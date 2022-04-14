GamingInvesting News

Creature Hunters recently launched a successful IDO Launching on the NFT Launchpad in March 2022. Furthermore, the project's CHTS Token has been reviewed and successfully listed on Pancakeswap 's DEX for sale. Players can now follow the growth of CHTS's value directly through Crypto markets stats sites like CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap Creature Hunters is a blockchain-based online defense game built on NFTs ...

Top 5 Dynamite Reasons To Play Creature Hunters — A Game Not To Be Missed

Creature Hunters is a blockchain-based online defense game built on NFTs technology. People will take on the role of the character in order to defend themselves against constant attack by enemies or annihilation. Players will be rewarded if they win the match. Furthermore, with diverse gaming modes, users can have various ways to easily and conveniently earn rewards.

V ision of Creature Hunters

A real-life game platform run by a self-sustaining NFT ecosystem in which anyone can easily participate. Creature Hunters creates a welcoming environment for player s w ith quick access, high performance, and user convenience. Furthermore, this is a platform where anyone should be able to quickly create, sell, buy, exchange, farm, and use NFTs.

Four important missions of Creature Hunters

1. Making a game easier for players all over the world to access, play and enjoy it

Unlike some NFT games, which have numerous complex processes and procedures to learn before playing for the first time. Its disadvantage is that it reduces new users, and high entry barriers are a significant barrier to new players. Creature Hunters make s it easy for people to use, especially newcomers.

2. Providing equipment for anyone to quickly resolve cryptocurrency without expertise in NFT through game simple game activities

Using the benefits of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency owners and players can easily connect and trade in Creature Hunters. It contributes to a self-sustaining NFT ecosystem, resulting in a long-lasting and secure token.

3. Playing unique design games in fair, diversity of game modes and rewards must be accompanied

The game is created with full of enthusiasm, based on the user's perspective. Zang You Shick , the creator of Creature Hunters, is a producer who worked as an OVA director on Walt Disney's "Gargoyles" project, directed Warner Brothers' "Mask," and produced One Piece Mecca (theater version). As a result, the overall background of the game, as well as the design of each element, should surely be distinct and appealing.

4. Keeping the transparent game environment

When users play Creature Hunters, the outcome or reward must be properly reflected based on the NFT character or item. This refers to a user's level, characteristics, skill, and control. Data on all rewards provided to players as a result of the game must be transparently managed on the blockchain using blockchain technology.

Upcoming: Multiple Giveaways & Rewardable Community Events

Multiple Rewardable & Giveaway events would be constantly hold in order to connect and create the most appealing activity for the community. To carry out the above plan, Creature Hunters will continue to invest in and build activities such as Airdrop, Bounty, KOL Gameplay Streaming, Game Contest, and so on.

All of the above activities have appealing rewards, are free to participate in, and are simple to win. As a result, in order to not miss out on any opportunities to attend, make sure to follow Creature Hunters' official channels to stay up to date abou t the most exciting events.

Additionally, Creature Hunters Tokens (CHTS) are now listed for sale on Pancakeswap. So don't hesitate to check out and invest in the project.

CHTS's Buying Link: https://bit.ly/3tFbY7r

