Corsair Gaming to Present at Macquarie Capital's Bright Ideas Consumer Conference in NYC

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) ("Corsair" or the "Company"), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance products for gamers, streamers, content-creators, gaming PC builders, and SIM driving enthusiasts, today announced it will present to institutional investors at Macquarie Capital's Eleventh Annual Bright Ideas Consumer Conference, on March 18, 2026, in New York City.

Gordon Mattingly, Corsair's Chief Financial Officer, will meet with institutional investors at the conference to discuss the Company's recent financial results, business trends and growth opportunities.

About Corsair

Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance products for gamers, streamers, content-creators, gaming PC builders, and SIM driving enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells products under its Fanatec brand, the leading end-to-end premium Sim Racing product line; Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators; SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers; Drop, the leading community-driven mechanical keyboard brand; and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Pasquale
ir@corsair.com
914-337-8801

Media Contact:
media@corsair.com
510-657-8747

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

