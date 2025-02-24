- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Cotec Holdings Corp. And McGill University Commence Project Wavecracker(TM) Targeting Application of Microwave Techology To Accelerate Sulphide Copper Leaching
CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a joint collaboration and investigation agreement with McGill University, Québec, Canada ("McGill"). The Project, "WaveCrackerTM" will investigate extended applications of microwave technologies with the aim of improving low-carbon, economic recovery of valuable metals from a range of mineral targets, with a starting focus on Copper recoveries particularly in advanced sulphide leaching applications. This collaboration builds upon, and extends, domain knowledge with new learnings and, in combination with other technologies, offers the potential for the low-carbon, low cost, production of "new" copper metal.
As part of the collaboration in the Project, CoTec will leverage on McGill's considerable experience in mineral processing and depth of research knowledge in the field of applied microwave technologies over the last 30 years.
Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented; "We are very pleased with this collaboration, as McGill is a world-renowned mineral processing center, and we are very exited about the potential of WaveCrackerTM in copper sulphide extraction. CoTec is focused on technologies which leach low-grade primary copper sulphides, such as chalcopyrite, and copper waste material using a proprietary high throughput inorganic leaching technology Ceibo. We see the potential for using microwaves on copper sulphide waste to pre-condition the materials prior to the leaching process. Microwave pre-conditioning causes stresses and micro fractures in the rock, potentially increasing permeability and copper recoveries".
Professor Kristian Waters, McGill commented; "The agreement to collaborate with CoTec provides an exciting opportunity to work with an extremely experienced industrial team in copper extraction. The guidance provided by CoTec in developing WaveCracker™ will be an important part of our Project. McGill has a track record of developing new and innovative mineral processing technologies, and this agreement significantly enhances the university's capability to develop microwave pre-conditioning targeting copper sulphide leaching processes."
About CoTec
CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX- V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the WaveCrackerTM agreement and its potential to open up new investment opportunities for the Company as well as management's expectations with respect to other current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social and transport disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Click here to connect with CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Cotec Holdings Corp. Provides Operational Update
CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of recent operational achievements and key performance targets for 2025. Over the past year, CoTec has accelerated its transition from investment into project implementation and operational deployment, particularly focusing on its HyProMag USA LLC permanent magnet recycling project and the reclamation of the Lac Jeannine iron ore tailings facility based in Quebec, Canada (Lac Jeannine).
2024 was a transformative year for CoTec during which two independent technical studies were completed, establishing a solid foundation for revenue generation targeted for early 2027. Additionally, significant progress was achieved by CoTec's investments, including MagIron LLC which is working towards the re-start of its Plant 4 iron ore concentrator in Minnesota, USA and Ceibo, signing a partnership agreement with Glencore plc's Lomas Bayas Mining Company to deploy Ceibo's proprietary leaching technologies.
By focusing on rare earth recycling, green steel, and sustainable copper extraction, CoTec is addressing critical supply chain vulnerabilities for North America and its allies. Our assets are based in the USA, European, Canadian and UK markets, all tier one jurisdictions, and our largely US dollar-based portfolio provides a natural hedge against currency weakness outside of the USA.
Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented; "2024 was a milestone year for CoTec as we built the operational foundation for what soon will be a revenue generating company. The Board of Directors and management are excited for 2025 and continue to support the Company through the purchase of shares in the market and direct financial support, demonstrating their confidence in the CoTec value proposition and our ability to deliver superior returns to our shareholders. We recognize the material difference between our sum of the parts valuation and our market capitalization, and we are working hard to create market awareness and support for our stock to close this value gap."
"We enter 2025 with clear objectives and confidence in our ability to execute on our target of being a resource producing company by early 2027, merely 5 years after founding the Company. CoTec is well positioned as a sustainable mining company of the future addressing the requirements of critical mineral supply chains and we continue to work closely with our partners and stakeholders to address legacy assets and implement growth prospects from previous low value opportunities."
Recent Highlights
Corporate
- Completed independent technical studies on HyProMag USA and Lac Jeannine, valuing CoTec's undiluted, attributable interest in these two projects at over CAD$300 million1.
- Directors and management acquired more than 600,000 CoTec shares in the market during H2, 2024, demonstrating confidence in the Company's long-term value proposition.
- Secured a CAD$4.5 million convertible loan facility from Kings Chapel International Limited, a company associated with CoTec CEO Julian Treger. The loan is convertible into CoTec stock at 75c per share, a significant premium to the market price at the time.
- Engaged Peter Epstein and Torrey Hills Capital to assist the Company in its investor relations and market awareness efforts.
Projects
HyProMag USA LLC (60.3% ownership)
- Completed independent feasibility study with NPV7% of US$262 million, real IRR of 23% and payback period of 3.9 years at current market prices2.
