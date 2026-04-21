CrowdStrike Accelerates SMB Cybersecurity Transformation Across JAPAC with Expanded Distributor-Led Services

CrowdStrike Accelerates SMB Cybersecurity Transformation Across JAPAC with Expanded Distributor-Led Services

Expanded go-to-market empowers distributors to recruit and onboard MSSPs, increasing SMBs access and adoption of the Falcon platform

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced an expansion of its Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) go-to-market strategy across Japan and Asia Pacific (JAPAC), increasing access to the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and accelerating AI-driven cybersecurity transformation. Through expanded strategic partnerships with Dicker Data and Otsuka Corporation this distributor-led aggregation model enables partners to onboard MSSPs at scale and deliver managed security services that bring AI-powered protection to SMBs.

Independent research from Canalys shows that for every $1 of Falcon platform sales, partners can generate up to $7 in services revenue – validating CrowdStrike's services-led ecosystem as a key driver of partner growth and profitability. Building on this momentum, CrowdStrike's distributor-led model enables select distributors to recruit and activate MSSPs across JAPAC, with flexible billing through distributor marketplaces. This approach allows MSSPs to quickly build and deliver tailored offerings, expanding access to enterprise-grade security and meeting growing regional demand from SMBs.

"Distributors and MSSPs are pivotal to scaling CrowdStrike's reach across JAPAC and helping organizations modernize their security for the AI era," said Jon Fox, vice president of channels and alliances, CrowdStrike Japan and Asia Pacific. "Budget constraints, complexity, and resource limitations continue to challenge businesses, with SMBs experiencing these challenges at greater scale. Together with our partners, we are expanding access to the AI-powered protection that enables organizations to stay focused on their core business."

Supporting Partner Quotes:

"Cybersecurity continues to be a key growth driver for the ICT channel, with many SMBs needing access to additional capabilities to defend against modern threats," said Vlad Mitnovetski, executive director and chief operating officer of Dicker Data. "Together with CrowdStrike, we're enabling MSSPs to deliver AI-powered protection that helps businesses strengthen security and reduce complexity in an increasingly challenging threat landscape."

"Otsuka Corporation welcomes CrowdStrike's MSSP go-to-market expansion across the region to provide customers with security services that deliver real value," said Yoshihiro Tokura, Managing Corporate Officer, Otsuka Corporation. "Through our partnership with CrowdStrike, we are enabling SMBs to seamlessly strengthen their security with our Rakuraku EDR Premier service, which combines the Falcon platform with SOC support services from our Tayoreru Security Operation Center. By delivering the AI-powered protection required to defend against today's cyber threats, together we are helping SMBs focus on growing their businesses."

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

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Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

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