CURRENC Capital and Mint Incorporation Limited Announce Collaboration to Bring Mint's Nasdaq-Listed Shares Onchain

CURRENC Capital Inc. ("CURRENC Capital"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Currenc Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) ("Currenc"), today announced an agreement with Mint Incorporation Limited ("Mint") (NASDAQ: MIMI), a company focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, to support the issuer-sponsored tokenization of a portion of Mint's Nasdaq-listed Class A ordinary shares on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains. CURRENC Capital will provide end-to-end advisory and facilitation support for the tokenization.
Issuer-sponsored tokenization brings a company's registered shares onchain while preserving the rights of the underlying security — modernizing how ownership is recorded and administered, and establishing infrastructure that can support 24/7 global investor access, faster settlement and new forms of shareholder engagement over time. CURRENC Capital draws on the first-hand experience of Currenc, which became one of the first Nasdaq-listed companies to tokenize its ordinary shares in April 2026.
For Mint — a company applying AI and robotics to the physical world — bringing its shares onchain extends that same digital-first philosophy to its own equity.
"Tokenization allows a listed company to modernize how its shares are owned and accessed — without changing a single right of the underlying security," said Alex Kong, Founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Currenc. "Mint is a technology-driven company that understands this instinctively, and we are pleased to support them in bringing their shares onchain."
"At Mint, our fundamental mission is applying intelligent technology to transform how the physical world operates. Tokenizing a portion of our Nasdaq-listed shares is a natural extension of that mindset, and we are bringing the same digital-first rigor to how our equity is owned, accessed, and administered," said Damian Chan, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Mint. "This is about modernizing our shareholder infrastructure. CURRENC Capital's experience of the tokenized process made them a natural and great partner for this initiative."
About Currenc and CURRENC Capital
Currenc (Nasdaq: CURR) is a fintech pioneer dedicated to transforming global financial services through artificial intelligence (AI). The Company empowers financial institutions worldwide with comprehensive AI solutions, including SEAMLESS AI Call Centre and other AI-powered Agents designed to reduce costs, increase efficiency and boost customer satisfaction for banks, insurance companies, telecommunications companies, government agencies and other financial institutions. The Company's digital remittance platform also enables e-wallets, remittance companies, and corporations to provide real-time, 24/7 global payment services, advancing financial access across underserved communities. In April 2026, Currenc became one of the first Nasdaq-listed companies to tokenize its ordinary shares, bringing its equity onchain on Ethereum and Solana.
CURRENC Capital Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Currenc, established to drive the issuer-sponsored tokenization of public-company shares and to build strategic partnerships that expand the accessibility and utility of onchain capital markets.
For more information, please visit: www.currencgroup.com | www.currenc.capital.
About Mint Incorporation Limited
Mint Incorporation Limited (NASDAQ: MIMI) is a Hong Kong-based company listed on NASDAQ, strategically focused on artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and interior design. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Axonex AI Limited (Axonex AI), and through Aspiration X Limited's joint venture Rice Robotics AGI Holding Limited (Rice Robotics AGI), Mint delivers comprehensive intelligent automation solutions. Axonex AI specializes in smart facility management, integrating robotics, IoT, physical AI solutions such as humanoid robots and AI-powered analytics to provide real-time monitoring and predictive insights. Rice Robotics AGI focuses on customer-centric robots and companion robots. In addition, through Matter International Limited, the Group provides professional interior design and fit-out services. Anchored by innovation and practical application, Mint is committed to enhancing efficiency, safety, and quality of life across industries.
For more information, please visit: www.mimintinc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release—including statements regarding the anticipated scope and outcomes of the engagement, the completion, timing and potential benefits of the proposed tokenization of Mint's shares, the evaluation and adoption of tokenization by listed companies, and each company's business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations—are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "potential," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These statements are based on each company's management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties.
Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: regulatory developments relating to digital assets and tokenization; market volatility; competition; the completion and timing of the proposed tokenization and related regulatory and transfer-agent processes; the absence of any established trading market for the tokenized shares and the possibility that none develops or is permitted; and, with respect to Currenc, the risks and uncertainties described in Currenc's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026; and, with respect to Mint, the risks and uncertainties described in Mint's filings with the SEC, including its registration statement on Form F-1 and its reports on Form 6-K.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Neither Currenc nor Mint undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release.
No Offer or Solicitation
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
Contacts
|Currenc Group Inc. / CURRENC Capital Inc.
|Mint Incorporation Limited
|Investor & Media Relations: investors@currencgroup.com
|Investor & Media Relations: info@mimintinc.com
|www.currencgroup.com | www.currenc.capital
|Media: Strategic Financial Relations Limited
|Vicky Lee — (852) 2864 4834 — vicky.lee@sprg.com.hk
|Rachel Ko — (852) 2114 2370 — rachel.ko@sprg.com.hk
|Cherrie Man — (852) 2864 4846 — cherrie.man@sprg.com.hk
Source: Currenc Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) and Mint Incorporation Limited (NASDAQ: MIMI)