- NPV7% US$503 million, real IRR of 31% and payback of 3.1 years using forecast pricing.
- Initiated EPCM contractor selection to undertake detailed design, engineering and project construction.
- Engaged with USA Government and commercial financial institutions for potential funding of the project.
- Advanced discussions with numerous potential suppliers and off-takers.
- Showcased HyProMag's rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing projects at the Minerals Security Partnership meeting in Brussels.
- Maginito Limited secured exclusive agreement with Inserma to commercialise automated preprocessing of hard disc drives, loudspeakers and electric motors for all HyProMag operations.
Lac Jeannine (100% ownership)
- Completed preliminary economic assessment with NPV7% of US$59.5 million and real IRR of 30%3.
- Defined an Initial Inferred Mineral Resource of 73 million tonnes (Mt) at 6.7% total Fe for 4.9 Mt of contained total Fe.
- Identified tailings material surrounding the Inferred Mineral Resource ("Adjacent Tailings") that, if confirmed by drilling and analysis, could potentially add 50 to 70 Mt to the project.
- Commenced process to appoint a drilling contractor to complete infill drilling of 2024 results and expansion drilling on Adjacent Tailings.
- Engaged stakeholders, including First Nations and Investment Quebec, to advance permitting and community support.
Key Operational Targets for 2025
HyProMag USA
- Appoint US based EPCM contractor.
- Complete detailed design and engineering and confirm notice to proceed.
- Ordering of long-lead items and sign lease/acquire property in Fort Worth, Texas where the main project facility will be based.
- Application for all relevant permits and securing off-take and supply contracts.
- Secure financing for the project (Government & commercial) and commence construction.
Lac Jeannine
- Complete infill drilling to upgrade and expand mineral resources.
- Complete a Request for Proposal process for Feasibility Study.
- Commission Feasibility Study.
- Apply for all relevant permits and obtain support from all relevant stakeholders.
Other
- Secure a copper asset opportunity with Ceibo technology.
- Invest in two further technologies complementary to our existing portfolio.
- Build out organisational technical capacity whilst ensuring operational efficiency, and value creation.
The Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 for the Lac Jeannine Mineral Resource, Mr. Christian Beaulieu, P.Geo., is a member of l'Ordre des géologues du Québec (#1072). The Qualified Person has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this announcement relating to the Lac Jeannine Mineral Resource.
About CoTec
CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX- V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to CoTec's ability to become a cash-flow generating company and when that will occur, the potential value of the Lac Jeannine and HyProMag USA projects and its current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com and its other public disclosure documents.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
1Based on indicative NPV7% of US$59.5 million as per preliminary economic assessment of the Lac Jeannine project and 100% ownership by CoTec and NPV7% of US$262 million as per the feasibility study of HyProMag USA and 60.3% CoTec equity interest.
2For further details on the feasibility study, please refer to CoTec's November 25, 2024, press release.
3For further details, please refer to the technical report entitled "Mineral Resource Estimate, Preliminary Economic Assessment and NI 43-101 technical report for CoTec's Lac Jeannine Fe Tailings Project, Québec, Canada" dated August 5, 2024 and having an effective date of March 19, 2024 prepared by Addison Mining Services Ltd., JPL GeoServices Inc., Soutex Inc., Amerston Consulting Ltd. and Axe Valley Mining Consultants Ltd. A copy of the technical report is available under CoTec's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) and the Company's website.
High-purity Silica: Key Material Powering Tech, Solar and Investment Growth
Silica, or silicon dioxide, is a fundamental component in various industries, serving as a critical material in applications ranging from construction to high-tech sectors.
Its versatility and unique properties make it indispensable in modern manufacturing and technology. However, beyond its industrial significance, silica represents a compelling investment opportunity, particularly in its high-purity form.
As the global economy transitions toward clean energy, advanced electronics, and next-generation communication technologies, the demand for high-purity silica is skyrocketing. Companies that can secure and supply this essential raw material stand to benefit from long-term growth and increasing market valuations.
For investors seeking exposure to key materials that drive innovation and sustainability, understanding the silica market, particularly the role of high-purity silica in industries like semiconductors and solar panels, is crucial.
This article explores the strategic value of silica, current market trends, and how companies are capitalizing on the growing demand for this critical resource.
Introduction to silica and its uses
Silica exists in several forms, with quartz being the most common crystalline variant. High-purity silica, characterized by minimal impurities, is essential in industries that demand exceptional material performance.
Key applications include:
- Glass manufacturing: High-purity silica is a primary raw material in producing various glass types, including those used in optics and electronics.
- Construction: Silica is a vital component in concrete and other building materials, contributing to structural integrity and durability.
