Corsair Gaming Acquires Trak Racer Assets

Creates a Complete Global Platform for Racing and Flight Simulation
Expands Addressable Market; Accelerates Direct-to-Consumer Growth
Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) ("Corsair" or the "Company"), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance products for gamers, streamers, content-creators, performance PC builders, and sim racing enthusiasts, today announced that it has acquired all the assets of Trak Racer, a global designer and manufacturer of premium racing and flight-simulation cockpits, frames, seats, monitor stands, motion systems and accessories.
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"This acquisition is a continuation of our strategy to scale our Gamer and Creator Peripherals segment into a much larger addressable market, with attractive margin expansion opportunities," said Thi La, Chief Executive Officer of Corsair. "Trak Racer meaningfully expands Fanatec's sim racing ecosystem, bringing an extensive SIM cockpit and accessories product portfolio, and a strong direct-to-consumer revenue mix that we believe will scale well across our global distribution network."
Strategic Rationale
The acquisition reflects Corsair's continued strategy of scaling its Gamer and Creator Peripherals segment into adjacent, enthusiast categories within the broader esports market. Sim racing represents one of the fastest-growing segments in the category, and Trak Racer's addition builds meaningfully on Corsair's existing Fanatec platform.
Founded in 2008 by Matt Sten, Trak Racer has built a loyal global following for its simulator cockpits, racing seats, and licensed and co-branded racing peripherals, with a product range spanning entry-level to premium and professional segments. The brand's portfolio complements Fanatec's existing sim racing technology, enabling a more complete, turnkey sim racing platform for consumers and professional racers alike.
Highly Complementary Simulation Portfolio
Corsair's Fanatec and Trak Racer approach the simulation market from complementary positions. Fanatec is centered on the electronic control system, including high-performance wheelbases, steering wheels, pedals, shifters and software for PC and consoles. Trak Racer is centered on the physical simulator, including aluminum-profile and tubular cockpits, seats, display mounts, peripheral mounts, motion and haptic systems, and turnkey racing and flight simulators. Both Fanatec and Trak Racer have long-standing relationships with leading F1 teams.
The combined portfolio is expected to further support integrated bundles, simplify configuration and purchasing, and increase the attachment of cockpits, controls, displays, gaming PCs and accessories, while preserving the product quality, innovation and customer choice that define both brands.
Direct-to-Consumer and Channel Opportunity
As most of Trak Racer's sales are direct to consumer, Corsair's global retail and distribution infrastructure provides an expansion opportunity to grow Trak Racer by leveraging Corsair's existing channel sale network.
Expanding into Flight Simulation
The transaction expands Corsair's serviceable available market beyond sim racing into flight simulation, a compelling adjacent category. Trak Racer's TR550 Flight Simulator will provide Corsair with an established foundation in the category, while its motion and haptic capabilities create additional opportunities across racing, flight and other forms of simulation.
In addition to giving Corsair an immediate position in flight simulation, the company will be able to leverage the same technical competencies that underpin sim racing: precision controls, structural rigidity, ergonomics, displays, PCs, software, VR, motion and haptics.
Expanding Brand, Licensing and Motorsport Partnerships
Beyond its cockpit and chassis technology, Trak Racer has a pipeline of brand licensing agreements and motorsport partnerships that management believes will support the platform's growth in the years ahead. These include a licensing relationship with Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), owner of the Hot Wheels and Matchbox brands, under which co-branded Hot Wheels and Matchbox sim racing products are planned to launch beginning in 2027, and an expanded, multi-product licensing arrangement with Porsche that extends the relationship from a single co-branded cockpit into a broader ecosystem of Porsche-branded simulation hardware.
Trak Racer also recently introduced the TRZ, believed to be the first mass-produced, mainstream-priced full-size motion motorcycle simulator, which debuted to strong reception at the 2026 Sim Racing Expo in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is expected to open a new product category for the combined company.
In motorsport, Trak Racer maintains an official partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula One Team dating back to 2020, and has separately introduced a co-branded simulator cockpit with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.
Corsair expects the acquisition to support its growth strategy through:
- Category expansion in a fast-growing market: Extending Corsair's Gamer and Creator Peripherals segment further into the sim racing category, a large and growing market with attractive margin profile.
- A more complete sim racing ecosystem: Pairing Fanatec's sim racing technology with Trak Racer's cockpit, chassis, and accessory portfolio.
- Strong D2C foundation: Trak Racer brings a well-established, high direct-to-consumer revenue mix that aligns with Corsair's broader channel strategy.
- Global scale: Opportunity to grow Trak Racer's reach through Corsair's global distribution, retail, and DTC infrastructure.
- Expanded brand and motorsport partnerships: Trak Racer's licensing relationships with Mattel and Porsche, together with its partnerships with the Alpine and Aston Martin Formula One teams, are expected to create new co-branded product opportunities across the combined portfolio.
"This acquisition is a continuation of our strategy to scale our Gamer and Creator Peripherals segment into a much larger addressable market, with attractive margin expansion opportunities," said Thi La, Chief Executive Officer of Corsair. "Trak Racer meaningfully expands Fanatec's sim racing ecosystem, bringing an extensive SIM cockpit and accessories product portfolio, and a strong direct-to-consumer revenue mix that we believe will scale well across our global distribution network."
"Joining Corsair and Fanatec gives Trak Racer the platform to reach far more SIM enthusiasts faster than we could on our own," said Matt Sten, founder of Trak Racer, who has joined Corsair as Chief Technology Officer for SIM Solutions. "Corsair's global distribution and retail infrastructure, paired with Fanatec's engineering strength and product portfolio, will let us bring Trak Racer products to a much larger audience while staying true to the community that helped built this brand."
About Trak Racer
Founded in 2008, Trak Racer is a premium sim racing brand providing simulator cockpits, racing seats, and licensed and co-branded peripherals for gaming enthusiasts, professional sim racers, and commercial customers. The Melbourne, Australia-based company is committed to delivering professional-quality simulation experiences that meet the demands of competitive users while offering compelling long-term value. For more information visit www.trakracer.com .
About Corsair
Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance products and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells products under its Fanatec brand, the leading end-to-end premium sim racing product line; Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators; SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers; and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to close and integrate the proposed acquisition of Trak Racer, expected financial contribution, business performance and potential future growth in certain product categories; future headwinds and tailwinds that may impact the Company's sales and results of operations including semiconductor supply constraints and demand for AI-focused workstations; and the potential growth and the long-term trajectory of our segments. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company's limited operating history, which makes it difficult to forecast the Company's future results of operations; current macroeconomic conditions, including the impacts of high inflation and risk of recession, on demand for our products, consumer confidence and financial markets generally; changes in trade regulations, policies, and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations, including potential new tariffs that may be imposed on U.S. imports and our ability to mitigate; the Company's ability to build and maintain the strength of the Company's brand among gaming, streaming and content creator enthusiasts and ability to continuously develop and successfully market new products and improvements to existing products; the introduction and success of new third-party high-performance computer hardware, particularly graphics processing units and central processing units as well as sophisticated new video games; fluctuations in operating results; the loss or inability to attract and retain key management; the impacts from geopolitical events and unrest; delays or disruptions at the Company or third-parties' manufacturing and distribution facilities; and the other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.
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