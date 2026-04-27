D-Wave Quantum to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) ("D-Wave" or the "Company"), the only dual-platform quantum computing company providing both annealing and gate-model systems, software and services, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences:
- Needham's 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference on May 14, 2026, attending virtually
- J.P. Morgan's 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 20, 2026 in Boston
- Canaccord Genuity's Virtual Quantum Symposium on May 21, 2026, attending virtually
- TD Cowen's 54th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 28, 2026 in New York City
- Baird's 2026 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 3, 2026 in New York City
- Rosenblatt's 6th Annual Technology Summit on June 10, 2026, attending virtually
To register for any of these conferences, and to schedule meetings with D-Wave management, please contact your sales representative at the appropriate investment bank.
About D-Wave Quantum Inc.
D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. It is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the first and only to offer dual-platform quantum computing products and services, spanning both annealing and gate-model quantum computing technologies. D-Wave's mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum today through enterprise-grade systems available on-premises and via its Leap™ quantum cloud service, which offers 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations across commercial, government and research sectors trust D-Wave to address complex computational challenges using quantum computing. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how D-Wave is shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: ir.dwavequantum.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.
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Investor Contact:
Kevin Hunt
ir@dwavesys.com
Media Contact:
Alex Daigle
media@dwavesys.com