CORRECTING and REPLACING Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

CORRECTING and REPLACING Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

First paragraph, first sentence of release should read: ...dividend of $0.13 per share (instead of ...dividend of $0.12 per share).

The updated release reads:

TERADYNE DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share, payable on March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 13, 2026.

About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its test solutions for semiconductors and electronics products enable Teradyne's customers to consistently deliver on their quality standards. Its advanced robotics business includes collaborative robots and mobile robots that support manufacturing and warehouse operations for companies of all sizes. For more information, visit teradyne.com . Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding future business prospects, Teradyne's results of operations, market conditions and the payment of a quarterly dividend. Such statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of Teradyne's management and are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance or future payment of dividends. Future dividend declarations, as well as record and payment dates, are subject to board approval.

Amy McAndrews
Investor Relations
Tel: 978.370.3945
investorrelations@teradyne.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

teradyne-incternasdaq-ter
TER
The Conversation (0)
Teradyne Inc.

Teradyne Inc.

Keep Reading...
Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Aventis Energy (" Aventis " or the " Company ") (CSE:AVE | FRA:C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to announce an update from its 2025 exploration program at the Corvo Uranium Project (" Corvo ", or the " Project "), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Standard Uranium Ltd. ("... Keep Reading...
Teradyne Robotics Welcomes James Davidson as Chief AI Officer

Teradyne Robotics Welcomes James Davidson as Chief AI Officer

Teradyne Robotics, which includes collaborative robot (cobot) company Universal Robots (UR) and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) company MiR, has announced the appointment of James Davidson as the Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer effective May 28, 2024"James' exceptional track record in AI and... Keep Reading...
Teradyne Marks 8,000th J750 Semiconductor Test System Shipment

Teradyne Marks 8,000th J750 Semiconductor Test System Shipment

Milestone achieved with V-Test, an independent third-party integrated circuit testing service companyTeradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automated test equipment, today announced shipment of its 8,000th J750 semiconductor test platform. This milestone has been achieved with... Keep Reading...
TerrAscend to Participate in the 7th Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Cannabis Conference on May 18th in NYC

TerrAscend to Participate in the 7th Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Cannabis Conference on May 18th in NYC

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its executive management team will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 7th Annual Global Cannabis Conference being held on May 18, 2023 in New York City .... Keep Reading...
TerrAscend Celebrates the Opening of its Fifth Cookies Dispensary in Michigan

TerrAscend Celebrates the Opening of its Fifth Cookies Dispensary in Michigan

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its subsidiary, Gage Cannabis Co. ("Gage") recently launched sales at its new flagship cannabis provisioning center in Oxford, Michigan . Located at 450... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Expansion of SVN-015 into Depression Following Positive Preclinical Data

Cartier Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report for the Cadillac Project

Equity Metals Announces Crews and Drill Mobilized to Commence Winter '26 Program on the Silver Queen Ag-Au Property, British Columbia; Arlington Property Drill Results Evaluated

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Five-Fold Increase in Solar Glass Offtake with Sengi Solar from 20,000 to 100,000 Tonnes per Year Priced at USD 750 per Tonne

Related News

rare-earth-investing

Rare Earths 2040 Outlook: Australia’s Place in the Ex-China Market

precious-metals-investing

Cartier Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report for the Cadillac Project

precious-metals-investing

Equity Metals Announces Crews and Drill Mobilized to Commence Winter '26 Program on the Silver Queen Ag-Au Property, British Columbia; Arlington Property Drill Results Evaluated

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Five-Fold Increase in Solar Glass Offtake with Sengi Solar from 20,000 to 100,000 Tonnes per Year Priced at USD 750 per Tonne

base-metals-investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

base-metals-investing

Quarterly Activities Report

battery-metals-investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report