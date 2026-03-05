Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on 55 North Mining

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce that it has initiated research coverage on 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE: FFF,OTC:FFFNF) (or "Company"). Couloir Capital's senior mining analyst, Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng., QP, crafted a report titled "Initiating Coverage of 55 North Mining as it moves project on production."

Report excerpts: "The Last Hope Gold Project is a high-grade, Precambrian lode-gold system located within Manitoba's prolific Lynn Lake Greenstone Belt, part of the Churchill Structural Province."

"Last Hope benefits from a strategic position within the historic Lynn Lake mining district, a region with established social license, supportive regulatory frameworks, and a deep legacy of gold and base-metal production. The project lies 25 km from Alamos Gold's fully permitted Lynn Lake development, where construction of an 8,000 tpd mill and 250,000 oz/year operation is underway, with first production targeted for 2029. Management views Last Hope as a potential high-grade satellite feed or toll-milling opportunity that could enhance grade control and improve the IRR of the regional mill project, creating optionality for partnership, consolidation, or a corporate-level transaction."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm with a team of experienced investment professionals providing institutional-quality research coverage for small-cap equities. Our research reports are distributed via Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, LSEG, Research Tree and other platforms, as well as via social media and extensive email distribution lists. To subscribe, visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.
Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com
www.couloircapital.com

DISCLAIMER:

Analyst Disclosure:

  1. The Company has retained Couloir Capital under a service agreement that includes analyst research coverage only.
  2. The principal of Couloir Capital maintains a financial interest in the securities or options of the Company through an affiliated fund entity.

Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of disclosures contained in the report.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286367

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

precious metals investing
FFF:CC
55 North Mining
55 North Mining (CSE:FFF)

55 North Mining

High-grade Manitoba gold project with exploration upside and strategic positioning in an active mining district

High-grade Manitoba gold project with exploration upside and strategic positioning in an active mining district
New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding term sheet for an up to US$75,000,000 loan facility (the "Loan Facility").The proceeds from the Loan Facility will be used as financing for the...
Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) ("Sranan" or the "Company") continues to work towards the filing of its annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 (the "Required... Keep Reading...
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Brightstar Secures US$120M Bond to Fund Goldfields ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling at the Box deposit continues to demonstrate wide-open mineralization beyond the PEA open-pit Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for the initial three drill holes from the ongoing... Keep Reading...
Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference to be held March 5th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend. REGISTER HERE It... Keep Reading...
