CoTec Announces Stock Option, Deferred Share Unit And Restricted Share Unit Grants

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") announces that a total of 1,152,104 incentive stock options (the "Options") have been granted to a director and two officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

The Options have an effective grant date of August 14, 2025, and are exercisable for a period of 10 years at a price of $0.91 per common share, with 1/3 of the Options vesting every 12 months, over a 3-year period.

Furthermore, the Company has issued 329,670 deferred share units to members of the Board of Directors as compensation and 1,076,365 restricted share units ("RSU's") to a director and two officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's long term incentive plan. The RSU's have an effective grant date of August 14, 2025, and vest over a three-year period as to 1/3 every 12 months.

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX-V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbols CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid tier disruptor in the commodities sector.

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments, the value of such investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.sedar.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, Canada June 1 1, 2025 TheNewswire The Investing News Network (INN) has published a new sponsored INNspired article titled " Recycling Rare Earths: Path to Securing North American Supply Chains ," highlighting how technological innovation is reshaping the rare earth sector through sustainable recycling solutions.

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, Canada June 1 0 2025 TheNewswire - The Investing News Network (INN) has published a new sponsored INNspired article titled " Recycling Rare Earths: Path to Securing North American Supply Chains ," highlighting how technological innovation is reshaping the rare earth sector through sustainable recycling solutions.

