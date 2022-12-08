StrategX Confirms New Discovery at Nagvaak Project with First Drill Core Results returning 58 metres of 2.63% Copper Equivalent

Lithium Investing News

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Andy Fortin as Senior Process and Commissioning Director

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Andy Fortin as Senior Process and Commissioning Director

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andy Fortin, Metallurgical Engineer, as Senior Process and Commissioning Manager

Mr. Andy Fortin holds a bachelor's degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Laval University in Québec City. Mr. Fortin brings to the Company a solid operational experience acquired in Northern Québec and Nunavut. He has over 25 years of experience in leading continuous improvement of metallurgical processes, asset management, health and safety culture and risk management. He has been involved in numerous projects in process design, commissioning to achieve production capacity and operational improvement, notably with Québec Iron Ore, Newmont / Goldcorp, Agnico-Eagle Mines and Inmet Mining Corporation.

Yves Perron, Vice President Engineering, Construction and Reliability, declared: "I am proud to announce this new addition to the Critical Elements' team. We welcome Mr. Andy Fortin, as Senior Director of Process and Commissioning. Andy will be part of our engineering, construction, and commissioning team for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project. He will solidify the process design team already in place and will be one of the leaders in driving our company to operational excellence, making this project a success."

"As one of the few lithium projects in North America with key environmental authorization in place," added Chief Executive Officer Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, "Critical Elements is assembling its owners' team at the right pace to be ready to build on making a Final Investment Decision. The current market for top mining and processing specialists in Québec is extremely tight and competitive; we are extremely pleased to attract quality members like Andy, Hughes and Yves to our team at this time."

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly owned, high purity Rose lithium project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 850 square kilometers. On June 13th, 2022, the Corporation announced results of a feasibility study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 82.4%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$1.9 B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 93% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government and also received the Certificate of Authorization pursuant to section 164 of Québec's Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parcs.

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Laperrière
Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
514-817-1119
plaperriere@cecorp.ca
www.cecorp.ca

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.
Chief Executive Officer
819-354-5146
jslavallee@cecorp.ca
www.cecorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "scheduled", "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "targeted", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Although Critical Elements has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: Critical Elements' ability to secure sufficient financing to advance and complete the Rose Project, uncertainties associated with the Corporation's resource and reserve estimates, uncertainties regarding global supply and demand for lithium and tantalum and market and sales prices, uncertainties associated with securing off-take agreements and customer contracts, uncertainties with respect to social, community and environmental impacts, uncertainties with respect to optimization opportunities for the Rose Project, as well as those risk factors set out in the Corporation's year-end Management Discussion and Analysis dated August 31, 2022 and other disclosure documents available under the Corporation's SEDAR profile. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and Critical Elements disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Critical Elements Lithium Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730876/Critical-Elements-Lithium-Announces-Appointment-of-Mr-Andy-Fortin-as-Senior-Process-and-Commissioning-Director

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Critical Elements Lithium CorporationTSXV:CREBattery Metals Investing
CRE:CA
TSXV:CRE

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Overview

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation's (TSXV:CRE,OTCQX:CRECF,FWB:F12) vision is to be a large, responsible supplier of lithium hydroxide to the emerging electric vehicle and energy storage industries. The company is well-positioned, wholly owning over 530 km² of prospective lands hosting one of the highest purity spodumene deposits globally. This deposit is in Quebec, one of the company's premier mining investment jurisdictions. The company aspires to achieve its goals with a minimal environmental footprint by drawing electricity from Quebec's established low-carbon power grid, and in cooperation with the Cree Nation and local First Nations communities, with whom relationships have been formalized.

The Rose lithium-tantalum deposit, one of the largest highest purity lithium deposits in the world, can supply multiple lithium markets because of its unique purity with low iron oxide and mica content. The Rose lithium-tantalum deposit has an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate that outlines an indicated resource of 31.9 million tonnes grading 1.04 percent lithium oxide equivalent or 0.93 percent lithium oxide and 148 ppm of tantalum pentoxide with an inferred resource of 2.8 million tonnes grading 0.92 percent lithium oxide equivalent or 0.82 percent lithium oxide and 145 ppm of tantalum pentoxide.

