Cyngn Reports 2026 1st Quarter Financial Results

Cyngn Reports 2026 1st Quarter Financial Results

Recent Operating Highlights:

  • Reported record expansion activity among enterprise customers, including additional autonomous vehicle deployments at existing customer sites.
  • Expanded deployment activity across manufacturing, logistics, and agriculture environments, including new deployments at Vann Family Orchards and a WEG electric motor manufacturing facility.
  • Continued investment in enterprise fleet management capabilities, including on-prem deployment options designed to support larger fleet operations and complex customer environments.
  • Demonstrated accelerating operational utilization across customer sites, with Q1 2026 autonomous missions completed increasing more than 127% year-over-year and autonomous driving time increasing more than 60%.
  • Expanded its intellectual property portfolio with the issuance of its 24th U.S. patent.
  • Strengthened strategic relationships through continued collaboration with NVIDIA Isaac Sim.
  • Closed $9.65 million registered direct offering, extending the company's runway until 2028.

Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) announced continued commercial and operational progress during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting growing enterprise adoption of its autonomous vehicle solutions and increasing deployment scale across customer environments.

During the quarter, Cyngn continued deepening its footprint within existing enterprise accounts, expanding autonomous vehicle deployments across additional routes, workflows, and facilities while enhancing the platform capabilities required to support larger fleet operations. Initial single-route deployments are increasingly evolving into broader automation initiatives spanning additional workflows, facilities, and vehicles.

This expansion dynamic was reflected in customer utilization metrics during the quarter. Across deployed environments, autonomous missions completed increased more than 127% year-over-year during Q1 2026, while autonomous driving time increased more than 60%. These gains reflect increasing operational adoption as customer sites transition autonomous vehicles into fuller production use.

Cyngn also continued expanding its commercial footprint across multiple industrial sectors. During the quarter, the company announced deployments at Vann Family Orchards and a WEG electric motor manufacturing facility, further extending the reach of its DriveMod Tugger platform across manufacturing, agriculture, and industrial material handling environments.

Alongside deployment growth, Cyngn continued investing in enterprise capabilities designed to support larger-scale customer opportunities. The company expanded development efforts around fleet management, operational scalability, and on-prem deployment configurations, enabling customers to deploy autonomous vehicle systems within more complex operational and IT environments.

Cyngn also strengthened its technology and intellectual property position during the quarter. The company was awarded its 24th U.S. patent and continued collaboration efforts involving NVIDIA Isaac Sim, supporting simulation, validation, and development workflows for autonomous vehicle deployments.

In March, Cyngn completed a $9.65 million registered direct offering, providing additional liquidity to support ongoing operations and growth initiatives, extending its runway to 2028.

The company believes these developments position Cyngn to pursue larger enterprise opportunities while deepening expansion within its existing customer base.

Q1 2026 Three Month Financial Review:

Revenue in Q1 2026 was $105 thousand compared to $47 thousand in the first quarter of 2025. Similar to prior year, first quarter of 2026 revenue consisted of EAS software subscriptions from DriveMod tugger vehicle deployments.

Total costs and expenses in the first quarter were $7.1 million, an increase of $1.8 million or 34% from $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. This increase was due to a $1.0 million increase in general and administrative (G&A) expenses, primarily driven by an increase in board of director's pay in lieu of the equity component of the director compensation program for 2025 and an increase in marketing and advertising expenses. In addition, the company experienced a $0.8 million increase in research and development (R&D), primarily due to the change in accounting estimate related to capitalized software. There was an increase of $46 thousand in cost of revenue due to the deployment costs being recognized over the life of the awarded contracts. For the first quarter of 2026, other income (expense), net was $0.5 million compared to $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in other income was primarily driven by the fair value measurement of warrants issued in the first quarter of 2025.

Net loss for the first quarter was $(6.5) million compared to $(3.9) million in the corresponding quarter of 2025. First quarter net loss per share was $(0.59), based on basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 11 million in the quarter. This compares to a net loss per share of $(3.40) in the first quarter of 2025, based on approximately 1.2 million basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Balance Sheet Highlights:

Cyngn's unrestricted cash and short-term investments as of March 31, 2026 totaled $44.4 million compared to $34.7 million as of December 31, 2025. At the end of the same period, working capital was $45.8 million and total stockholders' equity was $50.6 million, as compared to year-end working capital of $34.4 million and total stockholders' equity of $38.8 million, respectively as of December 31, 2025. The Company had no debt as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 and to date, no member of the current management team has sold any shares of the Company's stock.

