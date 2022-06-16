Life Science NewsInvesting News

The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 17 juin 2022.

ADDITIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector
BHSC BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Mining
BYND BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc Life Sciences
MMEN MedMen Enterprises Inc. Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Life Sciences
PMET Patriot Battery Metals Inc. Life Sciences

 

DELETIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector
BIGG BIGG Digital Assets Inc Technology
DTC Defence Therapeutics Inc Life Sciences
IMCC IM Cannabis Corp. Life Sciences
TAAT TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. Life Sciences

 

Deletions from CSE 25 do not necessarily mean a deletion from the Composite.

Les suppressions de CSE 25 ne signifient pas nécessairement une suppression du composite.

For more information about the CSE 25 Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.

Pour plus d'information sur l'indice composé du CSE 25, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.

Contact Information/Coordonnées

Index Management/Gestion de l'indice :
Robert Cook
Senior Vice-President Market Development/Vice-président principal du développement
Robert.Cook@thecse.com (416) 367-7349

Media Relations/Relations avec la presse:
Richard Carleton, CEO
Richard.Carleton@thecse.com (416) 367-7360

BioHarvest Sciences Hires Dr. Brian S. Cornblatt as Chief Medical Officer

BioHarvest Sciences Hires Dr. Brian S. Cornblatt as Chief Medical Officer

Move confirms the Company's commitment to bring to market scientific and clinically based therapeutic solutions derived from plants and sets the path for the development of next generation therapeutic solutions including botanical drugs.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") has hired Dr. Brian S. Cornblatt as its Chief Medical Officer, marking a significant milestone in the Company's route for the development of next generation therapeutic solutions including botanical drugs.

BioHarvest Sciences Unveils Profile of Unique Cannabis Composition

BioHarvest Sciences Unveils Profile of Unique Cannabis Composition

  • Full spectrum profile to include major and minor Cannabinoids as well as Terpenes
  • Unique trichome structure provides for potentially higher solubility and bio-availability 
  • With Trichomes representing 93% of the Cannabis biomass produced using the proprietary Bio-Plant CELLicitation™ technology, taste bitterness is significantly reduced

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. the (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "company") today unveiled the composition profile of its full-spectrum Cannabis produced in large-scale industrial bioreactors based on its proprietary Bio-Plant CELLicitation™ platform technology.

On December 8th, 2021, BHSC became the first company ever to announce that it could produce Cannabis biomass without growing the plant itself. The revealing of the unique composition profile of its first product comes as BioHarvest gears up for potential Cannabis commercialization - optimizing the manufacturing process, perfecting measurement techniques, transitioning the 2-ton/year facility to Cannabis and applying for the necessary regulatory approvals.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces a Private Placement of up to USD $5 Million of Convertible Notes to Finance Production Facilities and Scaling of Core Business

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces a Private Placement of up to USD $5 Million of Convertible Notes to Finance Production Facilities and Scaling of Core Business

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC:CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") announced today a financing plan based on a private placement of up to USD $5 Million (approximately $6.3 Million CAD). The funds raised will allow the Company to accelerate the growth plan for its polyphenolsantioxidants and Cannabis verticals.

On March 23, 2021, BHSC announced the completion of the Company's Cannabis R&D program, marking the start of the proposed transition to commercial scale manufacturing. BioHarvest plans to bring its first Cannabis products to market in 2022 and will be converting the current VINIA® 2 tons/year facility in Rehovot, Israel to produce Cannabis. This is happening in conjunction with the transition of all VINIA ® manufacturing to the new 20 tons/year facility in Yavneh, Israel, which will provide the required VINIA ® production capacity to scale VINIA® sales in the US. The transition to Cannabis manufacturing in Israel, combined with the planned incremental marketing spend for VINIA® in the USA, requires additional financing which the Company will seek to raise by issuing up to $5 Million USD of Convertible Notes (the "Notes").

Bioharvest Sciences Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2022 Results on All of the Company's Activities

Bioharvest Sciences Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2022 Results on All of the Company's Activities

  • VINIA® sales orders grew 112% compared to Q1 2021 to reach USD 787k
  • Reiterating guidance for year-on-year sales orders growth of 2.5-3.5X to reach USD 5M - 7M
  • Started the transition of VINIA® production at new 20 tons/year facility enabling the scaling of VINIA® sales and conversion of current 2 tons/year facility to Cannabis
  • Produced a unique Cannabis composition in large industrial scale Bioreactors enabling the commercialization and sales of Cannabis products in H2 2022

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) (FSE:8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") today announced Q1 2022 sales of its flagship VINIA® product reached USD 787k, representing 112% growth compared to the same quarter of last year.

