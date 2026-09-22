Coveo Announces Voting Results for 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leader in AI-Relevance, delivering best-in-class search and generative experiences, today announced the voting results for its annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 22, 2026 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the votes held at the Meeting are set out below.

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Election of Directors

According to votes received, each of the following seven (7) nominees was duly elected as a director of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Director

# of votes FOR

% of votes cast
FOR

# of votes
AGAINST

% of votes cast
AGAINST

Louis Têtu

388,260,350

99.92 %

299,903

0.08 %

Laurent Simoneau

388,437,616

99.97 %

122,637

0.03 %

Gillian (Jill) Denham

388,477,731

99.98 %

82,522

0.02 %

J. Alberto Yépez

388,412,375

99.96 %

147,878

0.04 %

Fay Sien Goon

388,493,958

99.98 %

66,295

0.02 %

Valéry Zamuner

388,312,379

99.94 %

247,874

0.06 %

Eric Lamarre

388,482,582

99.98 %

77,671

0.02 %

Appointment of Auditors

According to votes received, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were duly appointed as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year, at a remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors of the Corporation, with the following results:

# of votes FOR

% of votes cast
FOR

# of votes
WITHHELD

% of votes cast
WITHHELD

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

388,857,156

99.94 %

217,794

0.06 %

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog, and following Coveo on LinkedInX, and YouTube.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coveo-announces-voting-results-for-2026-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-302886782.html

SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/22/c1479.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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