Following a positive feasibility study for spodumene mining and concentration, Critical Elements Lithium Corporation is now ready to advance to the next stage of development for Rose. The feasibility study was, in part, informed by the results of a bulk sampling and pilot plant study. The results demonstrated that the conversion of the resources from the Rose lithium-tantalum deposit into the spodumene crystalline phase is easily achievable, with lithium concentrate grades up to 6.56 percent. Extraction was achieved at high conversion rates for chemical and technical-grade spodumene, yielding 83.4 percent with a concentrate grade of 6.41 percent for Rose, and recovery averaged 81.9 percent with a concentrate grade of 6.56 percent for Rose South. The high yield confirms the low-impurity profile of the Rose ore, allowing for the production of battery-quality lithium carbonate at a competitive cost and without additional purification steps.

Most recent testing at the Rose lithium-tantalum pilot plant has resulted in the production of battery-quality lithium hydroxide. Critical Elements was able to demonstrate that its plant can achieve extraction rates of 93 percent, which is higher than the market benchmark of 70 percent to 75 percent. The plant's overall recovery rate from spodumene to battery-quality lithium hydroxide is 80 percent, which is again higher than the market benchmark of 65 percent.

Tantalum is used in a wide variety of applications across the electronics, medicine, engineering and energy-generation industries. Since 1995, the market for tantalum has experienced average yearly growth in demand of about 8 to 12 percent. End users are facing increasing market pressure to secure conflict-free sources of tantalum, further tightening global supply.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation is focused on developing supply for these markets at its Rose lithium-tantalum project. The unique geological properties of this deposit give it the potential to supply multiple markets, including battery-grade materials, ceramics, glass and tantalum.

Company Highlights

  • The positive Phase 1 feasibility study shows a pre-tax NPV 8 percent of C$1.257 billion and pre-tax IRR of 48.2 percent
  • Higher lithium recoveries in concentration and carbonation compared to peers
  • Pilot plant testing achieved an 83 percent lithium recovery rate from the Rose lithium-tantalum project ore to battery quality lithium carbonate and 80 percent to battery quality lithium hydroxide
  • No uranium or thorium contaminants in the deposit, low iron content, low mica content
  • Critical Elements engages GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV:SPOT; OTCQX:SPOFF), a leading technology services company, to apply its proprietary machine learning technology and geoscience expertise on Critical Elements' extensive property package located in James-Bay, Quebec.
  • Critical Elements also received UL 2723 ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies. The Company has successfully completed the final stage of the certification process, which includes audit results, use of the UL ECOLOGO® mark, and registration in UL's SPOT sustainable product database.
  • Critical Elements and Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV:LMR, OTCQB:LMRMF, FSE:DH8C) have entered into an option agreement that gives Lomiko the right to acquire up to a 70 percent interest in the Bourier project.

Key Project

Key Property: Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

The Rose lithium-tantalum project is located in the James Bay area of Quebec, Canada, about 35 kilometres north of Nemiscau and 75 kilometres due south of Newmont Corporation's (NYSE:NEM) Eleonore gold deposit. Excellent infrastructure is in place locally and regionally, including 100 ton capacity road access, an airport, a mining camp and a power line directly on the project property.

Rose is located in the Quebec Plan Nord designated area, where the government is fast-tracking the construction of new infrastructure, accelerating permitting and assisting with project financing. The project covers about 109 square miles of active mining titles in the northeastern part of the Archean Superior Province of the Canadian Shield craton and within the southern portion of the Middle and Lower Eastmain greenstone belt.

Resource Estimate

The Rose deposit has an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate of 31.9 million tonnes of indicated resources containing 1.04 percent lithium oxide equivalent or 0.93 percent lithium oxide and 148 ppm of tantalum pentoxide, and an inferred resource of 2.8 million tonnes grading 0.92 percent lithium oxide equivalent or 0.82 percent lithium oxide and 145 ppm of tantalum pentoxide.

Feasibility Study

In November 2017, Critical Elements announced the completion of a positive Phase 1 feasibility study for the Rose project with a pre-tax NPV at 8 percent of C$1.257 billion and a pre-tax IRR of 48.2 percent. The study is based on a conventional truck and shovel open pit operation that is expected to process 1.61 million tonnes a year in a conventional milling process with the aim of producing technical and chemical grade spodumene concentrate and a tantalite concentrate. The mine is expected to excavate a total of 26.8 million tonnes of ore of an average grade of 0.85 percent lithium oxide and 133 parts per million of tantalum pentoxide. Critical Elements Lithium Corporation has submitted their environmental and social impact study to the federal and provincial environmental agencies.

