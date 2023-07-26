Brunswick Exploration Announces Restart of Exploration at Mirage Project

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Initiated Research Coverage for Puma Exploration

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage for Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF) ("PUMA", or "Company"). The new report is titled, "MAJOR GOLD DISCOVERY IN NEW BRUNSWICK, ATLANTIC CANADA."

Report excerpt: "A well-known investor in the junior mining sector identified the potential for discoveries to grow in size as a major factor of interest in value generation. The investor was highlighting the ongoing discoveries in Newfoundland that occurred along a structure showing over 100 kilometers of strike potential. This NL work is being directed along essentially the same major Structural Break, the Iapetus Suture, as described above. This new gold play in New Brunswick where Puma is the most active now shows high-grade gold discoveries over 50 kilometers of strike length. However, there are at least three fault trends, sub-parallel along this length, that are shown to contain gold prospects, high grades and room for extension. This new potential camp is at an early stage with lots of room to grow and ounces to be found. We believe this area is just a season or two behind the Newfoundland gold play, but could soon show it deserves the same level of interest and exploration work. There is still over 20 kilometers of structure along the three fault zones where no recent work is reported in the public markets, between Puma/Gold Terra and the Canadian Metals claim blocks, see figure 7. This ground is held by prospector's and could provide entry points for additional explorers should the ongoing results attract additional players and capital. The question if this is a new gold camp will be determined as the exploration continues."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of experienced investment professionals dedicated to providing opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors. Our research reports are disseminated through Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, Reuters, and many more, as well as through our social media and large email distribution list. To subscribe please visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

Our affiliated firm, Couloir Securities, is approved by the Ontario Securities Commission to serve clients as a private placement dealer (Exempt Market Dealer) in the province. Investment opportunities include non-brokered private placements primarily in the resource sector. Tax-advantaged flow-through share offerings are frequently available.

Resource companies are invited to contact us to discuss your financing and equity research plans. Investors in the sector can also contact us for current opportunities available through our offerings. We look forward to working with you to advance your company's goals.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.
Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com
www.couloircapital.com

  1. Analyst Disclosure: Couloir Capital DOES hold shares or options in the Company. The analyst DOES NOT hold shares or options in the Company.
  2. Couloir Capital HAS been retained under a service agreement by the Company. This service agreement includes analyst research coverage.
  3. Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of disclosures contained in the report.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174960

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×