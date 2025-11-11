CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date
HWG Headwater Gold Inc. Friday November 14, 2025
PRIZ Prismo Metals Inc.
PRNC Prince Silver Corp.
PRR Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.
PSYC Psyched Wellness Ltd.
SPLY Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.
ZEUS Zeus North America Mining Corp.

 

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/#market-on-close.

For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.

