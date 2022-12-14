Aclara Provides an Update on Its Greenfield Exploration Plan

Blockchain Investing News

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

Cypher Metaverse Inc., formerly Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Cypher" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) ) announced it intends to proceed with a consolidation of its common shares (each, a "Share") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation"). The Board of Directors approved the consolidation on December 8, 2022

The Company currently has 146,979,060 Shares issued and outstanding. Accordingly, once the Consolidation is effective, the Company will have 14,697,906 Shares issued and outstanding, assuming there are no other changes in the issued capital of the Company.

The Company intends to also proceed with consolidating its outstanding options and warrants on a ratio of ten (10) to one (1), with the result that each consolidated option and warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of ten (10) times its original exercise price.

The Consolidation is being proposed in order to provide the Company with increased flexibility to seek additional financing opportunities and is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company will not change its name as part of the Consolidation.

About Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. seeks early-stage investments in emerging technology sectors, including the blockchain ecosystem, fintech and the metaverse. The Company identifies such opportunities and applies its relationships and capital to advance its interests. www.cypher-meta.com

For further information, please contact:

George Tsafalas - Ivy Lu
Corporate Communications
Telephone: Toll-Free (877) 806-CODE (2633) or 1 (778) 806-5150
E-mail: INFO@cypher-meta.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, lack of investor demand for Bitcoin and/or Bitcoin futures exchange traded funds, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE:Cypher Metaverse Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731757/Cypher-Metaverse-Inc-Announces-Share-Consolidation

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cypher MetaverseCSE:CODEEmerging Tech Investing
CODE:CC
Cypher Metaverse

Cypher Metaverse


Keep reading...Show less
Arcology Launches New Website Aimed at Developers

Arcology Launches New Website Aimed at Developers

Arcology Network Takes Significant Step In Broadening Awareness with the Developer Community as per Update from Arcology's Leadership Team regarding Cypher's investment in Arcology parent, Capital Blocktech Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. ("Cypher'' or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to provide an update from Arcology's leadership team, as Arcology has launched a new website with advanced capabilities to spur the next phase of its growth. Arcology is owned by Capital Blocktech Inc., of which Cypher owns 30

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Arcology Engages Baker Tilly WM Advisory to Advance Business Plan

Arcology Engages Baker Tilly WM Advisory to Advance Business Plan

Baker Tilly to Assess the Arcology Network

Cypher Metaverse Inc. ("Cypher'' or the "Company") (CSE:CODE), (FSE:C5B), (OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to provide an update from Arcology's leadership team, as Arcology has engaged Baker Tilly WM Advisory (Baker Tilly) to review the Arcology platform. Arcology is owned by Capital Blocktech Inc., of which Cypher owns 30

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Closing of Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Closing of Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. formerly Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Cypher" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) announces it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Financing"). The Company raised proceeds on this final tranche of $178,500 through the sale of 2,550,000 Units. The Company paid finders fees to qualified finders of $14,280 and issued 204,000 broker warrants, which are on the same terms as the warrants forming part of the units

The Company raised a total of $1,102,499.95. A total of 15,749,999 Units and 649,714 broker warrants were issued pursuant to the Financing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Codebase Rebrands as Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Codebase Rebrands as Cypher Metaverse Inc.

  • New Cypher Metaverse brand builds upon the Company's investment thesis and its current investment portfolio
  • Early-stage investments within emerging DeFi and Metaverse Ecosystems align with new identity - Trading symbol CSE: CODE remains the same
  • Extensive collaboration with Company advisors continues to identify leading edge investment opportunities guided by the positioning statements Digital. Connection. DeFi.

Cypher Metaverse Inc., formerly Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Cypher" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is excited to announce that the Company has rebranded as Cypher Metaverse Inc., which better represents its updated investment thesis

Working extensively with the Company's advisors to shape the investment thesis and identify key early-stage investments including those within the DeFi and Metaverse ecosystems, leadership determined that the Company would be better suited to an identity that aligns with those investments.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Codebase Outlines Proposed Strategy for Metaverse Investments

Codebase Outlines Proposed Strategy for Metaverse Investments

  • Building on expertise of Company advisors, Codebase is actively acquiring assets within metaverse environments
  • Potential investments will include underlying metaverse currencies and property
  • Bloomberg Intelligence recently estimated that the metaverse's market size will reach USD 800bn by 20241

Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to provide an overview of its proposed metaverse investment strategy

