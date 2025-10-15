CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The Conversation (0)
The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|ACM
|Allied Critical Metals Inc.
|Friday October 17, 2025
|AGC
|Avanti Gold Corp.
|AIAI
|NetraMark Holdings Inc.
|APXC
|Apex Critical Metals Corp.
|HYLQ
|HYLQ Strategy Corp.
|M
|Myriad Uranium Corp.
|NATB
|NatBridge Resources Ltd.
|PAU
|Provenance Gold Corp.
|SANU
|Sanu Gold Corp.
|WHIP
|Credissential Inc.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/#market-on-close.
For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.