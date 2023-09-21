Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

What are Silver Futures? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Max Resource Discovers New Copper & Silver Target at CESAR

Diggers and Dealers 2023 Presentation

Northern Dynasty: CEO Provides Open Letter on Recent Events

Abra Cash Flow Positive

Lancaster Resources MT Results Show Strong Lithium Targets

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Controlled Thermal Resources

Solis Minerals Ltd.

SLMN:CA

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Updated!)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Cosa Resources Announces Change of Year End

Cosa Resources Announces Change of Year End

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is changing its fiscal year-end to December 31st, from its current fiscal year-end of October 31st. The notice for the year-end change required under National Instrument 51-102 has been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cosa Resources believes this change of year-end will better align the Company's financial reporting periods to that of its peer group in the mineral resources sector, which will allow investors to more easily compare quarterly and annual financial results.

As a result, Cosa Resources will report audited financial results for a fourteen-month (14) transitional fiscal year from November 1, 2022 to December 31, 2023, with a comparative of twelve-month (12) audited financial statements from November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022. Afterwards, the Company will revert to a customary quarterly reporting calendar based on a December 31st financial year-end, with fiscal quarters ending on the last day in March, June, September, and December each year.

About Cosa Resources

Cosa Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and is focused on the exploration of its uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio includes nine uranium exploration properties totaling over 155,700 ha across the Athabasca Basin region.

The team behind Cosa Resources has a track record of success in Saskatchewan, with several decades of combined experience in uranium exploration, discovery, and development in the province.

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO
info@cosaresources.ca
+1 888-899-2672 (COSA)

Cautionary Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181317

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cosa ResourcesCOSA:CCCSE:COSAEnergy Investing
COSA:CC
Cosa Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Cosa Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cosa Resources (CSE:COSA)

Cosa Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces Expansion of Ursa Property, Acquisition of Polaris and Eclipse Uranium Exploration Properties in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Announces Expansion of Ursa Property, Acquisition of Polaris and Eclipse Uranium Exploration Properties in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its Ursa Project and the acquisition of the 100% owned Polaris and Eclipse uranium exploration properties in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

Cosa Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "COSAF". Common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "COSA", as well as on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the new symbol "SSKU".

Keith Bodnarchuk, President & CEO, commented: "Given our team's successful track record of discovery and delivery of shareholder value, and our growing portfolio of under-explored Athabasca Basin uranium projects in Northern Saskatchewan, we have seen continued interest from investors outside of Canada, and are excited to provide them with easier access and exposure to Cosa as we grow and advance as a company."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces Acquisition of Orbit Uranium Exploration Property in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Announces Acquisition of Orbit Uranium Exploration Property in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 26, 2023 Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 100% owned Orbit uranium exploration property in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Closes C$5.5 Million Private Placement

Cosa Resources Closes C$5.5 Million Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 21, 2023 Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the brokered private placement previously announced by the Company on May 30, 2023 for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,557,795.50 (the " Offering "). The Offering was conducted by Haywood Securities Inc. (the " Agent ") as sole agent and bookrunner.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces C$5 Million Private Placement

Cosa Resources Announces C$5 Million Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood " or the " Agent ") who has agreed to sell, on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, 2,857,200 hard dollar units of the Company (the " Hard Dollar Units ") at a price of C$0.35 per Hard Dollar Unit (the " Hard Dollar Issue Price "), and 7,767,000 charity flow-through units of the Company (the " Charity FT Units ", and together with the Hard Dollar Units, the " Units ") at a price of C$0.515 per Charity FT Unit (the " Charity FT Issue Price "), for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$5,000,025 (collectively, the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Confirms New Uranium Mineralization at Depth at ACKIO, Mineralization Remains Open

Baselode Confirms New Uranium Mineralization at Depth at ACKIO, Mineralization Remains Open

  • AK23-88: 0.32% over 16.5 m at 184 m drill hole depth, including 0.53% over 3.0 m and 0.75% over 1.5 m (best uranium intersection beneath 150 m depth)
  • Mineralization remains open at depth
  • Assays from 25 remaining drill holes on this program are pending

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce uranium ("U3O8") assay results from 11 drill holes (AK23-81 to AK23-91) of the 7,500 m diamond drilling program (the "Program") targeting the deepest parts of the ACKIO high-grade uranium system ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project"). The assays reported herein are all from the deepest drilling at ACKIO. Baselode anticipates, based on previously released radioactivity results, to release even more encouraging results from shallower intersections with pending assay results from 25 drill holes remaining.