- Electronics: In the semiconductor industry, high-purity silica is used to manufacture silicon wafers, which are foundational in electronic devices.
- Renewable energy: Silica is crucial in producing photovoltaic cells for solar panels, playing a significant role in harnessing solar energy.
Market trends and demand drivers
The global demand for high-purity silica is experiencing significant growth, driven by several factors:
- Semiconductors and electronics: The proliferation of electronic devices and advancements in technology have led to increased demand for high-purity silica in semiconductor manufacturing.
- Renewable energy: The shift towards sustainable energy sources has amplified the need for high-purity silica in solar panel production.
- 5G infrastructure: The rollout of 5G technology necessitates high-quality materials, including high-purity silica, to ensure optimal performance of communication systems.
It’s particularly noteworthy that high-purity silica is indispensable in renewable energy technologies, particularly in the production of photovoltaic cells for solar panels. Its properties enable efficient energy conversion, contributing to reduced carbon footprint and supporting global sustainability goals. As the world intensifies efforts to combat climate change, the demand for high-purity silica in renewable energy applications is expected to rise substantially.
While demand for silica continues to grow, meeting the increasing purity requirements poses challenges in securing adequate and secure supply of high-purity silica. This scenario underscores the importance of strategic investments in companies capable of delivering high-purity silica to meet market demands.
Troy Minerals: Positioned to meet demand
Amid the increasing demand for high-purity silica, Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY) is among the junior companies emerging as a key player in the race to supply industries that rely on this critical material.
The company is actively engaged in the exploration and development of silica-rich properties, focused on securing high-purity silica deposits and adhering to sustainable mining practices.
One of the company’s flagship assets is the Table Mountain silica project in BC, Canada. This site has already yielded promising results, with extensive zones of high-purity silica mineralization. Recent analytical data from the project indicate silica purity levels ranging from 95.82 percent to an impressive 99.82 percent, making it suitable for advanced industrial applications, including glass manufacturing, high-tech electronics and solar panel production.
Additionally, the project's location in Canada provides strategic advantages, including a stable regulatory environment and proximity to North American technology and energy markets. These factors contribute to the project's long-term scalability and commercial potential.
Beyond its Canadian operations, Troy Minerals is expanding its global footprint with the Tsagaan Zalaa silica project in Mongolia. The company recently submitted a mining license application for this project, signaling its commitment to securing high-purity silica resources on an international scale. Mongolia’s rich geological landscape, combined with its growing mining sector, offers an attractive opportunity for Troy Minerals to establish a strong presence in the Asian silica supply chain. Given Asia’s rapid industrial growth, particularly in solar panel manufacturing and semiconductor production, this project could position the company as a critical supplier for key industries in the region.
Troy Minerals’ strategic approach is not just about resource acquisition, it is also about responsible and sustainable development. The company is committed to environmentally conscious mining practices, ensuring that its operations align with evolving global regulations and corporate sustainability standards. With governments and industries placing increasing emphasis on ESG factors, Troy Minerals’ dedication to responsible resource management strengthens its appeal to institutional investors and environmentally conscious stakeholders.
Through its high-purity silica assets in strategic locations, Troy Minerals is positioning itself as a vital player in the global supply chain.
Investment case
Investors evaluating silica-focused companies should consider several factors:
- Resource quality: The purity and accessibility of silica deposits are critical determinants of a company's potential.
- Proximity to markets: Close access to key markets can reduce transportation costs and improve supply chain efficiency.
- Regulatory environment: Navigating environmental and mining regulations effectively is essential for sustainable operations.
Investor takeaway
The escalating demand for high-purity silica presents significant opportunities for companies equipped to meet the stringent requirements of modern industries.
Resource companies, like Troy Minerals, that are poised to support critical sectors such as renewable energy and technology manufacturing, offer a strategic avenue for investors seeking to capitalize on this growing market.
As global industries continue to evolve, high-purity silica remains a cornerstone material, reinforcing its status as a backbone of modern industry and a strategic investment opportunity.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY;OTCQB:TROYF;FSE:VJ3). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Troy Mineralsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Troy Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Troy Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Release of Executive Informational Overview Report by Crystal Research
CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Crystal Research Associates LLC has released an Executive Informational Overview® (EIO) on CoTec.
The 70 page paid report can be found on CoTec's website (https://cotec.ca/), Crystal Research Associates' website (www.crystalra.com), and across leading financial distribution mediums. For over two decades, Crystal Research Associates, LLC has successfully articulated the exceptional stories of small- and mid-cap companies to the Wall Street investor community.
