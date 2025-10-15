CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date
ACM Allied Critical Metals Inc. Friday October 17, 2025
AGC Avanti Gold Corp.
AIAI NetraMark Holdings Inc.
APXC Apex Critical Metals Corp.
HYLQ HYLQ Strategy Corp.
M Myriad Uranium Corp.
NATB NatBridge Resources Ltd.
PAU Provenance Gold Corp.
SANU Sanu Gold Corp.
WHIP Credissential Inc.

 
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/#market-on-close.

For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.