Highlights from the Phase 1 Feasibility Study include:

  • After-tax NPV of C$726 million at an 8 percent discount rate
  • After-tax IRR of 34.9 percent
  • Price assumption of US$1,500 per tonne technical grade lithium concentrate, US$750 per tonne chemical grade lithium concentrate, US$130 per kg tantalum pentoxide
  • Average annual production of 186,327 tonnes of chemical grade lithium concentrate
  • Average annual production of 50,205 tonnes of technical grade lithium concentrate
  • Average annual production of 429 tonnes of tantalum concentrate
  • Expected mine life of 17 years
  • Average operating costs of C$66.56 per tonne milled
  • An estimated initial capital cost of C$341.2 million before working capital
  • 100 percent equity basis for project
  • Average gross margin of 63.6 percent
  • Anticipated construction time to start of production of 21 months

Industry leading Primero Group recently completed the first phase of its Early Contractor Involvement agreement with the company and provided a guaranteed maximum price for the engineering, procurement and construction of the Rose project on a lump sum turnkey basis that is in line with the project's feasibility study. Critical Elements expects Primero to complete detailed engineering over the coming months.

Excellent recoveries and battery-grade purity

Intensive metallurgical testing and flowsheet optimization work has shown that Critical Elements Lithium Corporation's Rose lithium-tantalum project demonstrates a significant advantage over other known lithium deposits based on its ability to produce premium-purity lithium carbonate at a low cost.

During flotation testing, recoveries reached up to 91.9 percent lithium with a concentration grade of 6.43 percent lithium; recoveries averaged 90.88 percent with a concentration grade of 6.2 percent lithium.

Results from recent hydrometallurgical testing for the conversion of spodumene to lithium carbonate have shown an overall recovery rate of up to 88.4 percent with an overall purity of 99.9 percent—surpassing the requirements for battery-grade lithium carbonate. The high purity percentage is due in large part to the low impurity profile of Critical Elements Lithium Corporation's spodumene in combination with the use of a sodium carbonate alkaline process rather than the industry-standard sulfuric acid process. The sodium carbonate alkaline process poses a much lower environmental risk and is much more successful in dissolving impurities at the leaching stage.

Pilot Plant Study Supports Proposed Large-scale Production

In late 2016, Critical Elements Lithium Corporation initiated a bulk sampling program of 50 tons of material from two different zones of the deposit, Rose and Rose South, for subsequent pilot plant testing. The results of the pilot project are expected to be used to decide the plant equipment for large-scale production.

The proposed plant design includes simple grinding and magnetic and gravity separation. Critical Elements Lithium Corporation innovates by introducing circulating fluid beds, common in many other industries, such as the aluminium industry. However, it is rare in lithium extraction, where rotary kilns are preferred. Fluid-bed calcination would cut down on energy use and modestly reduce capital costs, helping the company deliver high-quality lithium at low cost.

In April 2017, Critical Elements Lithium Corporation announced the successful completion of its pilot work with results in spodumene concentrates grading up to 6.56 percent lithium. From Rose, recovery rates averaged 83.4 percent with a concentrate grade of 6.41 percent, and from Rose South, recovery rates averaged 81.9 percent with a concentrate grade of 6.56 percent.

In May 2017, Critical Elements Lithium Corporation announced the subsequent completion of its pilot work for the thermal conversion of alpha to beta spodumene followed by the conversion to battery quality lithium carbonate achieving a high-quality product of 99.9 percent purity at superior recovery rates without the need to apply additional cost-intensive purification steps.

“The high yield we achieved during extraction confirms the low-impurity profile of our ore, which is what allows us to produce battery quality lithium carbonate at a competitive cost, without additional purification steps," Jean-Sébastien Lavallée said.

Mr. Lavallée also noted the pilot work achieved conversion rates for alpha spodumene of 97 percent or better, followed by the conversion to lithium carbonate of battery-grade quality with total recovery rates of 88.4 percent. This included modelling results done by Metso Outotec for the flotation process of spodumene, which returned recovery rates of 92 percent, well above the industry standard of 60 percent to 65 percent.