About CoTec
CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX-V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
About Crystal Research Associates, LLC
Crystal Research Associates is an independent research firm led by Wall Street veterans, Jeffrey Kraws and Karen Goldfarb. Together, Kraws and Goldfarb have built a unique business model, capitalizing on decades of experience as an award-winning sell-side analyst team to produce institutional-quality industry and market research in a manner that is easily understood by investors and consumers. Our firm's approach has been proven successful over the years as our products are published and available on Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, S&P Global Market Intelligence, FactSet, and scores of other popular forums
For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
CoTec Holdings: Innovating the Future of Resource Extraction
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH,OTCQB:CTHCF) (CoTec) leverages disruptive technologies to undervalued critical mineral assets and waste materials into high-value commodities essential for a low-carbon future. The company offers a unique investment opportunity, characterized by low cost, lower capex, faster cash flow generation, and superior returns through innovation and strategic execution.
CoTec targets sectors crucial to today’s evolving economies like rare earth magnet recycling, green steel production and copper waste processing by advancing four cutting-edge technologies and three strategic assets.
CoTec's medium-term goal of acquiring 10 technologies and 20 to 30 assets. The company’s business model is supported by partnerships, joint ventures (JVs), and a disciplined capital management strategy to unlock value across its portfolio.
CoTec is guided by a highly experienced management team and board of directors with deep expertise in mining, technology and corporate finance.
Company Highlights
- CoTec deploys cutting-edge, low-carbon technologies to marginal assets, reclamation opportunities and recycling initiatives, transforming waste materials into strategic, high-value commodities.
- The company holds stakes in four groundbreaking technologies — HyProMag, Binding Solutions, MagIron and Ceibo. These technologies are designed to unlock significant value across strategically chosen assets. The Lac Jeannine iron project in Quebec, with an after tax NPV of US$59.9 million, stands on its own merits but could see further economic and environmental enhancements through the application of CoTec’s technologies. Similarly, HyProMag USA is pioneering the rollout of HyProMag’s rare earth recycling technology in the United States, delivering low-cost, magnet-to-magnet low-carbon resource recovery.
- CoTec accelerates the transition from discovery to production through proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, enabling significantly faster revenue generation compared to traditional mining operations.
- Backed by a management team with extensive expertise in mining, finance and technology, CoTec is uniquely positioned to drive innovation and growth in the critical minerals sector.
- Approximately 74 percent of the company is owned by management and insiders, demonstrating the leadership’s strong commitment to the company’s success.
This CoTec Holdings profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Troy Minerals Reports Analytical Results from Table Mountain Silica Project, Identifying Broad High-Purity Zones
Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce that it has received results from a sampling and mapping program on its 100% owned Table Mountain Silica Project, located near Golden, British Columbia, Canada.
Key Highlights
- Three distinct zones of high-purity silica mineralization identified within the Mount Wilson Quartzite Formation.
- 98.86% SiO₂ over a total of 62.11 metres of channel sampling in five channels at the main Table Mountain Zone.
- Outcrop sampling returned 98.18% to 99.74% SiO2 from 45 samples at Table Mountain Zone, 97.83% to 99.49% SiO₂ from 13 samples at South Zone, and 95.82% to 99.82% SiO₂ from 29 samples at Southeast Zone. *
- Very low deleterious elements identified in all samples.
President of Troy Minerals Inc., Yannis Tsitos commented: "These comprehensive maiden assay results validate the potential of Table Mountain as a key high-purity silica asset. Sampling confirmed the exceptional quality and consistency of silica mineralization across the Project. With grades reaching 98 to 99% SiO₂ across multiple zones of extensive outcrop exposure, and sampling ranging from 98.18% to 99.74% SiO₂ at the main Table Mountain Zone, we are rapidly advancing our understanding of this strategic asset. The Project's infrastructure advantages and proximity to existing silica operations further enhance its potential as we work to establish Troy as a significant player in the North American high-purity silica market, positioning the Company for long-term growth."
The sampling program consisted of both systematic grab samples and channel samples, with a total of 110 grab samples (107 outcrop and 3 float) taken within the property area and 70 channel samples collected from 62.11 metres within 74.16 metres of channels.
Figure 1. Index Map
Outcrop Sampling Results
Three main areas returned significant high-purity silica results: the Table Mountain Zone, located at the north end of the Property, the South Zone, and the Southeast Zone.
