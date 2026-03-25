Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Updated Its Research Coverage on Abcourt Mines

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce that it has updated its research coverage on Abcourt Mines Inc. (TSXV: ABI,OTC:ABMBF) (or "Company"). Couloir Capital's Mining Analyst, Tim Wright, MSc, CFA, crafted a report titled "Sleeping Giant ramp-up gains traction; Glencore deal de-risks balance sheet; maintain BUY."

Report excerpt: "Abcourt Mines has crossed a meaningful operational threshold. Following the commissioning of the Sleeping Giant mill through early to mid-2025 and the commencement of commercial gold sales in September 2025, the company recorded its first profitable quarter from mining operations in Q2 FY2025 (ending December 31, 2025). This milestone, combined with the landmark Glencore transaction and record production in January 2026, positions Abcourt as a compelling gold producer at the inflection point of its ramp-up.

The Glencore transaction, closed January 30, 2026, is a significant milestone for the Company. The deal materially restructures Abcourt's capital stack, replacing prior high-cost start-up debt with a five-year US$30 million senior secured facility priced at SOFR + 2.5%, a significant improvement in cost of capital. Proceeds are directed toward repaying costlier debt, funding ongoing capex at Sleeping Giant (camp expansion, hoist replacement, tailings management upgrades), and providing working capital runway to sustain the ramp-up. Glencore's accompanying 6-year 100% offtake on all Sleeping Giant doré provides revenue predictability rare for a company at this stage of development."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm with a team of experienced investment professionals that provides institutional-quality research coverage of small-cap equities. Our research reports are distributed via Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, LSEG, AlphaSense and other platforms, as well as via social media and extensive email distribution lists. To subscribe, visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal

For further information, please contact:
Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.
Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com
www.couloircapital.com

DISCLAIMER:

  1. Analyst Disclosure: The Company has retained Couloir Capital under a service agreement that includes analyst research coverage.
  2. The principal of Couloir Capital maintains a financial interest in the securities or options of the Company through an affiliated fund entity.

Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of disclosures contained in the report.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290020

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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