Coveo Announces Voting Results for 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leader in AI-Relevance, delivering best-in-class search and generative experiences, today announced the voting results for its annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 22, 2026 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the votes held at the Meeting are set out below.
Election of Directors
According to votes received, each of the following seven (7) nominees was duly elected as a director of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:
|
Director
|
# of votes FOR
|
% of votes cast
|
# of votes
|
% of votes cast
|
Louis Têtu
|
388,260,350
|
99.92 %
|
299,903
|
0.08 %
|
Laurent Simoneau
|
388,437,616
|
99.97 %
|
122,637
|
0.03 %
|
Gillian (Jill) Denham
|
388,477,731
|
99.98 %
|
82,522
|
0.02 %
|
J. Alberto Yépez
|
388,412,375
|
99.96 %
|
147,878
|
0.04 %
|
Fay Sien Goon
|
388,493,958
|
99.98 %
|
66,295
|
0.02 %
|
Valéry Zamuner
|
388,312,379
|
99.94 %
|
247,874
|
0.06 %
|
Eric Lamarre
|
388,482,582
|
99.98 %
|
77,671
|
0.02 %
Appointment of Auditors
According to votes received, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were duly appointed as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year, at a remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors of the Corporation, with the following results:
|
# of votes FOR
|
% of votes cast
|
# of votes
|
% of votes cast
|
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
|
388,857,156
|
99.94 %
|
217,794
|
0.06 %
About Coveo
Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.
Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.
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SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.
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