2.1 billion

Star Copper Expands Historical Copper System with Largest Drill Program in Project History with Pervasive Mineralization Across Multiple Intercepts

Sphalerite Intervals at Prophet River Ga-Ge Project - Canada

Related News

precious metals investing

Lahontan Gold Provides Corporate Update on Santa Fe and West Santa Fe Drill Programs

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Pre-Feasibility Study Outlining Future Expansion Options to Quadruple Planned U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Capacity, Indicating an Incremental Post-Tax NPV of Up to US$2.1 billion

base metals investing

Star Copper Expands Historical Copper System with Largest Drill Program in Project History with Pervasive Mineralization Across Multiple Intercepts

battery metals investing

Sphalerite Intervals at Prophet River Ga-Ge Project - Canada

oil and gas investing

Oil and Gas Price Trends: Q3 2026 Review and Forecast

copper investing

Teck Resources Faces Strike at Highland Valley Copper Mine

Uranium Outlook: World Edition