CrowdStrike's Fal.Con 2026 Takes Over Mandalay Bay and Launches the Day Zero Threat Summit

Record-breaking global demand propels CrowdStrike's flagship event to its biggest stage yet, uniting the world's defenders, innovators, and researchers at cybersecurity's premier conference
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced that Fal.Con 2026 will take over the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas from August 31 September 3, 2026, and launch the inaugural Day Zero Threat Summit to kick off Fal.Con week marking the next evolution of the cybersecurity industry's premier event.
Fueled by record-breaking demand following the sold out Fal.Con U.S. and Fal.Con Europe events in 2025, where more than 10,000 professionals from over 4,000 organizations attended in person, the expansion to Mandalay Bay and the debut of Day Zero underscore Fal.Con's rise as the defining global gathering for cybersecurity leaders. Now in its tenth year, Fal.Con stands at the epicenter of cybersecurity innovation, the destination where defenders, researchers, and technology leaders unite to define the future of security in the agentic era.
"Fal.Con is redefining what a cybersecurity conference should be," said Jennifer Johnson, chief marketing officer at CrowdStrike. "Customers and partners repeatedly tell us it delivers more value, drives more innovation, and fosters more collaboration than any other cybersecurity event, which is why it's the conference the entire ecosystem wants to attend every year. We welcome the world's top defenders, innovators, and researchers to join us to help shape the future of the agentic security era together."
Kicking off on August 31, 2026, the Day Zero Threat Research Summit will convene the world's foremost threat hunters, analysts, and intelligence experts to share original research and uncover emerging adversary tradecraft. A call for papers will open in early 2026.
Registration for Fal.Con 2026 and Day Zero will open in early 2026. To stay up to date on details or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit: https://www.crowdstrike.com/en-us/events/fal-con/las-vegas/ .
