Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Silver Crown Royalties

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Silver Crown Royalties

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage on Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (CBOE CA: SCRI) (OTCQX: SLCRF) ("SCRI," or "Company"). The new report by Couloir Capital's Mining Analyst, Tim Wright, MSc., CFA, is titled "An emerging pure-play silver royalty company."

Report excerpt: "With the royalty and streaming business model, the royalty/streaming company provides funds to an operation (exploration, mining, mill, autoclave) in need of capital and, in return, either receive a portion of future revenue generated by an operation (royalty) or a portion of the physical metal produced (streaming). Royalties often cover multiple minerals or metals and offer no investor protection but are generally registered on title. Streams offer minimal protection for investors, are generally not registered on title, tend to cover a single element/mineral, and are considered a secured debt instrument. Registered on title means that a royalty/streaming agreement is legally recognized and attached to the property itself. This ensures that the rights to receive proceeds from any production remain intact if the property is transferred or sold.

Figure 1: Map showing SCRI royalties

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7358/224646_33fc0b2f74644baa_001.jpg

Source: SCRI corporate presentation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7358/224646_33fc0b2f74644baa_001full.jpg

Silver Crown Royalties combines the best attributes of the streaming and the royalty model into one business. A key feature of SCRI is that it focuses only on silver royalties (90% silver only), setting it apart from other companies that pursue the royalty business model. It increases investor protection by ensuring all royalties are always registered on title, tying a minimum delivery obligation to funding, and spreading out investments in tranches contingent on certain milestones being achieved. The royalties should be mutually beneficial to both parties involved. SCRI's strategy involves acquiring silver royalties in projects and operations where silver's contribution to overall expected revenue is small (usually under 2%). This is important because it allows operators to derive value for a by-product or co-product of an asset without having a hefty royalty or streaming agreement reducing the profits from the main economic driver of a mine."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal. Investors are encouraged to sign up for a subscription to receive research reports and other valuable information.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm with a team of experienced investment professionals dedicated to providing opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors. Our research reports are disseminated through Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, LSEG, and many other portals, as well as through our social media and large email distribution list. To subscribe, please visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

DISCLAIMER:

  1. Analyst Disclosure: Couloir Capital does hold shares or options in the Company. The analyst does not hold shares or options in the Company.

  2. The company has retained Couloir Capital under a service agreement that includes analyst research coverage.

  3. Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of disclosures contained in the report.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224646

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver Crown Royalties SCRI:CC CBOE CA:SCRI Precious Metals Investing
SCRI:CC
Silver Crown Royalties
Silver Crown Royalties

Silver Crown Royalties


OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Crown Royalties Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Crown Royalties Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (CBOE: SCRI; OTCQX: SLCRF), a silver-only royalty company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Silver Crown Royalties Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SLCRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Silver Crown Royalties Goes Public on Cboe Canada

Silver Crown Royalties Goes Public on Cboe Canada

Cboe Canada Inc. ("Cboe Canada") is excited to announce the public markets debut of Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ("Silver Crown" or "SCRI"), a revenue-generating silver-only royalty company headquartered in Toronto. The company is now trading on Cboe Canada under the symbol SCRI .

Silver Crown unlocks previously unrecognized value by offering existing mining companies an up-front payment in exchange for the rights to revenues generated from the byproduct silver they mine. Silver Crown currently receives royalties from two mines, with another projected to begin producing revenues for Silver Crown in 2025, pending successful closing of the definitive agreement.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Initiated Research Coverage on Prospect Ridge Resources

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Initiated Research Coverage on Prospect Ridge Resources

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (CNX: PRR) ("PRR," or "Company"). The new report by Couloir's Senior Mining Analyst, Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng. Q.P., is titled "Extending the Golden Triangle with High-Grade Discoveries."

Report excerpt: "Prospect Ridge Resource Corporation is a Canadian-based public junior exploration company. The Company is exploring gold-silver-copper-rich mineralization on its Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects south of the Golden Triangle region of BC. The Company is financed to conduct its initial +2,000 m drilling program on its highest priority target, Copper Ridge. They raised over $5.2 million earlier in 2024, a positive indication of support for their management team and the projects."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Zodiac Gold Inc. Announces Significant Iron Ore Potential on Newly Acquired Exploration Licenses in Liberia

Zodiac Gold Inc. Announces Significant Iron Ore Potential on Newly Acquired Exploration Licenses in Liberia

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the discovery of a historical Mineral Resource and substantial iron formations through compilation and review of historical data. Theses findings pertain to the Company's recently acquired Bomi South and Bong West exploration licenses in Liberia.

Historical exploration, originally by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) (Geologic, Geophysical, and Mineral Localities Map by Wahl et al., 2007) and then West Peak Iron Limited ("West Peak Iron"), identified iron-bearing formations across Zodiac's project areas. Bong West includes an area in which a historical JORC compliant inferred mineral resource of 8 million tonnes at 35.91% Fe was announced by West Peak Iron on July 1, 2014 (see West Peak Iron press release). West Peak Iron also identified significant exploration target potential in the area.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Zodiac Gold Announces AGSM Results and Completion of Previously Announced Shares for Debt Settlement

Zodiac Gold Announces AGSM Results and Completion of Previously Announced Shares for Debt Settlement

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on September 23, 2024 (the "AGSM").

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management. David Kol, Mark Kol, Douglas Cater, Graham Warren and Michael Demeter were all elected as Directors of the Company. The shareholders appointed McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company, approved the Company's Equity Incentive Plan and a shares for debt settlement, all as set out in the Company's management information circular dated August 13, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces AGSM Results and Director Resignation

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces AGSM Results and Director Resignation

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 24, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS0) ("Element79" or "the Company") s pleased to announce the results form the Annual General and Special Meeting (AGSM) held on September 23, 2024. The company is also announcing the resignation of George Tumur from the Company's board of directors.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Dynasty Gold Continues to Hit Multiple High-Grade Intercepts up to 24.53 g/t Gold over a Broad Mineralized Zone in July 2024 Drilling at Thundercloud

Dynasty Gold Continues to Hit Multiple High-Grade Intercepts up to 24.53 g/t Gold over a Broad Mineralized Zone in July 2024 Drilling at Thundercloud

Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to release assay results for the initial phase of the 2024 drill program comprising 2,198 meters for its Thundercloud property. Thundercloud is located in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone belt, 47 kilometers southeast of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

Drilling was designed to test the extensions for the eastern and western limits of the defined mineralization. It has successfully intersected high-grade gold mineralization of 5.13 g/t over 18 meters from 97.5m to 115.5m, including 9.3 g/t over 4.5 meters and numerous 5 to 8+ g/t over 1.5m in TC24-02 (30 meters additional assay results are pending). Results confirm the high-grade mineralization that was discovered in 2022 and 2023 (see Figure 1) extending to the east of Pelham with consistent high grade running between 5 to 8+ g/t and to up to 24.53 g/t, intercepting from less than 100 meters below surface. It remains open at depth. Most holes were shallow within 200 meters of surface. Drilling also intersected broad zones of lower grade mineralization from 25 meters below surface with intercepts between 50 and 136 meters in length for grades up to 1.73 g/t (see Table 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp. Appoints Kevin Arias as Advisor to the Board of Directors, Strengthening Strategic Leadership

Element79 Gold Corp. Appoints Kevin Arias as Advisor to the Board of Directors, Strengthening Strategic Leadership

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 18, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS0) ("Element79" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Arias to the Company's Advisory Board.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

