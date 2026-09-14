Crude Enters the Week Near $100 With Hormuz Talks Set for Monday

Oil Market Daily News Commentary
The two agencies that set the terms of debate in this market published within a day of each other last week, and they did not agree about much. The International Energy Agency now forecasts global oil demand will fall by 2.5 million barrels a day in 2026, roughly 940,000 barrels a day deeper than it estimated a month earlier. The U.S. Energy Information Administration, in its September 9 Short-Term Energy Outlook, raised its second-half 2026 Brent forecast by $8 to around $90 a barrel, and expects prices to decline to an average of $77 by the second quarter of 2027 as shut-in Gulf production restarts. OPEC, for its part, cut its 2026 demand growth forecast for a fifth consecutive time. Three institutions, three different readings of the same disrupted market, and a week of catalysts ahead that will test all of them.
Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO), Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC), Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO), and Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR).
Crude paused its rally to settle around $100 a barrel on Friday after Iranian state media reported that Tehran would meet Gulf states in Oman to discuss the Strait of Hormuz. Gulf Cooperation Council diplomats are expected to meet their Iranian counterpart on Monday to discuss a possible temporary arrangement for managing shipping through the strait. That meeting is the single most consequential item on this week's calendar, and nothing else on it comes close. Despite Friday's decline, crude rose for a second consecutive week.
The rest of the week is macro. The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index opens the data run, the American Petroleum Institute and EIA weekly inventory reports land midweek, and the Federal Reserve delivers an interest rate decision alongside updated FOMC economic projections. August industrial production follows. In an ordinary market the Fed would dominate the week. In this one it competes with a diplomatic meeting in Muscat.
The supply picture underneath is severe and worth stating precisely. The IEA reported global oil production fell by 1.6 million barrels a day month over month to 100.1 million in August, with more than 10 million barrels a day of Gulf output still shut in on security grounds. Total supply is set to fall 5.7 million barrels a day this year, and the agency has now deferred the expected Gulf recovery until 2027, when it projects an 8 million barrel a day rebound. Global observed inventories have fallen by 507 million barrels since the war began, an average draw of 2.8 million barrels a day, with August alone accounting for a 95 million barrel decline.
That inventory drawdown is the mechanism holding prices up, and it is finite. The EIA estimates global stocks fell an average of 3.9 million barrels a day in the second quarter and forecasts further draws of 3.0 million in the third and 1.7 million in the fourth. Buffers built over years are being consumed in months. At the same time, the EIA raised its 2027 U.S. crude production forecast to 14.3 million barrels a day, and the IEA has the Americas adding 1.4 million barrels a day of non-OPEC+ supply in 2026 and another 1 million in 2027. The Atlantic Basin is the pressure valve, and it is being opened.
The complication for anyone trading the headline is that crude is no longer the tightest part of this market. Refined products are. Global refinery throughput hit a summer peak of 81.4 million barrels a day in August, up 960,000 month over month but 4.2 million barrels a day below a year earlier, with losses concentrated across the Middle East, Russia and crude-importing Asia. Refining margins reached record levels in the Atlantic Basin in August, led by sharply higher diesel cracks. Surging freight rates, meanwhile, weighed on Singapore profitability. A shortage of refining capacity and a shortage of ships are doing work that a crude shortage alone would not.
In industry developments and happenings in the market this week:
Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) sits directly in the product squeeze described above. The company reported second-quarter 2026 net income of $3.7 billion, with refining operating income up more than threefold and its realized refining margin roughly doubling year over year. It finished June with $7.9 billion in cash against $9.1 billion of debt, and returned $2.6 billion to shareholders in the quarter at a 59% payout ratio while holding net debt to capitalization at 11%.
Chief Executive Lane Riggs attributed the results to operational and commercial execution rather than to the price environment, saying they reflect "the discipline and consistency of our operational and commercial execution." Chief Operating Officer Gary Simmons told analysts on the July 30 earnings call that the wars have taken roughly 5 million barrels a day of refining capacity offline worldwide. That figure, more than any crude number, explains the margin.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) reported a refining and marketing margin that rose from $17.58 to $36.33 per barrel year over year in the second quarter, returned more than $2.8 billion to shareholders through buybacks and dividends, and closed the quarter with $7.8 billion in cash. Between them, Marathon and Valero returned over $5 billion to shareholders in a single quarter.
