D-Wave Named Winner in Fast Company's 2025 Next Big Things in Tech Awards

D-Wave's groundbreaking Advantage2 annealing quantum computer recognized in Computing, Chips, and Foundational Technology category
D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) ("D-Wave" or the "Company"), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, today announced it has been named a winner in Fast Company's 2025 Next Big Things in Tech Awards. This prestigious award celebrates emerging technologies that have the potential to profoundly impact industries.
Fast Company recognized D-Wave in the Computing, Chips and Foundational Technology category for its 4400+ qubit Advantage2™ quantum computer , a powerful and energy-efficient annealing quantum computer capable of solving computationally complex problems beyond the reach of classical computers . Launched in May 2025, D-Wave's Advantage2 system is being used by customers now to address real-world use cases in areas such as optimization, materials simulation and artificial intelligence. The system features a Zephyr™ topology with 20-way connectivity designed to facilitate quantum and hybrid-quantum applications for production deployment.
"We're honored to be named as a winner in Fast Company's 2025 Next Big Things in Tech Awards, recognition that reflects the dedication, creativity and determination of our entire team," said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. "This award underscores the groundbreaking performance of our Advantage2 annealing quantum computer to efficiently solve highly complex problems that are difficult for classical computers. It's a well-earned testament to D-Wave's relentless delivery of production-ready quantum computing technology that brings value to our customers today."
"Next Big Things in Tech is both a snapshot of the most interesting tech of the moment and a crystal ball that predicts the next several years," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "We're excited to share this list with our readers, and we congratulate the winners for their vision and innovation."
Customers have run more than 40 million problems on the Advantage2 system and prototypes. Using an Advantage2 system prototype, D-Wave was the first to demonstrate quantum supremacy on a useful real-world problem. In a scientific breakthrough published in the esteemed journal Science , D-Wave demonstrated that the Advantage2 prototype performed a magnetic materials simulation in minutes that would have taken nearly one million years and more than the world's annual electricity consumption to solve using a classical supercomputer built with GPU clusters.
For more information about D-Wave's recognition in Fast Company's 2025 Next Big Things in Tech awards, visit here .
