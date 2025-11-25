CrowdStrike Charlotte AI Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization to Transform Public Sector Defense With the Agentic SOC

Agentic AI trained on the judgement of elite security analysts automates high-impact workflows to keep public sector defenders ahead of AI-accelerated threats
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced that CrowdStrike® Charlotte AI has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Authorization. With this designation, CrowdStrike is transforming public sector defense for the AI era, automating the time-consuming tasks better suited for machines. Trained on the judgement of elite security analysts, Charlotte AI is now available to federal, state, and local agencies through the Falcon® platform in GovCloud, elevating defenders from alert handlers to orchestrators of the agentic SOC.
"Government agencies face some of the most advanced cyber threats in the world and demand the highest level of protection," said Michael Sentonas, president of CrowdStrike. "By bringing Charlotte AI to GovCloud, security teams can automate high-impact workflows with the expertise of the industry's best SOC operators, stopping sophisticated threats at the speed of AI with precision and control."
The public sector is under relentless attack, with adversaries weaponizing AI to accelerate every stage of the threat chain and collapse the defender's window to act. Trained on years of real-world decisions from Falcon® Complete and incident response engagements, Charlotte AI thinks, reasons, and acts like an elite analyst at machine speed, always under defender control. This flips time in defenders' favor, eliminating high-friction tasks and enabling analysts to focus on the strategic decisions that strengthen security.
Delivered through the FedRAMP-authorized Falcon platform, the first Charlotte AI capabilities available in GovCloud include:
- Detection Triage Agent: Triages security detections with over 98% accuracy 1 , eliminating more than 40 hours of manual work per week on average 2 to scale SOC operations and accelerate response to the most critical threats.
- Charlotte AI Actions in Falcon Fusion SOAR: Enables analysts to use a drag-and-drop interface to embed AI reasoning into playbooks. For example, determining device containment based on company policies and generating tailored communications for executives, technical teams, and customers, with automatic translation for global reach.
The FedRAMP High Authorization validates that Charlotte AI meets FedRAMP's most rigorous security and compliance standards, providing data confidentiality, integrity, and availability across mission-critical U.S. government operations.
To learn more about Charlotte AI, visit here . To learn more about CrowdStrike's ongoing commitment to meeting the highest independent and government-led cybersecurity and information management standards, visit the CrowdStrike Compliance and Certification Page .
|1 Accuracy rating is a measure of Charlotte AI triage decisions that match the expert decisions from the CrowdStrike Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR team.
|2 Calculated by multiplying the average number of alerts triaged by Charlotte AI by a 5-minute triage time per alert as estimated by the Falcon Complete team. Individual results may vary based on factors such as total alert volume.