"The results from the deep targets in drill holes AK23-88 and AK23-82 clearly demonstrate mineralization remains strong and open at depth as we attempt to connect the near-surface mineralization with these new zones at depth. The assay results from hole AK23-88 rank it is a top-ten drill hole at ACKIO. In particular, AK23-88 intersected 4 individual high-grade uranium lenses, including 0.53% over 3.0 m and 0.75% over 1.5 m, while holes AK23-84 through AK23-88 demonstrate continuity of higher grades of mineralization at depth. ACKIO is a robust uranium system with shallow mineralization extending deep and remains open for additional discovery potential," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces Mobilization To Moon Lake South For Drill Program

CanAlaska Announces Mobilization To Moon Lake South For Drill Program

Program is Focused on Testing Extensions of New High-Grade Uranium Mineralization

Two Drill Program Continues at Pike Zone Discovery on West McArthur JV Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Stakes 11,143 Hectare Constellation Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Stakes 11,143 Hectare Constellation Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

18 Kilometres of Priority Basement Uranium Target Corridors Identified

60 Kilometres from the Key Lake Uranium Mine and Mill

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Radio Fuels Energy Corp. Announces Resignation of Director

Radio Fuels Energy Corp. Announces Resignation of Director

Radio Fuels Energy Corp. (CSE: CAKE) (OTCQB: CKEFF) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Denis Laviolette as a director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Laviolette for his contributions and wishes him well on his future endeavours.

About Radio Fuels Energy Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals to Present at the 2023 Beaver Creek Precious Metal Summit - Energy Transition Session, September 12-15, 2023

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the 2023 Beaver Creek Precious Metal Summit - Energy Transition Session, September 12-15, 2023

Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) will be presenting at the Energy Transition Session of the Beaver Creek Precious Metal Summit, September 12-15, 2023. Participation is by invite only and delegates must register at https:www.precioussummit.comevent2023-precious-metals-summit-beaver-creek.

The Energy Transition Session opens on Tuesday September 12 at 8am for a Panel discussion with David Talbot, Mining Analyst, Red Cloud Securities, John Feneck, Feneck Consulting and Michael Konnert, Inventa Capital Corp. The session will have presentations from twelve companies with energy metal projects - uranium, copper, nickel and tin.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Completes Drilling on Its Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Forum Completes Drilling on Its Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that it has completed its inaugural drill program on its Thelon Basin uranium project located 100 km west of the Hamlet of Baker Lake, Nunavut. Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,500 hectares of ground adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium project (Figure1). Five holes were completed on two uranium targets, Tatiggaq and Ned for a total of 991 metres. Assay results are expected in SeptemberOctober.

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Forum's VP, Exploration, stated, "Forum's drill program successfully infilled and extended uranium mineralization at the near surface Tatiggaq deposit located five kilometres west of Orano's Andrew Lake and End deposits, which together contain a total of 93 million pounds of uranium at its Kiggavik uranium project. This drill program was successful in confirming our understanding of the controls of mineralization, which will focus our targeting in Forum's next drill program to extend the deposit at depth and along strike. Only 200 metres of this 1.5 kilometre long anomaly has been drill tested. The drilling at Ned shows that the area is fertile for unconformity-type uranium mineralization processes due to the intersection of clay alteration in the sandstone."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Cosa Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FIRST ESG REPORT

Beyond Lithium Expands Three Lithium Exploration Projects, Also Acquires New Property

Portofino Increases and Closes $965,000 Financing

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Permit for McKenzie Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Related News

Base Metals Investing

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FIRST ESG REPORT

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Expands Three Lithium Exploration Projects, Also Acquires New Property

Lithium Investing

Portofino Increases and Closes $965,000 Financing

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Permit for McKenzie Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Alpha Lithium Files Improved Preliminary Economic Assessment and Provides Update on Strategic Review Process

Graphite Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Environmental, Social & Governance Update

Lithium Investing

Latest Tests Reveal Potential For Increased Organic Growth At Rhyolite Ridge

×