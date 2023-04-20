GamingInvesting News

Corsair Gaming to Report Q1 2023 Financial Results on May 10

Corsair Gaming® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced it will release its first quarter 2023 results and financial outlook after the NASDAQ close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, with its management hosting a conference call to discuss results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time that same day.

The 2:00 p.m. PDT conference call will be accessible on Corsair's Investor Relations website at https://ir.corsair.com , or by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (USA) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) with conference ID 13737369. A replay will be available approximately 3 hours after the live call ends on Corsair's Investor Relations website, or through May 17, 2023 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), with passcode 13737369.

About Corsair Gaming

CORSAIR (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Corsair also sells products under its Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops.

Investor Relations:
Ronald van Veen
ir@corsair.com
510-578-1407

Media:
David Ross
david.ross@corsair.com
+44 11 8208 0542

NETMARBLE ANNOUNCES UPCOMING PRE-DOWNLOAD FOR ITS NEW METAVERSE BOARD GAME META WORLD: MY CITY

Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, announced that pre-download for Meta World : My City a new metaverse board game featuring virtual real estate and building collection, will start on April 18 4 p.m. PDT. Players can pre-download the game by visiting Google Play and App Store starting April 18 4 p.m. PDT ahead of the game's official launch on April 18 8 p.m. PDT .

Special pre-registration events are also currently taking place in anticipation of the game's launch. Players can pre-register and secure special in-game items by visiting official website , Google Play , and App Store .

  • Pre-registration on Google Play or App Store will provide in-game items such as Epic Character Summon Ticket, an Avatar Costume Set, Gold, a Seulgi Character Card, and more.
  • Selected participants who post content about the pre-registration or retweet the official announcement with the hashtag #MetaWorld on Facebook or Twitter will acquire the Epic Character Card (Beatrice), Epic Character Summon Ticket, and Diamonds.

Various events that provide myriads of rewards will be held upon launch. Plenty of rewards like virtual real-estate of Meta World including Arcade Game Center Structure Item will be given to players at the top of the board game ranking. In addition, everyday an Epic Character Summon Ticket will be provided to players who check-in for seven days. Players will also have the chance to earn in-game items like Gold, Diamonds and Champions League Tickets through the Special Fortune Wheel.

Meta World : My City is the sequel to the highly popular game Let's Get Rich , which attracted over 200 million players around the world. The game features board game mechanics and the opportunity to have virtual lands and buildings in the metaverse that are based on real world locations like New York City . Netmarble plans to further develop Meta World : My City to be a platform where players will be able to actively interact with each other and enjoy various types of games in the metaverse world. The game will be a part of MBX, a gaming blockchain ecosystem launched by MARBLEX.

Players can access new information and updates on Meta World : My City by subscribing to the official community channels on Discord , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading developer and publisher of top-grossing mobile games worldwide. Through powerful franchises and collaborations with acclaimed IP holders, Netmarble strives to elevate the gaming experience and entertain audiences globally. As a parent company of Kabam and SpinX Games, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, The King of Fighters ALLSTAR, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, and forthcoming PC games like Paragon: The Overprime. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com/en

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX is a blockchain-powered subsidiary of Netmarble Corp. Netmarble Corp. is a well-established developer and publisher of mobile games, comprised of more than 6,000 game industry veterans and blockchain technology experts from across the globe. MARBLEX aims to bring the highest quality blockchain games to market by providing key services such as a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralized exchange, token staking and an NFT Marketplace. MBX, a proprietary blockchain ecosystem launched by MARBLEX, allows gamers to advance their experiences through organic engagement and rewards for participation. The MBX ecosystem can be enjoyed as part of popular Netmarble titles, such as A3: Still Alive, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and The King of Fighters Arena .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netmarble-announces-upcoming-pre-download-for-its-new-metaverse-board-game-meta-world-my-city-301796574.html

SOURCE Netmarble

Moms of The Biggest Gamers Infiltrate Their Children's Livestreams to Surprise Them and Kickstart Conversations about Gut Health

The "Ready Player Mom" activation from Sanofi's Enterogermina and MRM Spain created look-alike avatars for the mothers in gameplay to pull off the surprise

- Sanofi's Enterogermina, the world's leading probiotics brand, found a clever way to help parents teach their children the importance of gut health by having their avatars "crash" their children's livestreams. The campaign "Ready Player Mom" aims to highlight the threats of typical "gamer diets" by tapping mothers of Brazil's most prominent gaming influencers to infiltrate the virtual gaming worlds that have captured their children's attention.

Eikonikos to Showcase High Fashion NFT Collection for the Metaverse

Metaverse Company, Eikonikos is excited to announce the upcoming release of their AVRA Collection tomorrow! The AVRA Collection is a wearable NFT collection of 3248 unique pieces of clothing that can be worn by any Eikonikos Metaverse Avatar NFT holder.

