Cummins Employees Devote March to Projects Tied to World Water Day

Cummins

Cummins Inc. employees celebrated World Water Day March 22 by conducting more than 20 projects over the month of March highlighting the importance of fresh water and the critical issues facing the natural resource

The activities have ranged from a river cleanup in South Africa and a community engagement event at a dam along a river in India, to an oil recycling project in Turkey and an education program targeting students in Brazil.

"Our company and employees work diligently to be better stewards of this increasingly important world issue," said Scott Saum, Program Manager for Cummins Water Works, the company effort to address the global water crisis. "We have been very successful in implementing creative solutions to reduce water consumption in Cummins' facilities and operations around the world. And I'm proud to know we are creating positive change in local communities with our many employee involvement activities."

Water scarcity is growing exponentially around-the-world. There are currently an estimated 785 million people globally lacking access to safe water. About 1.7 billion - 1 in 4 - don't have access to a toilet. At current consumption rates, it's estimated by 2050 around two-thirds of the world's population will be facing water shortages.

Those sobering statistics led Cummins to create Cummins Water Works. Launched in 2021, the program partners with leading water experts to invest and engage in sustainable, large-scale, high-impact water initiatives around the world. By 2030, the program's goal is to help Cummins become net water positive by creating community water benefits that exceed the company's water usage in all regions where Cummins has a presence.

The multi-million-dollar program has projects underway in Brazil, Canada, China, Ghana, India, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, South Africa and the United States.

One of the larger efforts taking place this month was in Guarulhos, Brazil, near São Paulo, the most populous city in the country. Cummins Brazil, working with Trata Brasil, a public interest organization dedicated to improving sanitation, and Water.org, held 18 sessions in three public schools to reach 1,200 students, 7- to 13-years old, on the importance of sanitation and clean water.

"The objective of this action is to promote environmental education through playful actions focusing on water supply and sanitary sewage, impacting not only students, but also school professionals, the school community, and the students' parents," said Soraia Senhorini Franco, Regional Corporate Responsibility Manager for Cummins in Brazil.

All of the employee initiatives around the world have the same bottom-line goal as Cummins Water Works: strengthening communities by helping them address the global water crisis.

Cummins Inc., Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Press release picture

Cummins employees in Brazil participated in a project to educate students about the importance of water and sanitation.

Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index Finds US Volumes One Year and One Billion Parcels Ahead of Pre-Pandemic Forecast

Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index Finds US Volumes One Year and One Billion Parcels Ahead of Pre-Pandemic Forecast

Pitney Bowes forecasts 5 percent CAGR most likely for next 5 years as consumers remain unlikely to fully return to pre-pandemic behaviors

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics and financial services, today released the US data for 2022 from its latest Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index. Coming off two-years of pandemic-fueled growth, parcel volumes decreased 2% in 2022, but remain on a trajectory that far outpaces predictions made prior to the pandemic. The US shipped, received and returned 21.2 billion parcels in 2022, 1.1 billion more than anticipated by pre-pandemic forecasts.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Air Products Wins Over $130 Million in NASA Contracts to Supply Liquid Hydrogen to Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Other NASA Facilities

Air Products (NYSE:APD), the world's largest producer of hydrogen and a first-mover in energy transition projects, today announced it recently was awarded several supply contracts from NASA totaling more than $130 million to provide liquid hydrogen for several NASA locations including the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, and other NASA facilities.

Under one public contract, Air Products will supply NASA liquid hydrogen to support operations at the Kennedy Space Center and nearby Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The multi-year contract, which is already in effect, includes a maximum value of approximately $75 million .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ballard announces 150-million-kilometer milestone

 Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced the Company's proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells have now powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles or FCEVs in commercial Heavy and Medium-Duty Motive vehicles for an industry-leading total of more than 150 million kilometers. This is roughly equivalent to circling the Earth over 3,700 times. To reach this milestone, Ballard fuel cells powered over 3,800 buses and trucks, providing zero-emission mobility solutions in approximately 15 countries around the world.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)

Mr. Randy MacEwen , President and Chief Executive Officer said, "At Ballard, we are designing our PEM fuel cell engines for heavy-duty mobility applications where zero emissions, reliability, and durability are key differentiators for end-user total cost of ownership. We continue to set the industry benchmark for PEM fuel cell performance in our target markets. The accumulated distance driven by FCEVs powered by our technology underlines Ballard's customer focus and commitment to reliable service and high uptime."

Mr. MacEwen continued, "We achieve this industry milestone at a time when we are seeing growing customer interest in the adoption of hydrogen fuel cells in our key mobility verticals of bus, truck, rail, and marine, as well as off-highway and stationary power applications. Our learnings from real-world experience will continue to help us optimize our products from a total cost of ownership perspective and deliver products to meet zero-emissions targets without disrupting existing operating practices, including range, payload, and refueling time."

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com .

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated product performance and other characteristics, product deliveries and deployments. These forward-looking statements reflect Ballard's current expectations as contemplated under section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any such forward-looking statements are based on Ballard's assumptions relating to its financial forecasts and expectations regarding its product development efforts, manufacturing capacity, and market demand.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Ballard's actual results to be materially different, including general economic and regulatory changes, detrimental reliance on third parties, successfully achieving our business plans and achieving and sustaining profitability. For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors that could affect Ballard's future performance, please refer to Ballard's most recent Annual Information Form. Readers should not place undue reliance on Ballard's forward-looking statements and Ballard assumes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as required under applicable legislation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-announces-150-million-kilometer-milestone-301781779.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/27/c2004.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pitney Bowes Board of Directors Issues Letter to Shareholders

Pitney Bowes Board of Directors Issues Letter to Shareholders

Shareholders Urged to Vote FOR all of Pitney Bowes' Experienced and Qualified Directors and Katie May on the GOLD Proxy Card

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today issued a letter to Pitney Bowes shareholders in connection with the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on May 9, 2023. All Pitney Bowes shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2023 will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Linedata Confirms Commitment to APAC Region With New Office in Singapore

  • Strong demand for Linedata services in APAC region since 2005
  • Ability to service Singapore-specific Variable Capital Company (VCC)
  • Opportunity to enter new segments and fulfil needs of a unique market

Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), a global provider of credit and asset management technology, data and services, announces today the opening of its new office in Singapore, strengthening its presence in the APAC region following a strong increase in businesses' needs.

Leaning on its large portfolio of clients within the alternative institutional wealth segment, the new Singapore office will enable Linedata to reinforce its existing product suite offering, combine technology and services and tailor them to the needs of the Singaporean market.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Responding to Media Reports, Air Products Confirms Withdrawal from Indonesia Coal Gasification

In response to media reports, Air Products (NYSE: APD) today confirmed that it is no longer involved in the coal-to-methanol Bengalon East Kalimantan, Indonesia project, nor in other coal gasification projects in Indonesia .

The financial landscape for blue and green hydrogen projects has significantly changed in the last year, driving increasing opportunities for Air Products to invest in these energy transition projects around the world. As a result, the Company has decided to redeploy its financial resources on such energy transition opportunities.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×