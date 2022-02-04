Gaming Investing News
Katzcy is excited to announce the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) as a founding sponsor of the first ever US Cyber Team™, which will compete in the International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC) June 14-17, 2022 in Athens, Greece . The US Cyber Games is led by Katzcy in cooperation with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) program at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

"Cyber competitions are a fundamental element of developing the next generation of cybersecurity talent. Games help motivate the future workforce, and keep the current workforce sharp, maintaining a thriving community of cyber professionals," noted CISA Director Jen Easterly . "While certifications and apprenticeships are important training instruments, games provide a safe and legal venue to practice offensive and defensive techniques in a real-world environment."

The mission of the US Cyber Games is to bring together talented athletes, coaches and industry leaders to build an elite team for global cybersecurity competition. "Our vision is to inspire the very best cybersecurity athletes, build a stronger and more diverse community, and sustain the United States' world-class competitive edge," explains Jessica Gulick , Commissioner, US Cyber Games.

About CISA
CISA leads the national effort to understand, manage, and reduce risk to our cyber and physical infrastructure. CISA connects stakeholders in industry and government to each other, and to resources, analyses, and tools to help them build their own cyber, communications, and physical security and resilience, in turn helping to ensure a secure and resilient infrastructure for the American people. Visit https://www.cisa.gov to learn more.

About Katzcy
Katzcy is a social impact company committed to helping our tech and cybersecurity community grow through impactful marketing strategies, security awareness games, and skill-oriented tech competitions. As a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Katzcy is dedicated to growth, innovation, and progress. Visit https://www.katzcy.com to learn more. Through our PlayCyber line of business, Katzcy is helping build a stronger and more diverse community of cybersecurity athletes by delivering the world's most exciting cyber games experience. Learn more at https://www.playcyber.com .