The most extensively sampled zone was the Table Mountain Zone, which returned an average grade of 98.90% SiO₂ from 45 grab samples (42 outcrop, 3 float), with values ranging from 98.18% to 99.74% SiO₂. Additionally, from these samples the following average values were returned: 0.31% Fe₂O₃, 0.01% CaO, 0.14% Al₂O₃, 0.02% MgO, 0.01% TiO₂, 0.01% P₂O₅, and 14ppm boron. See Figure 2 and Table 1. *
Figure 2. Table Mountain Zone Outcrop Sampling - %SiO2
Table 1. Table Mountain Zone Outcrop Samples
Sample #
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
SiO2 (%)
Al2O3 (%)
CaO (%)
Fe2O3 (%)
MgO (%)
P2O5 (%)
TiO2 (%)
B (ppm)
299516
509114
5685249
99.41
0.11
0.02
0.39
0.01
<0.01
<0.01
6
299517
509193
5685166
98.84
0.14
0.01
0.23
0.02
<0.01
<0.01
8
299518
509314
5685171
99.20
0.10
0.01
0.25
0.02
<0.01
0.01
10
299519
509350
5685151
98.26
0.12
0.01
0.35
0.01
<0.01
0.01
15
299520
509369
5685129
99.20
0.13
0.01
0.21
<0.01
<0.01
0.03
16
299521
509395
5685107
99.17
0.15
0.01
0.27
0.02
<0.01
0.01
8
299522
509418
5685094
98.78
0.23
0.02
0.26
0.01
<0.01
0.01
12
299523
509442
5685075
98.59
0.14
0.02
0.26
<0.01
0.01
0.01
12
299524
509450
5685043
99.74
0.07
0.01
0.30
0.01
0.01
0.01
6
299525
509471
5685019
98.58
0.04
0.01
0.36
0.01
0.01
0.01
7
299526
509482
5684990
99.25
0.14
0.02
0.27
0.04
0.01
0.01
7
299527
509500
5684961
99.66
0.16
0.02
0.31
0.02
0.01
0.01
7
299528
509515
5684938
99.21
0.14
0.01
0.32
0.02
0.01
0.01
7
299529
509538
5684911
99.13
0.11
0.01
0.27
0.03
0.01
0.01
21
299530
509561
5684862
98.18
0.25
0.01
0.31
0.03
0.01
0.01
7
299531
509598
5684823
98.93
0.27
0.02
0.36
0.03
0.01
0.01
7
299532
509583
5684759
98.99
0.09
0.01
0.30
<0.01
0.01
0.01
7
299533
509619
5684743
98.72
0.16
0.01
0.35
0.02
0.01
0.01
14
299534
509641
5684726
98.18
0.30
0.01
0.33
0.04
0.01
0.02
15
299535
509712
5684697
99.41
0.13
0.01
0.30
0.02
0.01
0.01
7
299536
509736
5684685
99.27
0.11
0.01
0.33
0.02
0.01
0.01
7
299537
509764
5684670
98.58
0.13
0.02
0.36
0.03
0.01
0.02
8
299548
509306
5685510
99.32
0.14
0.01
0.29
0.01
0.01
0.01
18
299560
509476
5685127
98.99
0.13
0.01
0.32
0.03
0.01
0.02
27
299561
509472
5685107
99.01
0.05
0.01
0.32
0.01
0.01
<0.01
18
299562
509457
5685115
98.74
0.15
0.01
0.26
0.01
0.01
0.02
28
299563
509439
5685112
98.35
0.20
0.02
0.34
0.02
0.01
0.01
27
299564
509459
5685092
99.20
0.09
0.01
0.32
<0.01
0.01
0.01
21
299565
509487
5685107
99.49
0.09
0.01
0.28
0.03
0.01
0.02
28
299566
509490
5685083
98.48
0.25
0.02
0.35
0.01
0.01
0.01
26
299567
509503
5685071
99.03
0.11
0.02
0.34
0.02
0.01
<0.01
21
299568
509477
5685067
99.16
0.10
0.01
0.30
<0.01
0.01
<0.01
18
299569
509478
5685044
98.68
0.10
0.01
0.32
0.03
0.01
<0.01
20
299570
509506
5685041
98.46
0.43
0.02
0.32
0.06
0.01
0.01
29
299571
509523
5685054
98.81
0.13
0.01
0.31
0.03
0.01
0.01
22
299572
509382
5685160
98.42
0.09
0.01
0.29
0.01
0.01
0.01
23
299573
509397
5685160
98.92
0.11
0.01
0.36
<0.01
0.01
<0.01
18
299574
509406
5685142
99.12
0.09
0.01
0.30
0.02
0.01
<0.01
17
299575
509409
5685120
98.56
0.14
0.01
0.37
<0.01
0.01
<0.01
21
299581
509357
5685172
98.84
0.08
0.02
0.32
<0.01
0.01
0.01
18
299582
509429
5685142
98.87
0.15
0.01
0.29
<0.01
0.01
0.02
8
299583
509446
5685146
98.25
0.33
0.02
0.33
0.03
0.01
0.03
17
299584
509455
5685145
99.49
0.11
0.02
0.27
<0.01
0.01
0.01
5
299585
509473
5685142
98.66
0.08
0.01
0.36
<0.01
0.01
<0.01
6
299586
509493
5685133
98.52
0.05
0.01
0.29
<0.01
0.01
<0.01
<5
Note: 299548, 299584, and 299585 are float samples taken near outcrop.
