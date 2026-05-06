Coveo Announces Date of Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2026 Conference Call

Coveo (TSX: CVO,OTC:CVOSF), the leader in AI-Relevance, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 ended March 31, 2026 after market close on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Coveo will host a conference call that day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Laurent Simoneau, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Louis Têtu, Executive Chairman and Karine Hamel, Chief Financial Officer.

Coveo Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Wednesday, May 27, 2026


Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern time


Conference Call:

https://emportal.ink/4f2453I

Use the link above to join the conference call without operator assistance. If you prefer to have operator assistance, please dial: 1-888-699-1199


Live Webcast:

https://app.webinar.net/po2a47QWb9R


Webcast Replay:

ir.coveo.com under the "News & Events" section

About Coveo
Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog and following Coveo on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coveo-announces-date-of-fiscal-fourth-quarter-2026-conference-call-302763279.html

SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/06/c8410.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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