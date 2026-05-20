CrowdStrike and SVA Partner to Power Next Phase of Cybersecurity Growth in Germany

CrowdStrike and SVA Partner to Power Next Phase of Cybersecurity Growth in Germany

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH , one of Germany's leading system integrators and IT service providers, today announced a strategic partnership to bring the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® platform to public sector, enterprise, and mid-market organizations across Germany. With this agreement, SVA is standardizing on CrowdStrike to help customers consolidate cybersecurity at scale and advance the company's next phase of cybersecurity growth.

As German organizations accelerate cloud and AI transformation, adversaries are exploiting the complexity of modern environments and weaponizing AI to infiltrate and move laterally across systems faster than disjointed security stacks can detect and respond. By unifying best-in-class endpoint, identity, cloud, next-gen SIEM, and data protection with AI-driven automation, Falcon is the operating system of security for the AI era.

Through this partnership, SVA will offer the full CrowdStrike Falcon platform as a foundational component of its cybersecurity strategy. By standardizing on CrowdStrike, SVA will help customers eliminate tool sprawl, reduce complexity and cost, all while stopping breaches.

"Today's threat landscape demands performance and cost savings that stitched-together, point product security stacks can't provide. When a leading systems integrator like SVA standardizes on CrowdStrike, it underscores the competitive advantage that Falcon delivers," said Jens Pälmer, senior director, channel & alliances, Central-Eastern Europe at CrowdStrike. "We're excited to partner with SVA to transform cybersecurity across the German market and stop breaches with the most advanced AI-native platform."

"Customers want measurable security outcomes without added operational burden," said Mark Sobol, head of the cybersecurity business unit at SVA. "Seeing CrowdStrike's proven success, we view the Falcon platform as strengthening our ability to deliver scalable cybersecurity solutions that align with evolving cloud and AI requirements. With CrowdStrike, we're providing organizations with a unified approach to stopping breaches that reduces complexity while supporting long-term resilience and digital innovation with cybersecurity's undisputed leader."

SVA serves public sector, enterprise, and mid-market customers nationwide and will support architecture design, deployment, and managed services with the Falcon platform. The companies will also pursue joint growth initiatives, including AWS Marketplace, STACKIT, and Google Cloud Marketplace to streamline procurement and accelerate Falcon platform adoption across Germany.

For more information, visit www.sva.de .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

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Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

About SVA

SVA is one of Germany's leading IT service providers and employs more than 3,800 people at 29 locations. SVA's entrepreneurial goal is to combine high-quality IT products from leading manufacturers with SVA's project know-how, service spectrum and flexibility in order to develop optimal solutions for customers. In addition, SVA offers a range of its proprietary software products that significantly increase the options for solution design.

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