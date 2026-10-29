CrowdStrike's Global Partner Ecosystem Doubles Down on Fal.Con Europe 2026

CrowdStrike's Global Partner Ecosystem Doubles Down on Fal.Con Europe 2026

70 partner sponsors back sold-out European conference, underscoring sustained global commitment to CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced 70 partner sponsors will come together at the sold-out Fal.Con Europe 2026 to secure the AI era. Just two months after Fal.Con in Las Vegas, the strong showing from leading technology and cybersecurity companies underscores the momentum powering CrowdStrike's global partner ecosystem.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Horizon3, and Schwarz Digits anchor the lineup as Premier sponsors at an event bringing together 3,000 security leaders from over 1,200 organizations across 83 countries.

"Seventy partners choosing to sponsor Fal.Con Europe, just two months after a sold-out Fal.Con in Las Vegas, tells you where we're taking AI safety," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "The world's leading technology and cybersecurity companies are investing in CrowdStrike across markets because they see the opportunity to grow their businesses and help customers secure the AI era. That's the power of the Crowd."

Fal.Con Europe 2026 opens in Barcelona on November 2 with the Europe Partner Summit , bringing together CrowdStrike's regional partner community for dedicated keynotes, partner sessions, and workshops focused on securing AI adoption and transforming security operations.

Fal.Con Europe 2026 Partner Sponsors Include:

  • Premier Sponsors: AWS, Horizon3, Schwarz Digits
  • Diamond Sponsors: Dell Technologies, ExtraHop, Intel, Proofpoint, Theta Lake, Zscaler
  • Platinum Sponsors: Abnormal AI, Absolute Security, Accenture, Airlock Digital, Commvault, Corelight, Deloitte, Dynatrace, Ernst & Young LLC (EY), Fenix24, Mimecast, Netskope, Remedio, Rubrik, Torq, VIAVI Solutions
  • Gold Sponsors: Artemis Security, Aryon, BT International, Cato Networks, Cyera, CYPFER, Drata, iiT Distribution, Kroll, Kudelski Security, Mate, Noma, NVIDIA, QIZ Security, ReliaQuest, SailPoint, SHI, Softcat, Sublime, Tines, VAST Data, Westcon-Comstor
  • Silver Sponsors: Acalvio Technologies, Adaptive Security, AppGate, Backslash Security, Black Kite, CSC, Dash, Grant Thornton, GreyNoise Intelligence, HCLTech, JumpCloud, Lumu Technologies, MinIO, Nagomi Security, NETbuilder, Nord Security, Picus Security, Sevii, Telefónica, Vijilan Security, Zafran, Zepo Intelligence, Zimperium

Join Fal.Con Europe Virtually

Fal.Con Europe 2026 extends beyond Barcelona with keynote sessions streaming live on CrowdStrike's YouTube channel . Subscribe now to watch keynotes live on November 3 & 4.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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