CrowdStrike Named Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year for Modern Cloud Security

Leadership across Cloud Workload Security and SaaS Security Posture Management establishes CrowdStrike as the standard for cloud runtime security
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has been named Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Company of the Year for Cloud Workload Security (CWS) and the 2025 Company of the Year for Global SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) for the second consecutive time. Together, these recognitions validate CrowdStrike's leadership in cloud runtime security across cloud workloads, SaaS environments, and AI through a single, unified platform.
As AI accelerates cloud adoption, the cloud attack surface is expanding faster than traditional security models can keep pace. AI workloads and AI-powered SaaS applications increase the need for active protection delivered at runtime. This shift is driving security teams to consolidate away from fragmented, posture-only cloud security tools toward unified, runtime-based platforms. Frost & Sullivan's recognition reflects CrowdStrike's ability to secure this expanding cloud attack surface through a unified, runtime security model.
Frost & Sullivan stated, "By combining runtime defense, code-to-cloud visibility, and SOC-grade detection and response, CrowdStrike provides a level of protection and operational efficiency that clearly outperforms fragmented or posture-only cloud security offerings."
Key findings from the Frost & Sullivan reports include:
Defining the Standard for Cloud Runtime Security
Frost & Sullivan recognized CrowdStrike for delivering a unified, runtime-powered cloud security platform that reduces operational complexity while providing deep visibility, real-time threat prevention, and scalable protection across modern multi-cloud and hybrid environments. The reports validate runtime protection as essential for stopping cloud breaches.
Securing the Cloud for the AI Era
Frost & Sullivan recognized CrowdStrike for extending cloud runtime protection to secure AI workloads and SaaS environments as AI rapidly expands the cloud attack surface. The reports underscore CrowdStrike's ability to protect AI infrastructure, detect and govern AI-driven risk, and deliver the unified visibility and runtime defense required for organizations to adopt AI securely at scale.
Leadership in SaaS Security Posture Management
Frost & Sullivan highlighted CrowdStrike's leadership in the global SSPM market, recognizing its ability to deliver continuous, intelligence-led SaaS security. By correlating SaaS findings with endpoint and identity telemetry, CrowdStrike's unified approach exposes and stops risk that most traditional posture-only SSPM solutions miss, reinforcing SaaS as a critical part of the modern cloud attack surface.
Falcon® Cloud Security delivers industry-leading pre-runtime and runtime protection across the cloud workload lifecycle. As part of the unified Falcon® platform , CrowdStrike integrates cloud, endpoint, identity, and data protection to provide the end-to-end visibility and automated defense required to stop breaches across modern hybrid environments and rapidly expanding AI workloads. Falcon® Shield extends this approach to SaaS environments, delivering real-time protection across human, non-human, and AI agent identities, applications, and data.
"The cloud remains a primary battleground as adversaries exploit the blind spots created by fragmented security approaches," said Elia Zaitsev, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. "These Company of the Year recognitions reinforce CrowdStrike's leadership as organizations consolidate on the Falcon platform to reduce complexity and secure cloud workloads, SaaS environments, and AI at scale."
