CrowdStrike Celebrates Partner Award Winners at 2026 Europe Partner Symposium

CrowdStrike Celebrates Partner Award Winners at 2026 Europe Partner Symposium

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the winners of its 2026 Europe Partner of the Year Awards at its annual Europe Partner Symposium, recognizing the partners and individuals accelerating adoption of the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform across Europe.

CrowdStrike's partner ecosystem continues to scale as a core driver of platform growth. Over the past three years, the company's MSSP partner business has grown to more than $1.3 billion in total contract value, as of the end of fiscal year 2026. In Europe, system integrators, MSSPs, and distributors are accelerating the shift from fragmented point products to unified, platform-based security – driving customer consolidation and expanding into new markets. The 2026 Europe Partner of the Year Awards recognize the partners leading this momentum.

CrowdStrike's 2026 Europe Partner of the Year Award winners include:

  • Softcat – Europe Partner of the Year
  • Accenture – Europe GSI of the Year
  • Alleo de Bouygues Telecom – Europe Velocity Award
  • BT – Europe Innovation Partner of the Year
  • Deutsche Telekom Security – Europe MSSP of the Year
  • Ernst & Young (EY) – Europe Specialized Solutions Partner of the Year
  • Ignition Technology – Europe Strategic Distributor of the Year
  • Serviceware – Europe Regional Growth Partner of the Year
  • Telefónica Tech – Europe Falcon Partner of the Year
  • Zscaler – Europe Ecosystem Partner of the Year

Several of this year's winners, including Accenture and Telefónica Tech, are among the launch partners for CrowdStrike's Charlotte AI AgentWorks ecosystem – enabling partners to build, orchestrate, and scale custom security agents while creating new agentic security business opportunities on the Falcon platform.

CrowdStrike also recognized three individuals whose technical expertise, vision, and field impact are advancing the Falcon ecosystem across Europe:

  • Dmytro Tomashevskyi , co-founder, iIT Distribution – Europe Visionary Leadership Award
  • Jaafar Chbili , director of the detect & defend practice, Deloitte – Europe Technical MVP of the Year
  • Rupert Ryan , director of sales, Cysiam – Europe Sales MVP of the Year

"Partners are central to how customers adopt and scale platform-based cybersecurity," said John Taylor, vice president, channels & alliances, Europe & Israel at CrowdStrike. "Today's honorees are delivering the expertise and services that reduce complexity and help stop breaches with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform."

For more information on CrowdStrike's partner ecosystem, visit here .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
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Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

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