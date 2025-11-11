CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The Conversation (0)
The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|HWG
|Headwater Gold Inc.
|Friday November 14, 2025
|PRIZ
|Prismo Metals Inc.
|PRNC
|Prince Silver Corp.
|PRR
|Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.
|PSYC
|Psyched Wellness Ltd.
|SPLY
|Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.
|ZEUS
|Zeus North America Mining Corp.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/#market-on-close.
For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.