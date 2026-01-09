Cybeats and Scryb Announce Closing of Shares for Debt Transaction

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT,OTC:CYBCF) ("Cybeats") and Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) ("Scryb") (collectively, the "Companies") are pleased to announce the closing of the debt settlement transaction previously announced on December 31, 2025 (the "Debt Settlement").

Under the Debt Settlement, Cybeats has settled $1,200,000 owing under a secured debenture held by Scryb through the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares of Cybeats (the "Common Shares") at a deemed price of $0.12 per Common Share. The Common Shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory four-month-and-one-day hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the Debt Settlement did not create any new control person of Cybeats.

As Scryb is a control person of Cybeats, the Debt Settlement constituted a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Companies relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), as the fair market value of the Debt Settlement and the Common Shares issued did not exceed 25% of the Companies' respective market capitalizations.

The Companies believe the completion of the Debt Settlement enhances Cybeats' financial position and supports its ongoing operational and growth initiatives.

The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. persons or any persons within the United States absent registration or available exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. 'United States' and 'U.S. person' are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT,OTC:CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Cybeats' platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

About Scryb Inc.

Scryb invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across the technology sector. Website: https://www.scryb.ai/

Contact:

Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Justin Leger, CEO
Phone: 1-888-713-SBOM (7266)
Email: ir@cybeats.com

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations
Phone: (905) 667-6761
Email: Sean@SophicCapital.com

Scryb Inc.

James Van Staveren, CEO
Phone: 647-847-5543
Email: info@scryb.ai

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Companies' expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Debt Settlement. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the Canadian Securities Exchange. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Companies' control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Companies undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Companies' filings are available under the Companies' SEDAR+ profiles at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279886

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