Further testing at the pilot stage was able to successfully convert spodumene concentrate into a battery-quality lithium hydroxide using a thermal leaching process, providing Critical Elements Lithium Corporation with the flexibility to meet the needs of battery and electric vehicle (EV) producers. Through the testing, Critical Elements Lithium Corporation was able to demonstrate that the pilot plant could achieve extraction rates of 93 percent, which is higher than the market benchmark of 70 percent to 75 percent. The plant's overall recovery from spodumene to battery-grade lithium hydroxide is 80 percent, again higher than the market benchmark of 65 percent.

“These pilot plant results support the low impurity profile of our feed, which facilitates the production of battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide at competitive costs without additional purification steps," said Mr.Lavallée. “Critical Elements Lithium Corporation is very pleased with providing the production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide for the Rose lithium-tantalum project. These test results demonstrate that the Rose lithium-tantalum project can responsibly deliver a range of EV products, including battery-quality lithium carbonate and hydroxide, to varied end-users for varying applications."

Tantalum by-product more economical than potash

Most of the world's supply of lithium comes from deposits with a significant potash co-product. The Rose lithium-tantalum deposit, however, possesses a unique combination of tantalum and lithium mineralization. The tantalum found in the Rose lithium-tantalum deposit gives the project additional by-product diversification and makes it one of the few economic, conflict-free, industrial-scale tantalum sources in the world.

The most recently reported metallurgical results from pilot work for tantalum at the Rose deposit show tantalite magnetic recoveries as high as 69 percent with an average of 64 percent, up significantly from the 50 percent recoveries reported in the 2011 PEA. Recent tantalum mine closures in Canada, Mozambique and Australia are creating a major shortage of supply from which Critical Elements Lithium Corporation might benefit.

Management Team

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée—Chief Executive Officer and Director

Mr. Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Geo., has been the Chief Executive Officer of Critical Elements Lithium Corporation since 2009. From 2009 to 2017, he also served as President. Mr. Lavallée has been active in mining exploration since 1994. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSXV:QPM) from 2012 to May 2017, and since June 2017, Mr. Lavallée has been Director and Vice President Exploration in this company. Mr. Lavallée has been on the Board of Directors of the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association “AEMQ" from 2017 to 2019, and he is also working with Consul-Teck Exploration Minière Inc., a Val-d'Or based consulting firm. Most of the firm's mandates involve the generation and execution of projects in remote areas. Mr. Lavallée has acted as a geologist for many companies, including Eloro Resources Ltd., Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd., Noranda Minerals Inc. and Champion Minerals Inc. Having been responsible for the planning and execution of many exploration programs in recent years, Mr. Lavallée has acquired solid experience in exploration project development.

Dr. Steffen Haber—President

Dr. Haber is the President of Critical Elements Lithium Corporation since January 2017. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Rockwood Lithium GmbH when Chemetall GmbH was legally split off in 2012. From 2011 to 2012, he was Managing Director of Chemetall and since 2007 President of Chemetall's lithium business. Prior to joining Chemetall GmbH, Dr. Haber worked in different executive positions for Sanofi-Aventis SA and its predecessor companies in France. Dr. Haber completed his doctorate in organic chemistry at the University of Kaiserslautern, Germany, in 1991, and added one year as a Post-Doc at Ecole Polytechnique in Paris. In 1997, Dr. Haber earned his Bachelor of Science in Management from the International School of Management in San Diego in the United States. Dr. Haber is a fellow of the International Directors Program of INSEAD.

Eric Zaunscherb—Chairman

Mr. Eric Zaunscherb is a Canadian geologist with over 32 years and six cycles of experience as a mining analyst. He most recently served as Managing Director, Research – Metals & Mining Analyst at Canaccord Genuity where he co-ordinated the firm's global mining equity research team. He has enjoyed working in Toronto, Vancouver and London, experiencing best practices in Capital Markets at several leading firms and conducting hundreds of exploration, development and mining project site visits globally. He embraces new technologies and industry initiatives in diversity and socially responsible investing, ensuring that local communities receive lasting benefits from mineral resource development.