The Company's is contemplating an investment portfolio, focused upon accumulating key investments in the DeFi ecosystem as a result of extensive research and planning with Company advisors in alignment with Codebase's blockchain, DeFi investment thesis.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prophecy DeFi Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

Prophecy DeFi Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (CSE: PDFI) ("Prophecy DeFi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Andy Dayes to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Dayes has 30 years' experience in the financial services industry as an entrepreneur, a company principal, and a senior executive working with large financial institutions such as Wells Fargo and entrepreneurial firms such as Next Edge Capital and Efficient Capital in the institutional capital-raising space.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Invests $AU 600,000 to Accelerate Battery Pouch Cell Customer Testing & Development in 2023

GMG Invests $AU 600,000 to Accelerate Battery Pouch Cell Customer Testing & Development in 2023

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG " or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing investment in the Company's Battery Development Centre ("BDC"). The GMG Board has approved an additional $AU 600,000 in capital expenditure, to accelerate the progress of semi-automatic pouch cell prototype production in the BDC for customer trials and Graphene Aluminium Ion (G+AI) Battery cell development. The Company has also successfully increased its organisational capacity by attracting new staff experienced in pouch cell manufacturing, thereby enabling the acceleration of its battery performance optimisation programme.

GMG believes its pouch cells could be used in a wide range of potential applications, including:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Announces Positive Clinical and Quality of Life Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®

BriaCell Announces Positive Clinical and Quality of Life Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®

  • Positive clinical data reported includes tumor shrinkage, disease control, progression free survival, and potential long term survival benefit in advanced metastatic breast cancer patients treated with the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen.
  • "Better quality of life" and "less pain" reported by many gravely ill advanced metastatic breast cancer patients treated with the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen.
  • Notably, many patients remained in our study longer than other prior therapies, suggesting excellent tolerability and clinical effectiveness of the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen.
  • More positive data is expected as patients remain on the study.
  • Treatment remained well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, presented positive safetytolerability and efficacy data from its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, summarized in three poster sessions during the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium ® (SABCS).

Mayo Clinic Professor and Principal Clinical Investigator, Saranya Chumsri, M.D., stated in an audio summary of the poster: "First, this is a heavily pretreated group of end-stage metastatic breast cancer ("MBC") patients. For many of these patients, other therapies don't exist or cannot be tolerated. Bria-IMT™ does not have any theoretical cross-resistance or overlapping toxicity with other MBC treatments, which is why it is so encouraging to see responses across all MBC subtypes and a very manageable adverse event experience."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quality Foods and CASECO to Carry Plantein Products

Quality Foods and CASECO to Carry Plantein Products

Quality Foods and CASECO to Carry Plantein Products

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased announce that all Quality Foods Ltd. on Vancouver Island have received a selection of Plantein™ products in all their stores. Additionally, CASECO a Vancouver Island focused distributor, and affiliated company with Quality Foods Ltd., will be distributing the same Plantein™ products through their established network of one hundred (100) retail outlets

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from its Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference held on December 1 st are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3H26Z7H

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company's resource section.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Graphene Manufacturing Group Announces Closing of $5.7M Bought Deal Offering

Graphene Manufacturing Group Announces Closing of $5.7M Bought Deal Offering

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company closed its previously announced bought deal prospectus offering of units (the "Units") of the Company, including exercise in full of the over-allotment option (the "Offering"). A total of 2,091,850 Units were sold at a price of C$2.75 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of approximately C$5.75 million.

Each Unit is comprised of one ordinary share in the capital of the Company (each, an "Ordinary Share") and one Ordinary Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Ordinary Share at a price of C$3.35, at any time until November 30, 2026. The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated November 14, 2022 among the Company and Eight Capital, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and a syndicate of underwriters including Raymond James Ltd., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, Leede Jones Gable Inc., PI Financial Corp., and Research Capital Corporation (collectively, the "Underwriters").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

ScreenPro Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

Related News

Silver Investing

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2023

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Alain Corbani: "Huge Rebound" Coming for Oversold Gold Stocks

Lithium Investing

Caspar Rawles: Cathodes, Anodes and What to Expect in 2023

Copper Investing

Forte Minerals’ "Phenomenal Team" Poised for Exploration Success in Peru, CEO Says

Uranium Investing

Azincourt Energy Receives Drill Permit for East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Precious Metals Investing

Crestview Exploration Announces Results from the 2022 Geological Mapping at the Rock Creek Gold Prospect in Elko County, Nevada

×