The South Zone, comprising 13 high-grade quartzite outcrop grab samples averaged 98.80% SiO₂ with values ranging from 97.83% to 99.49% SiO₂. These samples averaged 0.28% Fe₂O₃, 0.13% CaO, 0.13% Al₂O₃, 0.02% MgO, <0.01% TiO₂, 0.02% P₂O₅, and 6ppm boron. See Figure 3 and Table 2. *
Figure 3. South Zone Outcrop Sampling - %SiO2
Table 2. South Zone Outcrop Samples
Sample #
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
SiO2 (%)
Al2O3 (%)
CaO (%)
Fe2O3 (%)
MgO (%)
P2O5 (%)
TiO2 (%)
B (ppm)
248351
511603
5682006
98.60
0.28
0.08
0.25
0.04
0.01
0.01
15
248352
511563
5681948
99.45
0.15
0.02
0.22
0.02
0.01
<0.01
6
248353
511552
5681948
99.01
0.19
0.03
0.29
0.04
0.01
0.01
9
248354
511551
5681951
99.09
0.11
0.02
0.22
0.03
0.01
0.01
6
248355
511530
5681940
98.74
0.09
0.02
0.23
<0.01
0.01
<0.01
6
248356
511522
5681942
98.82
0.08
0.01
0.31
<0.01
0.01
<0.01
<5
248357
511512
5681951
98.31
0.09
0.01
0.24
0.01
0.01
0.01
5
248358
511485
5681948
98.14
0.13
0.28
0.32
0.03
0.01
0.01
8
248359
511461
5681935
99.49
0.11
0.02
0.30
0.02
0.01
<0.01
10
248360
511436
5681932
99.06
0.03
0.05
0.25
0.01
0.02
<0.01
5
248361
511444
5681918
99.42
0.07
0.01
0.29
0.02
0.01
<0.01
6
248362
511440
5681942
97.83
0.32
0.73
0.36
0.03
0.03
0.01
8
248364
511374
5682002
98.43
0.09
0.43
0.36
<0.01
0.16
<0.01
<5
The Southeast Zone, comprising 29 high-grade quartzite outcrop grab samples, returned an average of 98.52% SiO₂ with values ranging from 95.82% to 99.82% SiO₂. Average values for other constituents were: 0.35% Fe₂O₃, 0.07% CaO, 0.30% Al₂O₃, 0.06% MgO, 0.02% TiO₂, <0.01% P₂O₅, and 26ppm boron. See Figure 4 and Table 3.*
Figure 4. Southeast Zone Outcrop Sampling - %SiO2
Table 3. Southeast Zone Outcrop Samples - %SiO2
Sample #
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
SiO2 (%)
Al2O3 (%)
CaO (%)
Fe2O3 (%)
MgO (%)
P2O5 (%)
TiO2 (%)
B (ppm)
248384
513642
5680350
98.22
0.37
0.21
0.41
0.14
0.02
0.03
27
248385
513671
5680320
95.82
0.57
0.69
0.51
0.52
0.02
0.03
30
248386
513685
5680313
97.77
0.48
0.05
0.37
0.05
0.01
0.03
30
248387
513708
5680285
98.90
0.36
0.02
0.35
0.04
<0.01
0.03
30
248388
513735
5680261
98.11
0.32
0.03
0.31
0.04
<0.01
0.03
35
248389
513748
5680244
98.05
0.49
0.03
0.30
0.03
<0.01
0.01
28
248390
513654
5680223
98.91
0.13
0.01
0.27
0.04
<0.01
0.01
29
248391
513627
5680208
98.74
0.09
0.02
0.30
0.02
<0.01
0.02
27
248392
513600
5680217
99.52
0.06
0.02
0.32
0.03
<0.01
0.01
23
248393
513564
5680220
96.98
1.04
0.05
0.33
0.07
0.03
0.07
41
248394
513592
5680259
98.91
0.30
0.13
0.35
0.13
<0.01
0.02
31
248395
513390
5680466
99.26
0.11
0.02
0.35
0.03
<0.01
0.01
25
248396
513367
5680495
98.81
0.12
0.07
0.34
0.04
<0.01
0.01
25
248397
513332
5680531
99.25
0.08
0.02
0.37
0.01
<0.01
0.01
26
248398
513301
5680539
99.08
0.15
0.21
0.33
0.04
<0.01
0.01
27
248399
513283
5680559
98.76
0.07
0.09
0.36
0.02
<0.01
0.01
22
248400
513263
5680602
98.77
0.08
0.01
0.29
<0.01
<0.01
0.01
24
299501
513231
5680636
98.14
0.15
0.02
0.41
0.02
<0.01
0.01
26
299502
513188
5680660
99.05
0.20
0.02
0.27
<0.01
<0.01
0.01
27
299503
513160
5680700
99.07
0.16
0.02
0.31
0.02
<0.01
0.01
27
299504
513133
5680705
98.85
0.13
0.02
0.26
0.01
<0.01
0.01
26
299508
513834
5679986
98.68
0.15
0.03
0.26
0.02
<0.01
0.01
21
299509
513876
5679941
98.88
0.23
0.03
0.27
0.04
<0.01
0.03
34
299510
513904
5679907
99.08
0.05
0.02
0.29
<0.01
<0.01
0.01
11
299511
513968
5679864
99.82
