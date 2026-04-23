CrowdStrike Launches Project QuiltWorks, Uniting the Cybersecurity Industry as Frontier AI Models Accelerate Risk

Powered by frontier models from OpenAI and Anthropic, CrowdStrike's coalition includes Accenture, EY, IBM Cybersecurity Services, Kroll, and OpenAI to close the AI vulnerability gap for every enterprise
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today launched Project QuiltWorks , an industry-wide coalition of ecosystem partners to assess, prioritize, and continuously remediate the wave of vulnerabilities in production code now being discovered by frontier AI models. Project QuiltWorks includes Accenture, EY, IBM Cybersecurity Services, Kroll, OpenAI, CrowdStrike, and its broader partner ecosystem to help every organization answer the question their board is asking: are we exposed?
To help organizations address the new wave of AI-discovered vulnerabilities, CrowdStrike launched the Frontier AI Readiness and Resilience Service to deliver continuous, expert-led engagements directly to customers. Project QuiltWorks includes the world's leading systems integrators and frontier AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic to deliver assessments, board-level risk reporting, adversary-informed prioritization, and guided remediation.
"As frontier AI accelerates vulnerability discovery, every board in the world is asking their CISO the same question: are we exposed and are we protected?" said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. "Project QuiltWorks is how the industry comes together to give every organization the answer their board needs."
The Coalition
Project QuiltWorks combines CrowdStrike's AI-driven vulnerability discovery with remediation input from leading systems integrators and frontier model expertise from AI labs. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform – processing trillions of security events daily – applies real-world adversary intelligence and attack path analysis to prioritize which vulnerabilities an adversary can actually reach and exploit. Project QuiltWorks extends that intelligence to the broader market through its partner network of 10,000+ certified professionals, driving remediation at the code level, inside the enterprise.
Why Now
Frontier AI models uncover logic bugs, design flaws, misconfigurations, and novel exploit paths beyond the reach of automated scanners and human reviews – eliminating the window between discovery and exploitation, and the time defenders once had to patch and respond. CrowdStrike's Frontier AI Readiness and Resilience Service delivers continuous, expert- and agent-led engagements, with Project QuiltWorks scaling that response across the industry.
The coalition will deliver the technology and expertise every organization needs to understand and act on their frontier AI risk:
- Assessment: Expert review of each organization's current program, where they stand today, and remediation capacity.
- Model Deployment: Frontier AI-powered scanning of applications and code bases to find the truly exploitable vulnerabilities that legacy tools and human review miss.
- Risk Prioritization: Expert red teamers rank findings by exploitability, adversary activity, and business impact – beyond CVSS scores.
- Remediation: Guided remediation to turn findings into action. Board-level analysis and read-outs that translate findings into clear answers for leadership.
Supporting Partner Quotes
"While AI ushers in new ways of operating, CISOs must address the risks it introduces to the software development lifecycle. Through Project QuiltWorks, Accenture and CrowdStrike will deliver the operational muscle to remediate code-level issues and help clients build full-scale protection."
- Harpreet Sidhu, Global Lead, Accenture Cybersecurity
"In the frontier AI era, innovation and risk are accelerating together, and most organizations aren't ready to manage what that means. Project QuiltWorks is designed to help enterprises manage this new class of vulnerabilities at scale."
- David Cooper, EY Americas Cyber Commercial Leader
"Frontier models are creating a new category of enterprise threats that are fast-moving, systemic, and increasingly autonomous. We're actively working with clients to assess their security posture and strengthen their readiness to meet these new AI-driven vulnerabilities. With CrowdStrike, Project QuiltWorks, and IBM's Autonomous Security, together we're extending this approach to allow our clients to manage this new class of risk at machine speed."
- Mark Hughes, Global Managing Partner of Cybersecurity Services, IBM Consulting
"We have a deep history of working with CrowdStrike to deliver the outcomes organizations need to adopt transformative technologies securely at scale, and to overcome adversary disruption efforts by building a more resilient digital organization. Over 90% of our clients have told us they are dealing with cyber incidents related to the use of AI, and our Offensive Security experts continue to see substantial growth in enterprise vulnerabilities for in-house AI-developed apps. As frontier AI models introduce a wave of new vulnerabilities, our participation in Project QuiltWorks is the next step to ensure customers are protected and prepared."
- Dave Burg, Global Head of Cyber and Data Resilience, Kroll
"AI is transforming cybersecurity, and defenders need advanced intelligence to keep pace. Through Trusted Access for Cyber, we're putting stronger capabilities in trusted hands to accelerate vulnerability discovery and remediation, improve resilience, and help secure critical software across the ecosystem. We're proud to support CrowdStrike's Project QuiltWorks and its focus on practical collaboration for a more secure digital world."
- Dane Stuckey, CISO, OpenAI
Availability
CrowdStrike Project QuiltWorks and the AI vulnerability assessment are available immediately: please visit here for more information. The Frontier AI Readiness and Resilience Service is available as a 12-month renewable subscription, purchasable through Falcon Flex dollars.
To learn more about cybersecurity in a frontier world, read our blog: Frontier AI Is Collapsing the Exploit Window. Here's How Defenders Must Respond .
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.
CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.
Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial
© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260423322413/en/
Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com