Marcus Brune—VP Finance

Dr. Brune was Chief Financial Officer of Rockwood Lithium from 2011 until the acquisition by Albemarle in 2015. He left Albemarle in 2016 once the lithium business was successfully integrated into Albemarle's organizational structure. Prior to joining Rockwood Lithium, Dr. Brune had worked in different executive positions in corporate finance and M&A for Rockwood Holdings and its predecessor companies since 2004. Prior to that, he was with McKinsey as a strategy consultant for organizational development and management. Dr. Brune completed his doctorate in material sciences at the Technical University of Dortmund, Germany, after earning a physics degree.

Nathalie Laurin—Secretary and Chief Financial Officer

Mrs. Nathalie Laurin has over 30 years of experience in administration and accounting. The experience gained through working in various roles with increasing responsibilities, primarily in the natural resources sector, has given her a solid mastery of finance and project management. Since 2006, she has acted as corporate secretary and/or chief financial officer for several companies, most notably mineral exploration companies, including Critical Elements Lithium Corporation, Delta Resources Limited, MPV Exploration Inc., Quebec Precious Metals Corporation and BlackRock Metals.

Jean-Raymond Lavallée—Director

Mr. Jean-Raymond Lavallée has more than 30 years of experience in mining exploration, as contractor, consultant and manager for several mining companies, such as Louvem, Soquem, James-Bay Development Corporation, Sullivan Consolidated, Cache Explorations Inc., Parquet Resources, Dumont Nickel Corporation, Westminer Canada Ltd, Baribec Management Inc., Exploration Ojibway Inc. and others. He was also controller for Mines Expert Inc. during the construction of the Doyon Mine. Mr. Lavallee is currently president of Consul-Teck Exploration, a consulting firm of Val-d'Or founded in 2003 that specializes in mining exploration in northern areas.

Marc Simpson—Director

Mr. Marc Simpson is President and Chief Executive Officer of Vanadian Energy Corp. Mr. Simpson has worked in the mining and exploration industry for over 23 years, working for junior, mid-tier and senior mining companies on projects both in Canada and worldwide, including Bema Gold (sold to Kinross for C$3.5 billion in 2007), B2Gold and Echo Bay Mines. Mr. Simpson has been involved in exploration and mining projects from grass roots exploration through to mine development and production. Mr. Simpson obtained his B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Manitoba and is a member of Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of Manitoba.

Matthew Lauriston Starnes—Director

Mr. Matthew Lauriston Starnes is a lawyer with over 22 years of experience. Mr. Starnes is currently a Peerpoint lawyer with Allen & Overy in Tokyo specializing in mining law. Prior to this, he was legal counsel in Sumitomo Corporation's Mineral Resources Division in Tokyo, Japan. Among other things, he was responsible for legal aspects of Sumitomo's investment in the Sierra Gorda copper project in Chile and was also part of the team for the Ambatovy project in Madagascar. Prior to joining Sumitomo, he also was the General Counsel and Deputy CEO for the Ambatovy project. Mr. Starnes has also practiced as a corporate lawyer with major law firms in Montreal.

Charles B. Main—Director

Mr. Main brings over 30 years of experience in the mining and finance industries, having most recently served as Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Yamana Gold Inc. from August 2003 to March 2017. He is currently an Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee with Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Mr. Main is a Chartered Professional Accountant and began his career with 10 years at PriceWaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Main has also held positions that include Director of Corporate Development with Newmont Capital Corporation, Vice President of Normandy Mining Limited and Outokumpu Mines Ltd. and Vice President, Finance of TVX Gold Inc. Mr. Main holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University.

Maysa Habelrih —Director

Maysa Habelrih is a result-oriented executive and board director leveraging global experience and a track record of delivering operational excellence and transforming business objectives into bottom line growth within complex environments. She has expertise in international joint ventures management and board oversight with solid knowledge of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) business practices. Over the past year, Maysa has been the CEO of Mouvement Québécois de la Qualité, a non-profit focused on increasing the competitiveness and productivity of Quebec organizations. From 1989 to 2019, she worked for Alcan, which company became Rio Tinto Aluminium in 2007. Maysa ending as General Manager / Vice-President Joint Ventures with full governance and fiscal accountability for nine joint venture operations globally, featuring $2 billion in revenues, $400 million in EBITDA and 1,900 direct and indirect employees. This included the oversight of the successful design and implementation of an $850 million mine expansion project in Guinea. Maysa holds Bachelor and Master degrees in Chemical Engineering from McGill University in Montréal, as well as an International Masters Program in Practicing Management (IMPM) which is offered in partnership by INSEAD, McGill University, and 3 others universities.