0.15
0.02
0.27
0.02
<0.01
0.01
23
299512
514023
5679832
99.21
0.12
0.02
0.29
0.03
<0.01
0.03
10
299513
514070
5679980
97.08
1.11
0.02
0.75
0.09
0.01
0.05
18
299514
514081
5680011
96.66
1.27
0.02
0.43
0.05
0.01
0.07
26
299515
514075
5680039
98.58
0.26
0.07
0.45
0.07
0.01
0.03
14
The remainder of samples were either taken near the contacts of the adjacent units or from non-quartzite outcrops of the adjacent Glenogle shale (east contact) and Beaverfoot dolomite (west contact) and were not included in the statistical summary of the quartzite samples taken.
Channel Sampling Results
Channel sampling was conducted at the Table Mountain Zone, with results consistently similar to the outcrop sampling results. Sampling procedure consisted of continuous chip sampling along a 3-centimetre cut channel. Samples were taken continuously over 1-metre intervals perpendicular to the strike orientation of the outcrop, with the sample sequence starting from the southwest end of the channel. Intervals shorter than 20 centimetres were combined with the previous interval. 66 continuous chip channel samples were collected over 62.11 metres within 74.16 metres in five channels, returning a weighted average of 98.86% SiO₂.
Four additional duplicates were taken as QA/QC checks and passed validation. Sample density is sufficient to indicate the accurate representation of the underlying mineralization.
See Figure 5 and Table 4 below.
Figure 5. Channel Sampling Locations - Table Mountain Zone
Table 4. Table Mountain Zone - Channel Sampling
Channel
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
SiO2 (%)
Al2O3 (%)
CaO (%)
Fe2O3 (%)
MgO (%)
P2O5 (%)
TiO2 (%)
B (ppm)
TM1
0.00
4.74
4.74
98.83
0.15
0.01
0.30
0.01
0.01
0.01
24
TM2
0.00
5.80
5.80
98.88
0.10
0.01
0.33
0.01
0.01
0.01
10
5.80
6.30
0.50
Overburden
6.30
8.83
2.53
98.90
0.10
0.01
0.30
0.01
0.01
0.02
7
8.83
9.38
0.55
Overburden
9.38
13.0
3.62
99.21
0.09
<0.01
0.35
0.01
0.01
0.02
11
TM3
0.00
7.60
7.60
99.03
0.11
<0.01
0.32
0.01
0.01
0.02
7
7.60
10.20
2.60
Overburden
10.20
11.00
0.80
99.08
0.11
<0.01
0.27
0.01
0.01
0.02
6
11.00
11.90
0.90
Overburden
11.90
18.00
6.10
98.79
0.11
<0.01
0.29
<0.01
0.01
0.02
10
TM4
0.00
5.22
5.22
99.09
0.09
<0.01
0.33
<0.01
0.01
0.02
12
TM5
0.00
3.80
3.80
98.82
0.15
<0.01
0.29
<0.01
0.01
0.04
15
3.80
4.50
0.70
Overburden
4.50
7.00
2.50
98.85
0.12
<0.01
0.31
0.02
0.01
0.02
20
7.00
10.20
3.20
Overburden
10.20
12.00
1.80
98.77
0.09
<0.01
0.34
0.01
<0.01
0.01
12
12.00
13.00
1.00
Overburden
13.00
17.50
4.50
98.30
0.15
0.09
0.34
0.02
<0.01
0.01
13
17.50
20.10
2.60
Overburden
20.10
33.20
13.10
98.81
0.11
<0.01
0.31
0.01
<0.01
0.01
9
Discussion
Sampling results within the zones were consistently high purity, with the northern Table Mountain Zone returning the best and most consistent grades. The favourable grades reflect field observations of a broad zone of white quartzite measuring at least 150 metres wide and a strike length extending from the Trans-Canada Highway to the south and to the north, beyond the northern end of the Property, representing a total strike length of at least 4 kilometres. Although the western cliff face of Table Mountain clearly demarcates the western margin of the Mount Wilson Formation quartzite, the eastern margin is obscured by a deep boulder field originating from the extensive, steep quartzite exposure in this area.
