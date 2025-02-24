Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

When Will Silver Go Up?

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

Awalé Included in 2025 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Metal Bank: Copper, Gold-focused Exploration in Australia and the Middle East

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Heliostar Drills Wide Intervals Within the High Grade Panel and Hits Satellite Zones at Ana Paula, Mexico

AI Defines 18 New Gold Targets at Music Well

World Copper Enters into Letter Agreement to Sell Zonia Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CA

Aurum Resources

AUE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 World EV Market Outlook Report

Biotech Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

Cotec Holdings Corp. And McGill University Commence Project Wavecracker(TM) Targeting Application of Microwave Techology To Accelerate Sulphide Copper Leaching

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a joint collaboration and investigation agreement with McGill University, Québec, Canada ("McGill"). The Project, "WaveCrackerTM" will investigate extended applications of microwave technologies with the aim of improving low-carbon, economic recovery of valuable metals from a range of mineral targets, with a starting focus on Copper recoveries particularly in advanced sulphide leaching applications. This collaboration builds upon, and extends, domain knowledge with new learnings and, in combination with other technologies, offers the potential for the low-carbon, low cost, production of "new" copper metal.

As part of the collaboration in the Project, CoTec will leverage on McGill's considerable experience in mineral processing and depth of research knowledge in the field of applied microwave technologies over the last 30 years.

Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented; "We are very pleased with this collaboration, as McGill is a world-renowned mineral processing center, and we are very exited about the potential of WaveCrackerTM in copper sulphide extraction. CoTec is focused on technologies which leach low-grade primary copper sulphides, such as chalcopyrite, and copper waste material using a proprietary high throughput inorganic leaching technology Ceibo. We see the potential for using microwaves on copper sulphide waste to pre-condition the materials prior to the leaching process. Microwave pre-conditioning causes stresses and micro fractures in the rock, potentially increasing permeability and copper recoveries".

Professor Kristian Waters, McGill commented; "The agreement to collaborate with CoTec provides an exciting opportunity to work with an extremely experienced industrial team in copper extraction. The guidance provided by CoTec in developing WaveCracker™ will be an important part of our Project. McGill has a track record of developing new and innovative mineral processing technologies, and this agreement significantly enhances the university's capability to develop microwave pre-conditioning targeting copper sulphide leaching processes."

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX- V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the WaveCrackerTM agreement and its potential to open up new investment opportunities for the Company as well as management's expectations with respect to other current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social and transport disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Source

Click here to connect with CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stockscleantech stockscleantech explorationtsxv:cthcopper investingiron investingrare earth investingcleantech investingCleantech Investing
CTH:CA
CoTec Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

CoTec Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

Cotec Holdings Corp. Provides Operational Update

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of recent operational achievements and key performance targets for 2025. Over the past year, CoTec has accelerated its transition from investment into project implementation and operational deployment, particularly focusing on its HyProMag USA LLC permanent magnet recycling project and the reclamation of the Lac Jeannine iron ore tailings facility based in Quebec, Canada (Lac Jeannine).

2024 was a transformative year for CoTec during which two independent technical studies were completed, establishing a solid foundation for revenue generation targeted for early 2027. Additionally, significant progress was achieved by CoTec's investments, including MagIron LLC which is working towards the re-start of its Plant 4 iron ore concentrator in Minnesota, USA and Ceibo, signing a partnership agreement with Glencore plc's Lomas Bayas Mining Company to deploy Ceibo's proprietary leaching technologies.

Keep reading...Show less
A handyman installing solar panels on a rooftop.

High-purity Silica: Key Material Powering Tech, Solar and Investment Growth

Silica, or silicon dioxide, is a fundamental component in various industries, serving as a critical material in applications ranging from construction to high-tech sectors.

Its versatility and unique properties make it indispensable in modern manufacturing and technology. However, beyond its industrial significance, silica represents a compelling investment opportunity, particularly in its high-purity form.

As the global economy transitions toward clean energy, advanced electronics, and next-generation communication technologies, the demand for high-purity silica is skyrocketing. Companies that can secure and supply this essential raw material stand to benefit from long-term growth and increasing market valuations.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Release of Executive Informational Overview Report by Crystal Research

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Crystal Research Associates LLC has released an Executive Informational Overview® (EIO) on CoTec.

The 70 page paid report can be found on CoTec's website (https://cotec.ca/), Crystal Research Associates' website (www.crystalra.com), and across leading financial distribution mediums. For over two decades, Crystal Research Associates, LLC has successfully articulated the exceptional stories of small- and mid-cap companies to the Wall Street investor community.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings: Innovating the Future of Resource Extraction


Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Reports Analytical Results from Table Mountain Silica Project, Identifying Broad High-Purity Zones


Keep reading...Show less
Provaris Energy

December 2024 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX: PV1, Provaris, the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of the Company’s development activities for the quarter that ended 31 Dember 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

CoTec Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

CoTec Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Virka Project Sampling Returns High-Grade Mineralisation

Blackrock Silver Steps Out and Hits Multiple +1 kg/t AgEq Intercepts in First Assays from Resource Expansion Program at Tonopah West

Red Cloud Sets Agenda for the 2025 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase Live in Toronto

Riverside Resources Receives Conditional TSX-V Approval for Spin-Out of Ontario Gold Projects and Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Related News

Uranium Investing

Virka Project Sampling Returns High-Grade Mineralisation

Silver Investing

Blackrock Silver Steps Out and Hits Multiple +1 kg/t AgEq Intercepts in First Assays from Resource Expansion Program at Tonopah West

Precious Metals Investing

Riverside Resources Receives Conditional TSX-V Approval for Spin-Out of Ontario Gold Projects and Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Announces Upsize of its Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

Base Metals Investing

Noble and Canada Nickel Close Transactions Under Implementation Agreement

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Scoping Study for North America's Largest Nickel Sulphate Refinery Outlines Low-Cost and Low-Carbon Supply for the EV Battery Supply Chain

×