Vanessa Laplante —Director

Vanessa Laplante has more than 30 years of experience in finance and taxation, including 16 years in the mining industry. She is a leader in her field of specialization, mining taxation, which has allowed her to be recognized as Chair of the Tax Committee of the Association Minière du Québec since 2011, and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Association Minière du Québec since June 2021. Since 2014, Vanessa is the Tax and Montreal office Director, as well as treasurer, for Canadian Malartic Partnership, a joint venture between Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Yamana Gold Inc., which operates Canada's largest open pit gold mine. From 2019 to 2020, she was a board member and Chair of the Audit and Risk Management Committee of Nemaska Lithium Inc. As part of her functions at Osisko Mining Corporation from 2010 to 2014 she was a member of the Audit Committee. From 2015 to 2019 Vanessa was a member of the advisory committee on the simplification of the mining royalty regime, formed by the Ministry of Natural Resources of Québec. Vanessa holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Sherbrooke (1991) and is a Member of the Order of Chartered Professional Accountants of Quebec (CPA).

Andrew Baribeau – Advisor

Mr. Baribeau has been closely involved in the community and territorial development issues, for both the private and public sectors. Throughout his career, he has participated in and led the negotiation and implementation of more than a dozen agreements related to labour relations and resource development. He has a well-established background in community and stakeholder relations, socio-economic impact assessments and economic development. From 2010 until 2015, he led the Cree Nation Government's mining files, after which was tasked with implementing the newly created Department of Commerce and Industry for the Cree Nation Government, where he continued to be responsible for files related to mining and other resource development issues.

Cantor Fitzgerald – Financial Advisor

Cantor Fitzgerald brings significant mining and minerals experience and a global full-service investment banking suite. Founded in 1945, Cantor Fitzgerald is an innovative global financial services firm that has offices and trading desks in all major financial centers throughout the world. Cantor Fitzgerald's Investment Banking Division is a leading provider of advisory and capital markets services to corporate and financial sponsor clients across the globe. Its advisory services involves mergers & acquisitions, divestitures, corporate restructuring, cross-border transactions, takeover defense, strategic partnerships and fairness opinions.

Ani Markova – Independent Director

Markova is a senior executive and an award-winning portfolio manager with more than 15 years of experience investing in the mining and metals industry. She is currently a corporate director with Golden Star Resources and SilverCrest Mining. She is the Chair of the Safety, Environmental and Social Sustainability Committee at SilverCrest and a member of the Corporate Responsibility Committee at Golden Star. She also sits on their Audit and Governance and Compensation committees. She is the Founder and CEO of Investor View Advisory, which is engaged with public companies on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting and integration. Mrs. Markova holds an MBA from George Washington University in Washington DC, Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Canadian Investment Management (CIM), and Corporate Board International (CDI.D) designations.

Patrick Laperrière – Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Patrick is an investment professional with over twenty years of experience in portfolio management and capital markets. Prior to joining Critical Elements Lithium Corporation, he was responsible for portfolios specializing in natural resources as well as Canadian and American small-cap public shares at la Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec from 1998 to 2003. He then held roles at major brokerage firms, such as Canaccord, RBC, Industrial Alliance and Macquarie, where he developed close relationships with institutional asset managers. These experiences allowed him to acquire excellent knowledge of company analysis and investment portfolio structure. He graduated from the University of Montreal with a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and a Certificate in Economics. He is also a CFA charter holder (Chartered Financial Analyst) from the CFA Institute.