BioHarvest also had a strong quarter in R&D execution, highlighted by a March 23 declaration of successful completion of its Cannabis R&D program with production of Cannabis biomass in large-scale industrial bioreactors - signaling the start of commercialization of the Cannabis product. BioHarvest is in the process of transitioning the current R&D license to a production license ahead of launching a unique Cannabis composition into the market in H2 2022.

Bioharvest Sciences Inc. Successfully Completes Cannabis R&D Program

Bioharvest Sciences Inc. Successfully Completes Cannabis R&D Program

  • Now producing Cannabis biomass in large scale industrial bioreactors under the current R&D license.
  • Commencing the process of transitioning the current Israeli Cannabis R&D license to a production license.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") today announced that it has produced Cannabis Biomass in large scale industrial bioreactors, which represents the completion of the Company's Cannabis R&D program.

On December 8th, 2021, BHSC became the first company ever to announce that it could produce Cannabis biomass without growing the plant itself. Building on that breakthrough, the Company has made significant progress, and has now produced Cannabis in large scale industrial bioreactors, marking the start of the transition to commercial scale manufacturing. To that end, the Company has commenced the process to obtain a production license in Israel for its Cannabis products to complement the R&D license it has used to date for the Cannabis development program.

5 Biggest Biotechnology ETFs in 2022

5 Biggest Biotechnology ETFs in 2022

Investing in the biotech industry can be a long road to gains given the sector’s volatility.

Even with a good understanding of the system, no one can predict which treatment, device or therapy will give the biggest return, making biotech exchange-traded funds (ETFs) a more secure option than individual biotech stocks.

An ETF is a relatively safe investment route that can minimize losses while offering exposure to multiple companies instead of focusing on the gains and losses of a single biotech stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty-four cents ($0.54) per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2022.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the company's $2.00 convertible preferred stock, payable September 1, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2022.

Bristol Myers Squibb Elects Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H. to Board of Directors

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., MPH., to the Board, effective June 14, 2022. Dr. Bhatt will serve as a member of the Science & Technology Committee of the Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615006039/en/

The Gummy Project

The Gummy Project Begins Journey to Become a Household Brand Across North America-One Gummy at a Time

The Gummy Project Inc. (CSE: GUMY) (OTCQB: POTVF) has meticulously navigated its way into the booming global Gummy Market with "better for you" low sugar, plant-based, gluten-free gummy products and a purpose-driven approach. By tapping into the public's desire for "better for you" candy options while also supporting the planet's endangered species, the company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Charlie Lamb, and his team have set out to establish their own footprint in the industry-one gummy at a time.

Entering the global gummy market certainly makes sense given the market was valued at $17.8 billion in 2021, and according to a report by Grand View Research, is expected to balloon to a more than $42-billion market by 2028 and expanding at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period.

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Initiates Significant Corporate Changes

Sirona Biochem Initiates Significant Corporate Changes

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to inform about several significant corporate changes currently in preparation:

Now that Sirona Biochem has closed an exclusive global licencing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, the next steps for sustainable and rapid growth of the company are initiated.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises

Naturally Splendid Provides Default Status Report

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company" ) (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) today is providing a status update in accordance with its obligations under the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), which require the Company to provide bi-weekly updates until such time as the Company is current with its filing obligations under Canadian securities laws. As previously announced, the Company is subject to a management cease trade order ("MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The MCTO prohibits the directors and executive officers of the Company from trading in or acquiring securities of the Company until two full business days after the Company files its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the related management's discussion and analysis and certifications. The MCTO does not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company.

The Company advises that aside from the British Columbia Securities Commission granting the MCTO: (i) there have been no material changes to the information contained in the Company's April 14, 2022 news release; (ii) it intends to continue to comply with the alternative information guidelines of NP 12-203; and (iii) except as previously disclosed, there are no subsequent specified defaults (actual or anticipated) within the meaning of NP 12-203.

