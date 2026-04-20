CPI to Release First Quarter 2026 Results on May 5, 2026

CPI to Release First Quarter 2026 Results on May 5, 2026

CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) ("CPI Card Group"), a payments technology company providing a comprehensive range of physical and digital payment solutions, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its first quarter 2026 financial results.

CPI Card Group's financial results for the first quarter will be released before the market opens on May 5, 2026. The press release and a slide presentation to accompany the earnings conference call will be available on the CPI Card Group investor website: CPI Card Group - Investor Relations ( https://investor.cpicardgroup.com ).

The conference call may be accessed via telephone or online:
U.S. dial-in number (toll-free): 888-330-3573
International: 646-960-0677
Conference ID: 8062733
Webcast Link: CPI Q1 Webcast or at https://investor.cpicardgroup.com

Participants are advised to login for the webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available until May 12, 2026, at:
U.S. and Canada (toll-free): 800-770-2030
International: 609-800-9909
Canada: 647-362-9199
Conference ID: 8062733

A webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on CPI Card Group Inc.'s Investor Relations website: https://investor.cpicardgroup.com .

About CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI is a payments technology company that is integral to the payments ecosystem. CPI's connections, people, and solutions enable payments for a broad and expanding customer base including thousands of U.S. financial institutions, processors, fintechs, prepaid program managers and more, and these customers count on us to deliver what's next.

We continue to transform alongside the market, and for decades have invested in building deep connections and flexible solutions for our customers. Our proprietary platform and expertise uniquely position CPI to deliver today, tomorrow, and into the future as the market expands and payment methods evolve. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com .

CPI Card Group Inc. Investor Relations:
(877) 369-9016
InvestorRelations@cpicardgroup.com

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