CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that it is scheduled to present at the following investor conference:

UBS Global Technology and AI Conference
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Presentation Time: 7:35 a.m. MT

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on CrowdStrike's investor relations website at ir.crowdstrike.com .

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

For more information, please visit: ir.crowdstrike.com .

Investor Relations Contact
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.
Will Zelver
investors@crowdstrike.com
669-721-0742