Channels sampling results demonstrated a consistency in grade over a wide area within the Table Mountain Zone.
All samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, British Columbia for B-MS82L (boron) and ME-XRF26 (all other elements). Four sample duplicates were taken in the channel sampling sequence, and passed QA/QC.
* Cautionary Note
The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property.
About the Table Mountain Project
The Table Mountain Silica Project comprises 2,304 hectares located 4 kilometres east of Golden, B.C., with excellent year-round access and proximity to the Canadian Pacific Railway Golden Rail Yard. The property hosts up to 10 kilometers of regionally mapped strike length of the Mount Wilson Formation, with apparent widths ranging from 300 to 1,400 metres at surface. The project is strategically positioned near both the Moberly Silica Mine and Sinova Quartz silica quarry, which exhibit economic grade silica greater than 99.6% SiO₂ purity.
Qualified Person
Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Table Mountain Project vendor.
About Troy Minerals
Troy Minerals is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located "critical" mineral assets. Troy is aggressively advancing its projects within the silica (silicon), vanadium, and rare earths industries within regions that exhibit high and growing demand for such commodities, in both North America and Central-East Asia. The Company's primary objective is the near-term prospect of production with a vision of becoming a cash-flowing mining company to ultimately deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state, and local communities.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,
Rana Vig | CEO & Director Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: rana@ranavig.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Troy Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of commodity prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
December 2024 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow
Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX: PV1, Provaris, the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of the Company’s development activities for the quarter that ended 31 Dember 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER
Term Sheet with Uniper and Norwegian Hydrogen for supply and offtake is a breakthrough validation milestone
- Executed Term Sheet outlines the delivery of 42,500 tonnes per year of green hydrogen to Uniper, transported via Provaris’ H2Neo compressed hydrogen carriers. Deliveries could begin in early 2029 and will extend for a minimum of 10 years, establishing Europe’s first large-scale regional hydrogen marine transport project.
- Provides the basis of negotiating a binding Hydrogen Sale and Purchase Agreement which is targeted for June 2025, and a catalyst to mature discussions with shipyards and owners on shipping.
- Provaris and Norwegian Hydrogen continue to collaborate on the development of the supply of RFNBO compliant hydrogen from the Nordics.
- Ongoing work with Uniper on the optimal shipping schedule and import terminal solutions to ensure flexible and efficient transport.
Positive advancements in European supply chain developments continued in 2024
- Demonstrated compliance with Europe’s Renewable Energy Directive II (RED II) emissions standards for bulk hydrogen shipping using its proprietary H2Neo carrier on a round-trip between Norway and Germany.
- Advanced the conceptual design with Global Energy Storage (GES) of an initial 40,000 tpa compressed hydrogen import project in Rotterdam, including options for hydrogen storage at the terminal and connection to the Hynetwork Netherlands H2 network.
- Continued to qualify and advance a pipeline of supply chain opportunities in the European region suitable for Provaris’ carriers to deliver hydrogen at a superior cost to alternatives such as ammonia.
Commenced innovative CO2 Tank design with Yinson Production AS for bulk storage and shipping
- Commenced collaboration with Yinson on the technical design for an innovative large capacity CO2 tank design for bulk storage and marine transport of liquid CO2, provides a new market to commercialise Provaris tank IP.
- Concept Design phase progressed with the completion of a Basis of Design and Production Concept, including material selection and development of a Structural Design Model.
- Received USD 200,000 payment from Yinson for Technology Service Fees related to the Concept Design, in addition to external project costs being met.
- Yinson has a long track record in the construction of floating production, storage, and offloading vessels, with the strategy and financial backing to support the development of comprehensive carbon capture and sequestration supply chains.
Provaris Managing Director and CEO, Martin Carolan, commented:“The execution of a Term Sheet for hydrogen supply and offtake with Uniper is a breakthrough commercial milestone for Provaris, validating our focus on Europe to be the first regional market for bulk supply and recognising the benefits of our approach and delivered cost advantage in scaling hydrogen supply using compression.
We have seen this milestone catalyse several discussions with stakeholders and industry partners on other supply chain proposals and industry partners and an overall increase in activity going into 2025.
The diversification into the CO2 supply chain is now underway with the support and collaboration of a strong partner in Yinson, a leader in the offshore industry. Progress is being made on a innovate CO2 tank that could be a game- changer for the industry, which is advanced with transport infrastructure but still requires cost and transport efficiency to economically scale-up.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Provaris Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
CoTec Holdings Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
