Cybeats and Scryb Announce Debt Settlement Agreement

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT,OTC:CYBCF) ("Cybeats") and Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) ("Scryb") (collectively, the "Companies") announce that they have entered into a debt settlement agreement dated December 30, 2025, to settle a secured debenture owing by Cybeats to Scryb in the amount of $1,200,000 through the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares of Cybeats (the "Common Shares") at a deemed price of $0.12 per Common Share (the "Debt Settlement"). Cybeats intends to complete the Debt Settlement to improve its financial position in an effort to support its planned future growth.

The Debt Settlement is subject to acceptance for filing by the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a four month and one day hold. No new control person of Cybeats will be created pursuant to the Debt Settlement.

The Debt Settlement will constitute a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), as Scryb is a control person of Cybeats. The Companies intend to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of such Common Shares nor the Debt Settlement will exceed 25% of the Companies' respective market capitalizations.

The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. persons or any persons within the United States absent registration or available exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. 'United States' and 'U.S. person' are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT,OTC:CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Cybeats platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

About Scryb Inc.

Scryb invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across the technology sector. Website: https://www.scryb.ai/

Contact:

Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Justin Leger, CEO
Phone: 1-888-713-SBOM (7266)
Email: ir@cybeats.com

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations
Phone: (905) 667-6761
Email: Sean@SophicCapital.com

Scryb Inc.

James Van Staveren, CEO
Phone: 647-847-5543
Email: info@scryb.ai

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Companies' expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Debt Settlement; and the terms of the Debt Settlement and the completion thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the Canadian Securities Exchange. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Companies' control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Companies undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Companies' filings are available under the Companies' SEDAR+ profiles at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE 
UNITED STATES

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3927/279272_cybndscryblogo_200.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279272

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cybeats TechnologiesCYBT:CCCSE:CYBTTech Investing
CYBT:CC
The Conversation (0)
CoTec Investment MagIron Acquires Reynolds Pellet Plant and Launches United States Based DR Grade Pellet and Merchant Pig Iron Strategy

CoTec Investment MagIron Acquires Reynolds Pellet Plant and Launches United States Based DR Grade Pellet and Merchant Pig Iron Strategy

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note MagIron LLC's ("MagIron") press release dated December 19, 2025. CoTec owns 16.5% of the equity in MagIron on a fully diluted... Keep Reading...
CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases

CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note MagIron LLC's ("MagIron") press release dated December 18, 2025. CoTec owns 16.5% of the equity in MagIron on a fully diluted basis.MagIron... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar

Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Homerun Energy SRL, a 100% owned subsidiary of Homerun Resources has been officially recognised as a Key Innovator by the European Commission's Innovation Radar for its... Keep Reading...
Placement Advances H2 and CO2 Tank Development

Placement Advances H2 and CO2 Tank Development

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Placement Advances H2 and CO2 Tank DevelopmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Advancement of Road Improvements Servicing Santa Maria Eterna Silica and Solar Glass Hub

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Advancement of Road Improvements Servicing Santa Maria Eterna Silica and Solar Glass Hub

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that road improvement works benefiting the Company's planned silica processing and solar glass industrial hub in Santa Maria Eterna, in the Municipality of Belmonte, State of Bahia,... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sankamap Provides an Update on Status of Late Filing of Financial Statements

LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Sankamap Provides an Update on Status of Late Filing of Financial Statements

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

Gold Investing

Hidden Gem: How Intrusion-related Gold Deposits Could Fuel Next-generation Discoveries

Gold Investing

Finding Gold: Exploring New Zealand’s Next Big Discovery

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Blockchain Investing

Top 5 Australian Government News Stories of 2025