The caution attached to that performance is structural rather than company-specific. Refining margins of this order are a function of capacity being unavailable, and capacity outages reverse. Nymex 3:2:1 crack spreads were assessed at roughly $69.92 for September against less than $20 in early January, with the August 2027 contract more than 35% lower at $44.38. The ten-year average for the period from February 2016 to February 2026 was $21.68. The forward curve is already pricing a normalization that has not happened yet.
Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has framed the same conditions from the supply side. Brian Mandell told analysts on the company's August 5 call that refining fundamentals were "very tight and getting tighter" because of the disruptions in Russia and the Middle East.
The tightness is not evenly distributed across the barrel, and that detail matters for the week ahead. Refiners in Russia, Kuwait and Nigeria have been redirecting crude toward diesel and jet fuel, which carry the wider margins, and leaving fuel oil behind. Russian fuel oil exports fell to a record low of 591,000 barrels a day in August against an average above 860,000 in 2025, and Middle East fuel oil exports dropped 45% year on year to about 447,000 barrels a day between March and August. European gasoil stocks sit 24% below their five-year average and jet fuel inventories are down 39%. A single product market can move the whole complex when the others are already stretched.
Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) is where the rerouting shows up as revenue. The tanker owner reported second-quarter time charter equivalent earnings of $152,700 per day for VLCCs, $111,500 for Suezmax vessels and $92,400 for LR2 and Aframax tankers, declared a quarterly dividend of $2.61 per share, and reported 86% coverage of third-quarter VLCC spot exposure at $156,900 per day.
The company's own disclosure explains the mechanism better than any forecast. Crude exports from inside the Strait of Hormuz fell 82% in the second quarter of 2026 against the same period a year earlier, while Americas to East of Suez crude flows rose 36% from the first quarter to the second. The same barrels travel much further, so effective fleet supply tightens even when trade volumes are flat. Benchmark Middle East to China supertanker earnings reached a record near $800,000 a day this month, and Clarksons Securities has lifted its 2026 weighted average VLCC forecast to $135,000 a day from $75,000 before the crisis, on a base case that assumes Hormuz stays disrupted through the first half of 2027.
Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) offered the plainest summary of the situation from the trading floor. Speaking on the sidelines of the S&P Global Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference in Singapore, Alex Grant, the company's global head of crude, products and liquids trading, said there are "quite a few bottlenecks all at the same time," adding that "the market is quite stressed with all of that, and that's showing up in the shipping rates."
That is the useful frame for the week. This is not one shortage. It is a crude disruption, a refining shortage and a freight shortage arriving through different mechanisms on different timelines, which is why a single development, including a favourable outcome in Oman, would not resolve all three at once.
What to watch this week
Monday brings the Gulf Cooperation Council meeting with Iran in Oman. A temporary shipping arrangement, even a partial one, would take the sharpest edge off the risk premium and would hit tanker rates before it hits crude. No arrangement, or a meeting that ends without a communique, leaves the market where it closed on Friday.
Midweek brings the API and EIA inventory reports, which matter more than usual given that inventories are the balancing mechanism rather than a background statistic. The Federal Reserve decision and the FOMC projections follow, with implications for the dollar and therefore for the price of a dollar-denominated barrel. August industrial production closes the run.
Two things are worth holding in mind against all of it. The closure of the East-West pipeline, which moves oil across Saudi Arabia to Red Sea ports and has capacity of roughly 7 million barrels a day, has become a live variable in its own right. And Houthi threats against Saudi Arabia remain unresolved. Either could override the entire economic calendar on any given morning.
CONTINUED... Read daily coverage of crude prices, OPEC policy, natural gas, refining margins and upstream activity at: https://oilmarketdaily.com/
Article Sources:
- International Energy Agency, Oil Market Report, September 2026 (global demand, supply, production, refinery throughput, margins and inventory figures).
- U.S. Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook, released September 9, 2026 (Brent price forecasts, inventory draw estimates, U.S. production forecast).
- Trading Economics and market reporting, September 11 to 13, 2026 (settlement levels, Oman talks, East-West pipeline, OPEC demand forecast revision).
- Bloomberg and Lloyd's List reporting, September 2026, and Clarksons Securities forecast revision (tanker freight rates and VLCC forecasts).
- Public disclosures, earnings calls and investor materials of the referenced companies.
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