Yves Perron - Vice-President Engineering, Construction and Reliability

Yves Perron, Eng., MBA brings extensive experience in mining sector, engineering and construction in Québec to the Corporation. He was appointed Vice-President, Engineering and Construction by Stornoway Diamond in June 2012 and Vice-President, Engineering and Construction for Mason Graphite in August 2018. Mr. Perron served as Vice-President Engineering and Construction for Loop Industries since January 2021. Mr. Perron has over 25 years of experience in project management in the industrial sector within major international firms. Prior to joining Stornoway, Mr. Perron was Vice-President, Business Development and Project Manager at Delsaer and Seneca. He also held several management positions in areas of production, operation start-ups, maintenance, engineering and project management with ArcelorMittal and Xstrata. Mr. Perron holds a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Université du Québec - École de Technologie Supérieure in Montréal and a DEC in Civil Engineering Technology. In addition, he holds an MBA from Université du Québec in Montréal as well as an Executive MBA from Université Paris Dauphine.

Critical Elements Grants Stock Options, RSUs and DSUs

Critical Elements Grants Stock Options, RSUs and DSUs

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation")is announcing the grant of stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") to management as part of a short and long-term incentive program as determined by the Board, and deferred share units ("DSUs") to the independent directors in accordance with the Corporation's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan adopted at the last annual and special meeting of shareholders

The Board has approved the grant of an aggregate of 279,475 RSUs, 78,603 DSUs, and 504,332 stock options to the independent directors and management of the Corporation. The Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan's objective is to create an incentive compensation program that is aligned with the Corporation's long-term objectives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Announces appointment of Mr. Hughes Périgny as Senior Project Manager

Critical Elements Lithium Announces appointment of Mr. Hughes Périgny as Senior Project Manager

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hughes Périgny as Senior Project Manager

Mr. Hughes Périgny, P.Eng. brings to the Corporation a vast experience in engineering and construction acquired in Quebec and internationally. Mr. Périgny has over 29 years of experience in engineering, construction and project management in the industrial and mining sectors. He has participated in several industrial and mining projects with IAMGOLD (Boto project, Senegal), Mason Graphite (Lac Guéret, Quebec) as well as several projects with the Rio Tinto group (QMM Madagascar, QMP Metal Powders Suzhou, China and QMP, Sorel-Tracy). He also participated in the construction of the Renard mine with Stornoway from 2014 to 2019. He held the position of France & Asia Project Director for Loop Industries from 2021 to present. Mr. Périgny holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from École Polytechnique de Montréal.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Announces the Continued Strengthening of its Board of Directors with Two New Appointments

Critical Elements Lithium Announces the Continued Strengthening of its Board of Directors with Two New Appointments

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointments of Ms. Maysa Habelrih and Ms. Vanessa Laplante to its Board of Directors

Ms. Maysa Habelrih is a result-oriented executive and board director leveraging global experience and a track record of delivering operational excellence and transforming business objectives into bottom line growth within complex environments. She has expertise in international joint ventures management and board oversight with solid knowledge of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) business practices. Over the past year, Maysa has been the CEO of Mouvement Québécois de la Qualité, a non-profit focused on increasing the competitiveness and productivity of Quebec organizations. From 1989 to 2019, she worked for Alcan, which company became Rio Tinto Aluminium in 2007. Maysa ending as General Manager / Vice-President Joint Ventures with full governance and fiscal accountability for nine joint venture operations globally, featuring $2 billion in revenues, $400 million in EBITDA and 1,900 direct and indirect employees. This included the oversight of the successful design and implementation of an $850 million mine expansion project in Guinea. Maysa holds Bachelor and Master degrees in Chemical Engineering from McGill University in Montréal, as well as an International Masters Program in Practicing Management (IMPM) which is offered in partnership by INSEAD, McGill University, and 3 others universities.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Commences Summer Exploration Program

Critical Elements Lithium Commences Summer Exploration Program

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that a summer exploration program is underway on its highly prospective, 700 square kilometre land portfolio, including resource expansion drilling on the advanced Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project ("Rose" or "Rose Project

The Corporation commenced a surface exploration program on the Nemaska belt portion of the portfolio in early June and plans to pursue a prospecting, mapping, and sampling program until late August. Goldspot Discoveries Corp. ("Goldpspot") has been mandated to complete the targeting work that was initiated in 2021, to extend coverage to the entire 100%-owned portfolio using Artificial Intelligence ("AI") to assess potential target areas.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Announces a Positive Feasibility Study for the Rose Lithium Project Generating an After-Tax NPV at 8% of US$1.9 B and an After-Tax IRR of 82.4%

