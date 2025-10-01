CSE Bulletin: Suspension - Regenx Tech Corp.

Effective immediately, Regenx Tech Corp. is suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. A cease trade order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission.

For more information about Cease Trade Orders, visit the Canadian Securities Administrators Cease Trade Order database at www.securities-administrators.ca.

_________________________________

À compter de maintenant, Regenx Tech Corp. est suspendue conformément à la Politique 3 de la CSE. La suspension est considérée comme un arrêt réglementaire défini dans l'Instrument National 23-101 Règles de négociation. Un ordre de cessation des transactions a été émis par la Commission des valeurs mobilières de l'Alberta.

Pour de plus amples renseignements sur les interdictions d'opérations, visitez la base de données des interdictions d'opérations des Autorités canadiennes en valeurs mobilières à l'adresse www.securities-administrators.ca.

Date : Le 1 OCT 2025
Symbol/Symbole : RGX

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