AVRA Collection

The Eikonikos team has had a remarkable year, consistently delivering on their promises to the Cardano NFT community. Following the successful launch of Eikonikos Genesis Passports in May 2022 , the groundbreaking project has now become the first Cardano Metaverse to release a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) on the cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5.

Eikonikos' mint event captivated the Cardano NFT audience, and the team continued to deliver on its commitments. In just six months following the initial release, they distributed a series of NFTs with in-game utility to holders, including hoodies, yachts, pegasus, and PFP collections.

The momentum didn't stop there.In the beginning of 2023, the Eikonikos team unveiled the Sokinoki App, the gateway to their metaverse. More recently, in February, they launched the Beta version of their virtual planet, which includes three different areas of the world map: the Grand Frontier, the Eikodium, and the Iris Sleeping Pod.

Eikonikos has another surprise in store for its users. Following the Beta release, the team introduced the AVRA Collection, an innovative addition to their ecosystem, packed with IRL and in-game utilities. Users will not only benefit from well-being sessions but they will also be eligible to claim Land in AVRA Island, among other things.

The AVRA Collection is the brainchild of renowned fashionista and well-being coach Aiisha Ramadan . It features exclusive, limited-edition clothing inspired by various aspects of life, including chakras, Yin Yang , Kundalini, the Sun, and the Moon. This latest development further establishes Eikonikos as a trailblazer in the Cardano NFT and Metaverse space.

"While creating these designs I was on a silent retreat in Nepal , and in the end we got a symbiotic result of the state of mind and infinite possibilities, cause on the Metaverse you can extend what in real life you couldn't." , Aiisha stated when discussing her inspiration for the collection.

The AVRA collection is just around the corner and its packed with utilities and use cases for holders! The NFT holder will receive a variety of exclusive benefits, namely a land plot in AVRA Island, near the Aiisha Studio and a mystery box containing gear, weapons and part of their initial ADA. Other benefits of purchasing a piece of the AVRA Collection include:

  • Access to the AVRA game, a P2E quest-based game where players can not only earn game coins, and other digital assets, as well as mint their gamer profiles as NFTs;
  • Exclusive access to the AVRA Studio, a space that promotes holistic well-being in the metaverse through Yoga, fitness, mindfulness, therapies, and healing sessions.
  • Land Plot, AVRA NFT buyers will be given virtual land near the AVRA studio.
  • The Access Pass Privileges, allow NFT holders to enter Eikonikos and explore its vast and immersive world.
  • Staking in the Eikonikos Pool, AVRA Collection NFT Holders will be granted the ability to have a stake in the Eikonikos pool
  • AVRA DAO membership, allows community members to participate actively in the strategic decision-making process for the development of the AVRA Studio and the AVRA Community within the Metaverse.

Eikonikos is gearing up for a monumental event at their Eikodium to unveil this collection, marking not only the premiere of Amphitheatre events but also the inauguration of metaverse access through web browsers. Stay tuned to their socials and connect your passports to the Sokinoki app, to fully experience The Other Planet experience!

About Eikonikos
Eikonikos is one of the first and fastest growing major metaverse companies built on the Cardano blockchain disruptively integrating every human touchpoint, where top brands, media and entertainment industries will interact with users and test their new innovations and projects, from ecommerce, gaming, learning, socializing, dating and more.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eikonikos-to-showcase-high-fashion-nft-collection-for-the-metaverse-301799164.html

SOURCE Eikonikos

Kindred set to launch proprietary platform in New Jersey

Kindred has received final approval for its proprietary platform from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. Introducing the Kindred platform in New Jersey will provide an enhanced customer experience, better analytics, and improved flexibility. The platform is expected to go live in mid-May.

- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) has received final approval for its proprietary gaming platform from the New Jersey regulator, the Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE). The approval is an important step towards rolling out the Kindred platform across Kindred's North America footprint.

BRN Token, 'Gateway to Metaverse,' Soon To Be Listed on Gate.io

BRN Token, a metaverse cryptocurrency, will be listed on Gate.io, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, on April 27. Serving more than 13 million users worldwide, Gate.io features over 1,400 cryptocurrencies and boasts a 24-hour trading volume of more than $5 billion. "We're pleased to announce that our BRN Token will be listed on Gate.io later this month," Baran Ozcan says.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/162636_a7492a5bd4317b32_001.jpg

VIMworld Introduces Digital Companion Pets with Massive Rewards

Up to $25,000 Jackpots in 170+ Digital Pets Variations Highlight Major Release

VIMworld, the immersive play-to-win-and-earn NFT platform has launched several new features, and these are game-changers! The new Incubation and Companion features introduce a whole new level of excitement to the VIMworld community, unlocking rewards, unique utilities and a new generation of NFT Companion that enhances a SmartNFT VIM's performance. The new VIMworld leaderboard meanwhile, gets completely revamped to make sure top performers in multiple categories get recognized and rewarded.

×