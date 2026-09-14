CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Goldcliff Finalizes Drill Plans for New East Breccia Gold-Silver Target at Kettle Valley

The Press Release disseminated earlier today had incorrect text.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (TSXV:GCN,OTC:GCFFF)(OTC PINK:GCFFF), reports that the Company is finalizing arrangements for a drill program at the Kettle Valley gold/silver project, expected to commence later this month. The focus of this program will be on the newly located East Breccia zone. It is anticipated that several short drill holes (<120 metres) can test this high priority area of surface mineralization.

Detailed sampling conducted in May of this year located a cluster of gold/silver mineralized rock samples. These occur within strong carbonate to carbonate-quartz breccias and veins believed to occur along and proximal to fault zones cutting feldspar-megacrystic rhyolite or granite. This sampling was discussed in Goldcliff's most recent news release dated September 1, 2026. Contingent on drill site and core facility preparation it is anticipated that crews will mobilize to the property during the last week of September and that drilling will occur in October. Given the property's favourable location exploration work can be conducted into November.

Warner Gruenwald, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Gruenwald is an independent consulting geologist to the Company.

Goldcliff Resource Corporation

Per: "George W. Sanders"

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at sanders@goldcliff.com.

SOURCE: Goldcliff Resource Corp.



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