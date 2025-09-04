CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Press Release Regarding Capacity Expansion Concept Study

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note today's press release by HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), its U.S.-based joint venture rare earth permanent magnet recycling and manufacturing company.

HyProMag USA announced the commissioning of a Concept Study to evaluate the expansion of its operations into Nevada and South Carolina in collaboration with Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions, LLC ("ILS")[i]. The Concept Study will be completed by PegasusTSI Inc. and BBA USA Inc. and will define design and capital requirements for additional Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS")[ii] capacity and up to four new magnet production lines. The expansions are planned to complement the phased build-out of the first Texas Hub to optimize HyProMag USA's hub-and-spoke configuration in the United States.[iii]

Julian Treger, CEO of CoTec, commented: "We are very excited to begin formally expanding and optimizing the footprint of HyProMag USA to Nevada and South Carolina collaborating with our partner, ILS. HyProMag USA's NPV for the Texas hub is circa $600 million based on recent expansion plans, and the economics of expanding the hubs are linear which provides a potential 3x increase in company value with additional hubs.

Furthermore, given the recent strong increase in the price of rare earths and their associated magnets, the valuation of the Company continues to strengthen as detailed engineering, supply of feedstock and offtake discussions continue at pace. With the recent significant steps by the U.S. Government to support domestic supply and reshoring of rare earth magnet production, HyProMag USA is well positioned to support U.S. demand growth with commercial operations targeted in H1 2027. HyProMag USA continues to develop strategic partnership discussions with all stakeholders to accelerate financing, commissioning and product verification timelines."

For further information, please refer to HyProMag USA's press release, available at: www.hypromagusa.com

About HyProMag USA

HyProMag USA LLC is owned 50:50 by CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec") and HyProMag Limited. HyProMag Limited is 100 per cent owned by Maginito Limited which is owned on a 79.4/20.6 per cent basis by Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V:MKA) and CoTec.

About CoTec

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains for the United States and its allies.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening U.S. economic and national security. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a game-changing platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca

For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the Company's interest in and the proposed expansion of HyProMag USA and management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments, including HyProMag USA, and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social and transport disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

[i] https://www.cotec.ca/news/hypromag-usa-enters-into-agreement-with-global-electronics-recycler-intelligent-lifecycle-solutions-for-feedstock-supply-and-pre-processing-site-share-in-south-carolina-and-nevada

[ii] Patented Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap (HPMS) technology developed at University of Birmingham, which liberates NdFeB magnets from end-of-life scrap streams in a cost effective and energy efficient way

[iii]https://cotec.ca/news/hypromag-usa-expands-detailed-engineering-phase-to-include-three-hpms-vessels-and-initiates-concept-studies-for-further-expansion-and-complementary-long-loop-recycling

Source

Source

CoTec Holdings
Unlocking value with disruptive resource technologies

×