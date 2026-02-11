Cosa Announces Option of Aurora Project to Traction Uranium for Over $10 Million in Consideration and Project Expenditures

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has signed an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Traction Uranium Corp. ("Traction") (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FSE: Z1K) pursuant to which Traction has a right to earn up to an 80% interest in Cosa's Aurora uranium project ("Aurora" or the "Project") effective February 10, 2026.
Highlights
Total consideration and expenditure commitments for up to 80% of the Aurora Project includes over $9 million in partner funded exploration, $1.5 million in cash payments, and 5 million shares of Traction
Cosa to be initial project operator and collect an operator fee
Aurora has not been drilled since 1979 with few drill holes effectively evaluating basement stratigraphy; geophysical work completed by Cosa has identified initial target areas
Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO of Cosa commented: "Cosa's primary focus remains on testing high-priority drill targets at the Darby and Murphy Lake North Joint Ventures with Denison Mines, including the ongoing fully funded drill program at the Darby Project. Advancing Darby and Murphy Lake North will continue to be a top priority for the Company, however we are committed to advancing the remainder of our eastern Athabasca portfolio with dedicated partners. Aurora is well located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin, and initial work by Cosa has identified several priority target areas. We are excited to work with the team at Traction Uranium to advance Aurora."
About the Agreement
Traction can earn up to an 80% interest in the Aurora Project by sole funding work and completing cash and share payments over five earn-in phases summarized in Table 1.
Table 1 - Aurora Option Terms
|Exploration
Expenditures
|Cash
Payments
|Shares of
Traction
|Traction
Total
Ownership
|Deadline
|Signing
|$25,000
|250,000
|0%
|Phase 1
|$1,150,000
|$75,000
|500,000
|20%
|31 December 2026*
|Phase 2
|$2,000,000
|$100,000
|500,000
|35%
|31 December 2027
|Phase 3
|$2,000,000
|$100,000
|750,000
|49%
|31 December 2028
|Phase 4
|$2,000,000
|$200,000
|1,000,000
|65%
|31 December 2029
|Phase 5
|$2,000,000
|$1,000,000
|2,000,000
|80%
|31 December 2030
|$9,150,000
|$1,500,000
|5,000,000
*Includes cash payments of $25,000 due 01 June 2026 and $50,000 due 31 December 2026
Upon completion of each of phases 2 through 5, Traction will have the option to continue the earn-in or elect to enter a Joint Venture with Cosa. Traction is entitled to expedite the earn-in and advance the exploration work plan as desired. Should Traction terminate the Agreement before completion of phases 1 and 2, all consideration paid to Cosa will be forfeited and Cosa's ownership of Aurora will revert to 100%. Cosa will be the initial operator for the earn-in and is entitled to charge an operator fee. If Traction completes the earn-in requirements of Phase 4, it will have the option to assume operatorship of the Project.
Shares of Traction that are issued to Cosa will be subject to a standard hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance, pursuant to Canadian securities regulations.
About Aurora
Aurora covers a 17-kilometre section of the southeastern rim of the Athabasca Basin located 16 kilometres east of Key Lake, the site of an operational uranium mill and past producing uranium mine, and 40 kilometres south of the GMZ (Figure 1). Sandstone cover is expected to be less than 100 metres thick in the northern third of Aurora and absent in the remainder. Though no diamond drilling has been completed on the Project since 1979, review of historical drill hole logs has identified several zones of hydrothermal alteration. Airborne gravity gradient and Versatile Transient Electromagnetic (VTEM) surveying completed by Cosa in 2024 identified initial target areas at Aurora.
Next Steps
Property-wide airborne radiometric surveying is expected to commence once conditions permit and follow up plans include ground-truthing, prospecting and surficial sampling. Cosa and Traction aim to undertake drilling at Aurora in 2027.
Figure 1 - The Aurora Project Location
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/283497_c021519574d24aae_003full.jpg
About Cosa Resources Corp.
Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple underexplored 100% owned and Cosa-operated joint venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, the majority of which reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.
In January of 2025, the Company entered a transformative strategic collaboration with Denison Mines (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) that has secured access to several additional highly prospective eastern Athabasca uranium exploration projects. As Cosa's largest shareholder, Denison gains exposure to Cosa's potential for exploration success and its pipeline of uranium projects.
Cosa's award-winning management team has a track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for the discovery of the Hurricane uranium deposit. Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison's Gryphon deposit and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.
The Company's focus throughout 2026 is drilling at the Darby and MLN projects in the eastern Athabasca Basin. Both projects are operated by Cosa and are 70/30 joint ventures between Cosa and Denison respectively. Drilling is ongoing at Darby and will evaluate target areas with anomalous uranium, clay alteration, and historical mineralization intersected nearby. Drilling at MLN will follow up 2025 drilling which intersected broad zones of structurally controlled alteration over roughly 2 kilometres of strike length.
About Traction Uranium Corp.
Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FSE: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.
Technical Disclosure
Historical drilling results from Aurora are available within the Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database references 74H-0024, 74H07-0017, and 74H07-0031. Confirmatory relogging of these drill holes has not been completed as the core storage locations are unknown or have been destroyed by wildfire.
Qualified Person
The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andy Carmichael, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cosa. Mr. Carmichael is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.
Cautionary Statements