Cyngn Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended


March 31,


2026

2025

Revenue

$

104,573

$

47,152

Costs and expenses







Cost of revenue

57,350


11,813

Research and development

2,889,253


2,106,910

General and administrative

4,099,741


3,143,462

Total costs and expenses

7,046,344


5,262,185

Loss from operations

(6,941,771)


(5,215,033)









Other income, net







Interest income, net

22,070


74,819

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities




1,136,677

Other income, net

432,942


91,890

Total other income, net

455,012


1,303,386









Net loss

$

(6,486,759)

$

(3,911,647)









Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.59)

$

(3.40)









Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to
common stockholders, basic and diluted

11,008,586


1,150,882

 

Cyngn Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31,

December 31,


2026

2025

ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,131,502

$

990,023

Short-term investments

39,245,418


33,736,091

Accounts and other receivables

2,731,893


1,544,213

Inventory

1,784,315


2,039,655

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,034,644


910,605

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

49,927,772


39,220,587









NON-CURRENT ASSETS







Property and equipment, net

3,467,825


3,268,196

Right of use asset, net

5,754,120


5,971,800

Intangible assets, net

462,091


466,223

Other non-current assets

1,346,084


1,126,409

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

11,030,120


10,832,628









TOTAL ASSETS

$

60,957,892

$

50,053,215









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
















CURRENT LIABILITIES







Accounts payable

$

372,714

$

217,439

Deferred revenue

2,249,955


1,658,015

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

862,020


2,615,734

Current operating lease liability

650,312


312,365

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

4,135,001


4,803,553









NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES







Non-current operating lease liability

6,253,061


6,495,256

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

6,253,061


6,495,256









TOTAL LIABILITIES

10,388,062


11,298,809









Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12)
















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred stock, Par $0.00001, 10 million shares authorized; no shares issued and
     outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025





Common stock, Par $0.00001; 400,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2026
     and December 31, 2025; 13,608,281 and 7,974,380 shares issued and outstanding
     as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

136


80

Additional paid-in capital

273,878,924


255,576,797

Accumulated deficit

(223,309,230)


(216,822,471)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

50,569,830


38,754,406









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

$

60,957,892

$

50,053,215

 

Cyngn Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended


March 31,


2026

2025







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net loss

$

(6,486,759)

$

(3,911,647)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

316,605


240,907

Stock-based compensation

386,289


536,244

Realized gain on short-term investments




(67,160)

Accretion on short-term investments

(432,942)



Change in fair value of warrant liability




(1,136,677)

Change in assets and liabilities:







Accounts and other receivables

(1,187,681)



Inventory

255,340



Prepaid expenses, operating lease right-of-use assets, and other assets

(343,714)


(941,529)

Accounts payable

155,275


33,888

Deferred revenue

591,940



Accrued expenses, lease liabilities, and other current liabilities

(1,657,962)


(1,267,094)

Net cash used in operating activities

(8,403,609)


(6,513,068)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Purchase of property and equipment

(289,489)


(178,453)

Acquisition of intangible asset

(4,932)


(655,574)

Disposal of assets




1,960

Purchase of short-term investments

(20,978,738)


(23,015,397)

Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments

15,902,353


7,746,155

Net cash used in investing activities

(5,370,806)


(16,101,309)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from at-the-market equity financing, net of issuance costs

9,166,427



Proceeds from public issuance of common stock, net of offering costs

8,749,467



Issuance costs for public issuance of common stock and pre-funded warrants and
     exercise of pre-funded warrants




(1,025)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

17,915,894


(1,025)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

4,141,479


(22,615,402)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

990,023


23,617,733









Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

5,131,502

$

1,002,331









Supplemental disclosure:







Acquisition of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued
     expenses

$

21,405

$

17,441

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.

The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers.

Investor Contact:
Natalie Russell
CFO
investors@cyngn.com

Media Contact:
Luke Renner
Head of Marketing
media@cyngn.com

Where to Find Cyngn:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyngn-reports-2026-1st-quarter-financial-results-302771409.html

SOURCE Cyngn

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

CyngnCYNNASDAQ:CYN
CYN
The Conversation (0)
Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 22 Register Now

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 22 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 50 th Emerging Growth Conference on February 22, 2023. The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products &... Keep Reading...
Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8 Register Now

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 49 th Emerging Growth Conference on February 8, 2022. The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0030 to R-0035 with Intercepts Including 48.03% Fe2O3, 7.25% TiO2, 0.304% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

BriaCell Adds Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center as Clinical Site in Pivotal Phase 3 Breast Cancer Study

Charbone publie une presentation et une fiche d'information a jour

CHARBONE Releases Updated Presentation and Fact Sheet

Related News

critical metals investing

New Brunswick Scraps Old Mining Act to Fast-Track Critical Mineral Projects

gold investing

Equinox, Orla Forge US$18.5 Billion North American Gold Giant

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0030 to R-0035 with Intercepts Including 48.03% Fe2O3, 7.25% TiO2, 0.304% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

cleantech investing

Charbone publie une presentation et une fiche d'information a jour

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Releases Updated Presentation and Fact Sheet

base metals investing

Finlay Minerals Announces Fully Funded 2026 Exploration Programs at PIL and ATTY - Freeport to Fund Priority Drilling at PIL and Continued Work at ATTY

gold investing

New Break Drills 3.46 g/t Au Over 38.6 Metres and Intercepts Gold in Syenite at its Moray Gold Project