Cosa Resources Attends Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver on September 26th and 27th

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce attendance at Metals Investor Forum ("MIF") in Vancouver on September 26th and 27th, 2025.

President and CEO, Keith Bodnarchuk, will be presenting at MIF on September 26th at JW Marriott Parq, 9 Smithe St, Vancouver, BC.

Jeff Clark, editor of the Paydirt Prospector, will be introducing Keith Bodnarchuk at 2:40 p.m. local time. Mr. Bodnarchuk will provide an overview and update on the Company's exploration progress and future plans including drilling results at the Murphy Lake North uranium project. Murphy Lake North is a 70/30 Joint Venture between Cosa Resources (70%) and its largest shareholder, Denison Mines.

Investors are encouraged to visit the Cosa Resources booth on September 26th or 27th to speak with either Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO, or Justin Rodko, Corporate Development Manager.

Please see the link below to the September 2025 Vancouver Metals Investor Forum web page for more information at https://metalsinvestorforum.com/metals-investor-forum-vancouver/. For those unable to attend in person, please use the following link to join the event virtually. https://metalsinvestorforum.com/virtual-live-stream/.

Digital Marketing Services Agreement

The Company further reports that it has entered into an agreement with Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") dated September 23rd, 2025 (the "Machai Agreement"), pursuant to which Machai will provide a digital marketing campaign. The term of the Machai Agreement is for 3-months for total compensation of C$150,000 (plus GST), to be paid up front.

Under the Machai Agreement, Machai will execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company commencing in September 2025, including branding and content creation, data optimization services, including search engine optimization, search engine marketing, lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, e-mail marketing and brand marketing.

Machai is a marketing, advertising and public awareness firm based out of Vancouver, B.C., specializing in advertising and public awareness in the metals and mining, technology, and special situation sectors.

The payment described herein will come from the Company's general working capital account. Other than as discussed herein, Machai does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the company or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Machai is arm's length to the company, and the Machai agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple underexplored 100% owned and Cosa-operated Joint Venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, the majority of which reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

In January of 2025, the Company entered a transformative strategic collaboration with Denison that has secured Cosa access into several additional highly prospective eastern Athabasca uranium exploration projects. As Cosa's largest shareholder, Denison gains exposure to Cosa's potential for exploration success and its pipeline of uranium projects.

Cosa's award-winning management team has a long track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for their previous involvement in discovering IsoEnergy's Hurricane deposit. Prior to Hurricane, Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison's Gryphon deposit and 92 Energy's GMZ zone and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.

The Company's core focus throughout 2025 is drilling at the Murphy Lake North Joint Venture. Murphy Lake North is a 70/30 Joint Venture between Cosa and Denison respectively and is located at the northern end of the Larocque Lake trend. The Project is within three kilometres of and on trend with the Hurricane deposit. Drilling completed by Cosa in 2025 identified multiple zones of strong sandstone structure and alteration and weakly elevated radioactivity underlain by large graphitic structures rooted in basement rocks. The Company is planning additional follow up work.

Contact

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO
info@cosaresources.ca
+1 888-899-2672 (COSA)
www.cosaresources.ca