Critical Elements Announces a Positive Feasibility Study for the Rose Lithium Project Generating an After-Tax NPV at 8% of US$1.9 B and an After-Tax IRR of 82.4%

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce results of a new Feasibility Study on the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project ("Rose" or the "Project") in Eeyou-Istchee - James Bay, Québec. Unless otherwise stated, all figures are quoted in American dollars ("US$") and are reported on a 100% equity project basis

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Additional Claims at the Hydra Lithium Project in Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Additional Claims at the Hydra Lithium Project in Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a second staking program at the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project") in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada. ALX staked an additional 108 claims in two claim blocks known as Cobra and Viper, bringing ALX's total holding in the region to 21,746 hectares (53,734 acres). Hydra is located in a world-class lithium exploration district that hosts several significant lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") type pegmatites. Hydra is 100%-owned by ALX with no applicable royalties and the Cobra and Viper claims are in good standing until November 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Announces Impressive Results at Urgakh Naran

ION Energy Announces Impressive Results at Urgakh Naran

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to share drilling results and an update on exploration at the Urgakh Naran Lithium Project in Mongolia.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Receives Positive Preliminary Results from its Bulk Sample Program at Dyke 1, Zoro Lithium Property

Foremost Lithium Receives Positive Preliminary Results from its Bulk Sample Program at Dyke 1, Zoro Lithium Property

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first phase is complete from its Zoro Lithium property bulk sampling and metallurgical program to determine whether the Dyke 1 pegmatite can produce a 6% battery-grade lithium (Li2O) concentrate. Test work confirms spodumene-bearing pegmatite from Zoro Dyke 1 is amenable for production.

Jason Barnard, Foremost's President and CEO, comments, "I'm extremely pleased that the first phase of our bulk sample program demonstrated such positive results. This project has been our company's focus for some months as we recognized the significance of favourable results. Our goal for this project is to be able to market our lithium while still in the ground directly to battery suppliers and vehicle manufactures. We are well on our way to reaching our objective."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TinOne Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 7th

TinOne Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 7th

TinOne Resources Inc. ("TinOne" or the "Company") (TSX.V: TORC, OTCQB: TORCF), based in Vancouver, focused on exploring and developing its tin assets in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia, today announced that Chris Donaldson, Executive Chairman of the Company, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 7 th 2022.

DATE : December 7, 2022
TIME: 12:30 PM EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3E1tR5k

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 8, 9 and 10th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 7th and 8th

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 7th and 8th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held on December 7 th and 8 th . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3VGSiM4

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Filing of Technical Report for Emily Manganese Project

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Filing of Technical Report for Emily Manganese Project

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company"), further to its press release of November 23, 2022, confirms that it has filed pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects a technical report titled "North Star Manganese Inc. NI43-101 Technical Report, Resource Estimate on the Emily Property, Minnesota, USA" (the "Technical Report") in connection with the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, USA. The Technical Report was prepared by Brad M. Dunn, CPG, of Barr Engineering Company. The independent technical report has a signature date of December 5, 2022. The Technical Report is available on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com and is posted on the Company's website at www.nevadasilvercorp.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Sirona Biochem Announces Start of Clinical Trial for Anti-Aging Compound TFC-1326

Appia Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing For a Total of $3,666,000

Sylla Gold Provides Update on Private Placement of Units

Green River Gold Corp. Continues to Expand Its Critical Minerals Discovery at the Quesnel Nickel Project Hitting 79 Meters of 20.1% Magnesium, 0.177% Nickel, 0.138% Chromium and 0.01% Cobalt

Related News

Base Metals Investing

CORRECTION -- Emerita Intersects 19.7 Meters Grading 10.9% Zinc, 1.7% Lead and 74.6 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit 150 Meters East of Historical Drilling

Copper Investing

Copper Price 2022 Year-End Review

Lithium Investing

Iola Hughes: EV Market Has Strong Upside Despite 2022 Headwinds

Lithium Investing

Acme Lithium Gears Up for Phase 2 Drilling Following Lithium Discovery

Graphite Investing

South Star Battery Metals Eyes Graphite Production in Brazil by Late 2023

Resource Investing

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces 2023 Guidance

Gold Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Applies to Amend Warrant Terms

×