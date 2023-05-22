Victory Announces Private Placement of up to an Aggregate of $300,000

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: First Majestic Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Upcoming Annual General Meeting

First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic" or the "Company") reminds the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") about the upcoming annual general meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 25th at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) at the Sutton Place Hotel located at 845 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6Z 2K6.

The Board of Directors of First Majestic Silver recommends that Shareholders vote FOR all the resolutions.

The record date for notice and for voting at the Meeting is April 3, 2023. Only registered shareholders at the close of business on April 3, 2023, will be entitled to vote at the Meeting. If you are a registered shareholder of the Company and are unable to attend the Meeting, please read, sign and date the form of proxy for the Meeting (the "Proxy") and deposit it with Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") by courier or mail at 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, Attention: Proxy Department, or by facsimile at 1-866-249-7775 (toll-free in North America) or 1-416-263-9524 (international) by 12:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Alternatively, registered shareholders may vote by telephone (1-866-732-8683) or online (www.investorvote.com) using the 12-digit control number listed on the Proxy. If you are a non-registered shareholder of the Company, please complete and return the voting instruction form (or other accompanying form) in accordance with the instructions for completion and deposit.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

First Majestic is proud to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at its Bullion Store at some of the lowest premiums available.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll free number 1.866.529.2807.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.
"signed"
Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the time and place of the meeting, the process of voting at the meeting, the use of the online and telephone platforms to cast votes. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. The Company's most recent Annual Information Form is available on www.sedar.com and Form 40-F is on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C. Although First Majestic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

First Majestic Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Upcoming Annual General Meeting

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") reminds the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") about the upcoming annual general meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 25th at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) at the Sutton Place Hotel located at 845 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6Z 2K6.

The Board of Directors of First Majestic Silver recommends that Shareholders vote IN FAVOUR of all the resolutions.

Pan American Silver Early Warning News Release Regarding Shares of Anacortes Mining Corp.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (" Pan American ") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pan American Silver (Barbados) Corp. (" PASB "), have sold an aggregate of 4,200,000 common shares of Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (" Anacortes ") on May 17, 2023, pursuant to a private agreement (the " Sale "). Pursuant to the Sale, Pan American received C$0.41 per common share of Anacortes, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,722,000. Pan American now owns, directly and indirectly, less than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes.

Prior to the Sale, Pan American held directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, 4,700,458 common shares of Anacortes, representing approximately 11.04% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes. Following the completion of the Sale, Pan American owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over 500,458 common shares of Anacortes, representing approximately 1.18% of the total issued and outstanding Anacortes common shares.

Galena Mining

Galena Highlights Daily Production Records

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) advises that the Abra mine has set several daily production records this week during production ramp-up, which has exceeded the expected daily targets for steady state production (“Nameplate”). The mine and plant have operated continuously at increasing production levels since resuming on 3 May after the stoppage due to the previously disclosed significant rainfall event.

Galena Mining

Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

GALENA MINING LTD. ("Galena" or the "Company") (ASX: G1A) announced today an Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on Friday, 9 June 2023 from 11am WST in West Perth WA.

Fortuna reports results for the first quarter of 2023

(All amounts are expressed in US dollars, tabular amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) ("Fortuna" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2023.

silver $100 bills and phone

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

The silver price made waves in 2020 when it rose above US$20 per ounce for the first time in four years, and the precious metal has largely stayed above that level since, even passing the US$26 mark in May of this year.

Nonetheless, well-known figure Keith Neumeyer, CEO of First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR,NYSE:AG), has frequently said he believes the white metal could climb even higher, reaching into the triple digits.

Neumeyer has voiced this opinion often, most recently discussing it in an August 2022 interview with Wall Street Silver. He put up a US$130 price target in a November 2017 interview with Palisade Radio, and has reiterated his triple-digit silver price forecast in multiple interviews with Kitco: in March 2018, at the top of 2020, in May 2021, in March 2022 and the latest in March 2023.

