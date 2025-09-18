CSE Bulletin: INDEX - CSE 25 INDEX QUARTERLY REBALANCING

The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, September 19, 2025.

Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 19 septembre 2025.

ADDITIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector
BNXT BioNxt Solutions Inc. Life Sciences
CLTE Clara Technologies Corp. Technology
DPRO Draganfly Inc. Technology
ISTK Intellistake Technologies Corp. Technology
QNTM Quantum BioPharma Ltd. Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Life Sciences
WERX FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. Technology

 
DELETIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector
BLLG Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. Mining
BLO Cannabix Technologies Inc. Technology
FRG Forge Resources Corp. Mining
GLAB Gemina Laboratories Ltd Life Sciences
LEO Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Mining
SANU Sanu Gold Corp. Mining

 
Deletions from CSE 25 do not necessarily mean a deletion from the Composite.

Les suppressions de CSE 25 ne signifient pas nécessairement une suppression du composite.

For more information about the CSE 25 Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.

Pour plus d'information sur l'indice composé du CSE 25, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.

Contact Information/Coordonnées

Index Management/Gestion de l'indice :

Robert Cook
Senior Vice-President Market Development/Vice-président principal du développement
Robert.Cook@thecse.com (416) 367-7349

Media Relations/Relations avec la presse:

Richard Carleton, CEO
Richard.Carleton@thecse.com (416) 367-7360

Sanu Gold
SANU:CC
