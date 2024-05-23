Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CrowdStrike Partner Award Winners Recognized at Annual Europe Partner Symposium

CrowdStrike Partner Award Winners Recognized at Annual Europe Partner Symposium

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced the winners of the annual CrowdStrike Europe Partner Awards at the CrowdStrike Partner Symposium in Venice, Italy. The Europe Partner Symposium brings together leading regional partners to accelerate strategies to scale their businesses, help their customers consolidate security spend and most importantly stop breaches with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform .

CrowdStrike's annual Europe Partner Symposium Awards recognise the remarkable work regional partners have accomplished in the previous calendar year. The partner ecosystem is critical to the success of CrowdStrike's partner-first go-to-market strategy, delivering continued growth through providing industry-leading protection to customers in Europe and around the world. Winning partner organizations were judged based on criteria that included the value the organization or individual created and delivered to both mutual customers and CrowdStrike.

2024 CrowdStrike Europe Partner Awards winners include:

  • BT – European GSI Partner of the Year
  • Henning Dey from PMCS – European Channel MVP
  • Exaprobe – European Rising Star Partner of the Year
  • Kudelski Security – European MSSP Partner of the Year
  • Computacenter GmbH – Central European Partner of the Year
  • Telefonica Tech Spain – Southern European Partner of the Year
  • Softcat – Northern European Partner of the Year
  • AWS – Strategic Market Maker Award

�The Europe Partner Symposium provides the opportunity to recognise the amazing achievements our partners have accomplished in the past year. The Falcon platform's ability to consolidate and simplify cybersecurity combined with the expertise of our partners is delivering unprecedented results to joint customers congratulations to all of this year's winners," said John Taylor, VP of Alliances, Europe at CrowdStrike. "We look forward to another banner year working closely together as we continue expanding across Europe and around the world on our joint mission to stop breaches leveraging the power of the world's best security platform."

Headquartered in the U.S. with global operations, CrowdStrike is defining the era of AI-powered cybersecurity. CrowdStrike's global partner ecosystem is a key component of delivering CrowdStrike's mission of stopping breaches by providing best-in-class technology, support, customized services, market expertise and access to organizations around the world. To learn more about CrowdStrike's global partner program, visit here .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike® Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2024 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

