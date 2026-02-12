D-Wave Quantum to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on February 26, 2026

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) ("D-Wave"), the only dual-platform quantum computing company, providing both annealing and gate-model systems, software, and services, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 ended December 31, 2025 on Thursday, February 26, 2026 before market open. The press release will be available on the D-Wave Investor Relations website: https://ir.dwavesys.com/ .

In conjunction with this announcement, D-Wave will host a conference call on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook. The live dial-in number is 1-844-826-3035 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5195 (international). Participants can use those dial-in numbers or can click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will be made active 15 minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time, and the passcode is 3836181. An on-demand webcast will be available and a transcript of the conference call will be posted on the D-Wave Investor Relations website after the call.

Participating in the call will be Chief Executive Officer Dr. Alan Baratz and Chief Financial Officer John Markovich.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. It is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the first and only to offer dual-platform quantum computing products and services, spanning both annealing and gate-model quantum computing technologies. D-Wave's mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum today through enterprise-grade systems available on-premises and via its Leap™ quantum cloud service, which offers 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations across commercial, government and research sectors trust D-Wave to address complex computational challenges using quantum computing. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how D-Wave is shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: www.dwavequantum.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Investor Relations:
ir@dwavesys.com

Media Relations:
media@dwavesys.com

