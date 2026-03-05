Corsair's Elgato Unveils Wave Next: A Unified Audio Platform Designed to Power the Next Generation of Creators

Wave Next integrates breakthrough hardware, intelligent software, and hands-on control into one seamless ecosystem redefining how modern audio is created, managed, and experienced.
Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) ("Corsair" or the "Company"), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance products for gamers, streamers, content-creators, gaming PC builders, and SIM driving enthusiasts, today announced the launch of Wave Next, the most ambitious evolution of its Elgato audio platform since its debut in 2020. Built on invaluable insight from hundreds of thousands of creators, Wave Next transforms fragmented audio workflows into a unified, scalable ecosystem, combining free professional-grade software, purpose-built hardware with custom silicon and tactile control surfaces into one cohesive platform.
"Wave Next reflects our commitment to building the digital production infrastructure of the future," said Thi La, Chief Executive Officer of Corsair. "By integrating software intelligence with purpose-built hardware, we are delivering one of the most advanced workflow control solutions to streamers, podcasters, VTubers, and digital content creators."
Wave Next represents a strategic expansion of Corsair's leadership in the creator economy – strengthening differentiation, deepening customer engagement, and extending long-term growth opportunities across hardware and software.
"When we launched Wave, our mission was to simplify audio for creators," said Julian Fest, SVP and General Manager of Corsair's Elgato. "Five years of real-world insight and hundreds of thousands of real-world setups have enabled us to evolve Wave into a scalable platform that expands our reach, deepens ecosystem integration, and strengthens our competitive differentiation to capture more value across the creator economy."
Custom Silicon That Changes the Signal Path
Every new Wave device is powered by Wave FX Processor, a custom chip developed in partnership with Lewitt Audio. This breakthrough architecture reimagines how audio moves from microphone to application, shifting critical processing to the hardware layer.
The result is zero-latency onboard DSP, reduced CPU load, studio-grade processing without routing complexity, and clean, finished audio delivered directly to any application. This hardware-level innovation creates meaningful differentiation, strengthens defensibility, and positions Corsair's Elgato Wave products well above commodity alternatives.
A Scalable Ecosystem Built to Grow With Creators
Wave Next launches with a full lineup designed to scale from entry-level creators to professional dual-microphone setups:
- Wave:3 MK.2: USB condenser microphone with integrated processing and onboard settings storage
- Wave XLR MK.2: Professional XLR interface with 80 dB of clean gain
- XLR Dock MK.2: Modular XLR expansion for Stream Deck +
- Wave XLR Pro: Dual-input audio matrix with independent hardware mixes that is shipping in Q2 2026.
- Stream Deck + XL : 36 LCD keys, multifunction dials, and touch strip for real-time tactile control
Users can begin with a single USB microphone and expand into multi-microphone or dual-PC environments without rebuilding workflows. Software, silicon, and control are designed to work as one. This modular, scalable design increases customer lifetime value, drives attach rates across product categories, and strengthens ecosystem stickiness.
Designed for Today. Built for What's Next.
As Corsair continues to position Elgato's solutions as the platform standard for streaming and digital production workflows, Wave Next represents a meaningful step forward in digital control innovation. It brings together intelligent software, premium hardware, and smart control into a unified, scalable creator experience.
By enabling seamless management of microphones, audio channels, effects, and streaming outputs through an intuitive interface, Elgato delivers a powerful central command layer for digital creators.
Availability
Customers can order Wave:3 MK.2, Wave XLR MK.2, XLR Dock MK.2, and Stream Deck + XL starting today on elgato.com and at authorized retailers in CORSAIR'S global network. Wave XLR Pro ships Q2 2026. Wave Link 3.0 is available as a free download at elgato.com .
About Wave
Since launching the first Wave microphone in 2020, Elgato has continually expanded its audio portfolio to include interfaces, mounts, studio accessories, and software. Stream Deck brings it all together, enabling direct control over every aspect of audio. Wave Next is the next chapter: a unified ecosystem built to scale with any setup, making professional-grade audio more accessible, intuitive, and connected than ever before.
About Elgato
Elgato is a world leader in online audiovisual technology, empowering content creators and digital professionals to transform their ideas into immersive, impactful experiences. From award-winning cameras, microphones, and lighting to control surfaces, capture cards, and studio mounts, Elgato sets industry benchmarks that shape the future of digital storytelling. Backed by parent company Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR), the brand leverages a strong global distribution network and consistent product innovation to deliver sustained growth. A trusted name in a rapidly expanding market, Elgato drives value for both creators and investors through its commitment to excellence and forward-thinking strategy.
About Corsair
Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance products for gamers, streamers, content-creators, gaming PC builders, and SIM driving enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells products under its Fanatec brand, the leading end-to-end premium Sim Racing product line; Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators; SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers; Drop, the leading community-driven mechanical keyboard brand; and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.
