CORSAIR Launches VOXARA, Its First Premium USB Gaming Condenser Microphone

Studio-Grade Vocals, Elgato Wave Link App, and Vibrant Customizable RGB Bring Complete Audio Control to Gamers and Streamers
CORSAIR ® (Nasdaq: CRSR) is excited to announce the launch of VOXARA, the company's first premium USB gaming condenser microphone. Built from CORSAIR hardware expertise and Elgato's industry-leading Wave Link software, VOXARA delivers studio-grade vocals with deep customization and seamless ecosystem integration, giving gamers and streamers exceptional vocal quality and powerful audio control from the moment it's plugged in. Its sleek, durable construction and vibrant customizable RGB lighting add a premium touch to any modern gaming or streaming setup.
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CORSAIR® (Nasdaq: CRSR) is excited to announce the launch of VOXARA, the company's first premium USB gaming condenser microphone. Built from CORSAIR hardware expertise and Elgato's industry-leading Wave Link software, VOXARA delivers studio-grade vocals with deep customization and seamless ecosystem integration, giving gamers and streamers exceptional vocal quality and powerful audio control from the moment it's plugged in. Its sleek, durable construction and vibrant customizable RGB lighting add a premium touch to any modern gaming or streaming setup.
"VOXARA reflects our continued commitment to building connected experiences across the CORSAIR family ecosystem," said Tobias Brinkmann, SVP & GM Gaming. "By combining our expertise in gaming hardware with Elgato's industry-leading audio software, we've created a microphone that not only delivers premium sound and deep customization, but also provides a seamlessly integrated experience designed around the needs of gamers, streamers, and creators."
Studio-Grade Vocals
Whether you're streaming, gaming, or recording content, VOXARA is built to make your voice sound its best. At the heart of VOXARA is a large 25mm condenser capsule engineered to capture voices with greater warmth, detail, and character than standard-sized capsules. VOXARA records in 32-bit audio, providing a wide dynamic range to pick up both quiet and loud moments while offering additional headroom that help reduces the risk of clipping. Combined with a 192 kHz sample rate, VOXARA captures audio with greater accuracy, reduced digital artifacts, and improved transient response for cleaner recordings and exceptional overall fidelity.
Complete Audio Control
VOXARA integrates seamlessly with Elgato Wave Link 3.0, giving users a powerful hub for managing their entire audio setup. Route your mic, game audio, music, and chat into independent channels, then mix and balance them without interrupting your session. From there, easily take your audio to the next level with professional VST and AU plugins, custom audio effects, EQ presets, and more from the ever-expanding Elgato Marketplace.
VOXARA also puts essential controls directly at your fingertips. An integrated OLED screen keeps headset volume, mic gain, balance, and mute status always visible, while a multi-function scroll wheel adjusts them on the fly. A single touch of the tap-to-mute sensor instantly silences the mic, paired with clear visual feedback so you always know when you're live or muted.
Clear, Crisp Communication
To ensure you sound your best in any environment, VOXARA includes Voice Focus directly into Wave Link with no additional download needed. Powered by ai|coustics, Voice Focus intelligently removes background noise, room echo, and reverb while isolating and enhancing your voice in real time.
VOXARA reinforces that clarity with hardware designed to keep the focus on your voice. A cardioid pickup pattern prioritizes audio directly in front of the microphone while reducing unwanted noise from the sides and rear. Further reducing noise, an integrated shock mount and built-in pop filter block desk vibrations, handling noises, and harsh plosives for clean, steady audio during voice chats, streams, or recordings.
Premium Style Built for Any Setup
VOXARA pairs its premium audio performance with a refined design built to complement modern gaming and creator setups. Customizable RGB lighting offers a variety of personalization options, including multi-color effects, static color modes, and a dynamic level meter mode that visually responds to your mic input in real time. Lighting can be customized directly within Wave Link or synchronized across iCUE-compatible devices in iCUE Murals available via iCUE Apps (Beta) for a unified look.
Slot VOXARA exactly where you want it, on any rig, with flexible mounting options and broad device compatibility. A detachable aluminum stand provides sturdy desktop placement, while included mounting adapters make it easy to attach VOXARA to standard boom arms. The included braided USB-C cable enables simple plug-and-play setup on Windows and macOS, with audio support for PlayStation ® 5, PlayStation ® 4, Nintendo Switch™, and Nintendo Switch™ 2.
Bringing together CORSAIR-engineered hardware and the power of Elgato software, VOXARA delivers a complete audio experience that empowers gamers, streamers, and creators to play, perform and create with confidence.
Availability, Warranty, and Pricing
The CORSAIR VOXARA USB Gaming Condenser Microphone is available immediately in Black and White through the CORSAIR Webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.
VOXARA is backed by a CORSAIR's 2-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.
For more information on VOXARA, visit: https://www.corsair.com/voxara
For more information on iCUE Apps, visit: https://www.corsair.com/us/en/s/icue/icue-apps-beta
For more information on Elgato Marketplace, visit: https://marketplace.elgato.com/
For more information on Elgato Wave Link, visit: https://www.elgato.com/us/en/s/wave-link-app
For current pricing, questions, or information on other CORSAIR innovations, please contact your regional PR representative from the list below.
About CORSAIR
CORSAIR (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance products and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. CORSAIR also sells products under its Fanatec brand, the leading end-to-end premium sim racing product line; Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators; SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers; and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.
Copyright ©2026 CORSAIR Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other companies and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.
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