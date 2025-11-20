CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that it is scheduled to present at the following investor conference:
UBS Global Technology and AI Conference
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Presentation Time: 7:35 a.m. MT
The presentation will be webcast live and archived on CrowdStrike's investor relations website at ir.crowdstrike.com .
