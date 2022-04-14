Creature Hunters recently launched a successful IDO Launching on the NFT Launchpad in March 2022. Furthermore, the project's CHTS Token has been reviewed and successfully listed on Pancakeswap 's DEX for sale. Players can now follow the growth of CHTS's value directly through Crypto markets stats sites like CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap Creature Hunters is a blockchain-based online defense game built on NFTs ...

GAMING00